How to Watch the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards

The 75th EE British Academy Film Awards, or BAFTA Awards, will broadcast and stream on Sunday, starting at 7 p.m. GMT (11 a.m. PT).

Following last year’s virtual ceremony, this year’s BAFTA Awards will take place in person at London’s Royal Albert Hall with Rebel Wilson (“Isn’t It Romantic,” “Pitch Perfect”) set to host. The red carpet begins at 2 p.m. GMT (6 a.m. PT), and the ceremony starts at 5 p.m. GMT (9 a.m. PT). The ceremony broadcast will air a couple hours later, at 7 p.m. GMT (11 a.m. PT).

In the United Kingdom, the BAFTAs will be broadcast on BBC platforms. In the United States, Canada and South Africa, the ceremony will stream exclusively on Britbox — BBC Studios and ITV’s British programming-focused subscription service — at the same time as the U.K. broadcast.

“We are delighted to work with BritBox so audiences in North America and South Africa can tune into this year’s ceremony to see who wins a BAFTA and join us in celebrating the very best in film,” Emma Baehr, BAFTA’s executive director of awards and content, stated. “With Rebel Wilson hosting in front of an auditorium packed full of famous faces, it promises to be a truly unmissable show.”

Around the world, additional channels broadcasting/streaming the BAFTAs include BBC Australia, Nova, Turner, Canal Plus, Sony LIV, Dubai Media Inc. and Astro/Primetime. Local listings can be found here. The BAFTA social media accounts will also follow the night’s events, including red carpet coverage.

“Dune” leads the BAFTA nominations this year with 11 nods, while Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” scored eight nominations. Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast” received six nominations, and “No Time to Die,” “Licorice Pizza” and “West Side Story” each earned five.

Nominees confirmed to attend the ceremony include Aaron Sorkin, Ariana DeBose, Benedict Cumberbatch, Caitríona Balfe, Kenneth Branagh, Kodi Smit-Mcphee, Lady Gaga, Mike Faist and Troy Kotsur. Presenters include Daisy Edgar-Jones, Daniel Kaluuya, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Millie Bobby Brown, Regé Jean-Page, RuPaul, Salma Hayek, Sebastian Stan and Tom Hiddleston.