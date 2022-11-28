How to Watch the 2022 Gotham Awards

The 32nd annual Gotham Awards will take place Monday evening at an in-person event held at New York’s Cipriani Wall Street, the same venue where this year’s nominations were announced. The red carpet will commence at 7 p.m. ET, which will then be followed by the ceremony.

The event is being live-streamed online right here (below) and also at the Gotham Film & Media Institute’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

In one of the evening’s most anticipated moments, Adam Sandler will receive a performer tribute in honor of his decorated career as an actor and comic. The 56-year-old’s first television appearance was on “The Cosby Show” in 1987 and he went on to launch to stardom as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live.” Sandler’s recent performances in 2017’s “The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)” and 2019’s “Uncut Gems” earned him best actor nominations at the Gothams.

“Adam Sandler’s spectacular performances across some of the most popular films of the past three decades have inspired the community of filmmakers that we represent here at The Gotham time and time again,” Jeffrey Sharp, executive director of The Gotham Film and Media Institute, said in October. “Whether creating absurdly specific characters, telling jokes, or singing clever songs that we all know and love, Adam Sandler is the consummate performer who has brought immeasurable joy to audiences throughout the world.”

Michelle Williams, who stars in Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans,” will also be honored with a performer tribute at the ceremony. Though the actor is not up for a nomination at the Gotham Awards, Williams will be campaigning in the best actress category for her role in Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical feature.

Other major names receiving tribute awards at the event include Gina Prince-Bythewood, director of “The Woman King”; Peter Kujawski, chairperson of Focus Features; Jason Cassidy, vice chairman at Focus Features; Don Katz, founder and executive chairman of Audible; and the cast of the 2022 Hulu film “Fire Island.”

Sidney Poiter will be posthumously honored with the Icon Tribute award at the ceremony, following his death on Jan. 7 at the age of 94. The award will be presented to Poiter’s family by actor Jonathan Majors.

“Sidney Poitier’s extraordinary achievements as an actor and filmmaker across landmark independent films and studio features, as well as his inspiration and influence on filmmaking — particularly the way he changed the landscape of our entire industry — have been so greatly impactful to us and the collective of filmmakers that we represent here at The Gotham,” Sharp said.

“Tár” is up for the most nominations of any film contender, landing nods in best screenplay, best feature, outstanding lead performance (Cate Blanchett) and double-recognition for outstanding supporting performance (Nina Hoss and Noémie Merlant).

Features like director Elegance Bratton’s “The Inspection,” Charlotte Wells’ “Aftersun” and “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” from directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, are also strong contenders with nominations in multiple categories.

The full list of nominees for the 2022 Gotham Awards, updated live, can be found here.