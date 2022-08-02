×
Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: Himesh Patel Dives Into the Irony of ‘Station Eleven’ and the Importance of Human Connection

Golden Trailer Awards: ‘The Batman’ and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Among Nominees, Disney Leads for Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

Top Gun Maverick - The Batman

Disney and Warner Bros. topped the 22nd annual Golden Trailer Awards nominations, announced on Tuesday.

Disney picked up a massive haul of 85 nominations, which includes Walt Disney Motion Pictures, Disney+, National Geographic, Marvel Studios, ABC, Hulu and 20th Century Studios. In addition, it was represented by mentions of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and the Emmy-nominated docu-series “The Beatles: Get Back.”

Warner Media, which includes HBO and HBO Max, landed 67 noms overall. It was represented by “The Batman,” “King Richard,” “The Matrix Resurrections” and the teaser trailer for the upcoming “House of the Dragon.”

Apple TV+ was close behind with 50 noms, followed by Universal Pictures with 48, Netflix with 43 and Amazon with 32. Winners will be announced on Thursday, Oct 6, at The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles with NBC talk show personality Henry Cho hosting.

The top trailer houses included AV Squad, which includes AV Print with 39 noms, tracked by GrandSon with 37 and Tiny Hero with 29.

Co-founded by Evelyn Brady-Watters and Monica Brady, the goal of the awards is to recognize the talented professionals who work behind the scenes to create trailers and marketing content for new movies, television and streaming series. “We’re thrilled to be back in LA for this year’s ceremony,” said Brady-Watters. “We’ve recently seen a major increase in streaming and this year’s talent has been particularly elevated to keep up with how transformative the entertainment industry has become.”

Adding to new categories this year, Brady adds: “our two new categories are a reflection of the reimagined digital era that we are currently living in, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to show appreciation for their creative abilities.”

Content run between April 4, 2021, and May 31, 2022, was eligible to enter.

The full nominations are below.

Best Action

  • “Bullet Train” – Sony/Columbia Pictures, Ignition Creative
  • “Red Notice” – “Teamwork”, NETFLIX, JAX
  • “The Batman” – Warner Bros., BOND
  • “The Matrix Resurrections” – “Free”, Warner Brothers Pictures, Big Picture Entertainment
  • Top Gun: Maverick” – “Back”, Paramount Pictures, AV Squad

Best Animation/Family

  • “CODA” – “Sometimes”, ATV+ Marketing – Apple, Inc., GrandSon
  • “DC League of Super-Pets” – “Krypto Hero”, Warner Bros., Seismic Productions
  • “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” – “Remember”, A24, GrandSon
  • “Minions: The Rise of Gru” – “Ready”, Universal Pictures, AV Squad
  • “Sing 2” – “Still Haven’t Found”, Universal Pictures, Trailer Park Group
  • “The Sea Beast” – “Maps”, Netflix, ZEALOT

Best Comedy

  • Dog “On The Road”, United Artists Releasing, Big Picture
  • Don’t Look Up “Trajectory”, Netflix, MOTIVE Creative
  • Father of the Bride “Biggest Event”, Warner Bros. Pictures, Trailer Park Group
  • The Lost City “Real Adventure”, Paramount, Workshop Creative
  • The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent “Cage Cutdown”, Lionsgate Films, TRANSIT

Best Documentary

  • Becoming Cousteau, National Geographic, Mark Woollen & Associates
  • Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes, HBO, Silk Factory
  • The Beatles: Get Back Trailer, Disney, Jenn Horvath
  • The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes, Netflix, Buddha Jones
  • The Rescue, National Geographic, Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Drama

  • A Journal For Jordan, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Trailer Park Group
  • Belfast “Everlasting”, Focus Features, GrandSon
  • House of Gucci “Legacy”, United Artists Releasing, Wild Card
  • King Richard “Greatness”, Warner Bros., Wild Card
  • The Many Saints of Newark, Warner Bros., Buddha Jones

Best Fantasy Adventure

  • Avatar: The Way of Water “The Beginning”, Disney, JAX
  • Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness “Nightmare”, Marvel Studios, Wild Card
  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings “Birthright”, Marvel Studios, MOCEAN
  • The Adam Project “Future”, Netflix, Trailer Park Group
  • Uncharted “Fifty Fifty”, Columbia, Create Advertising Group

Best Foreign Trailer

  • A Thousand Lines, Warner Bros. Entertainment GmbH, The Dream Factory Film Advertising GmbH
  • Drive My Car, Janus Films/Sideshow/WarnerMedia 150, Jump Cut
  • Eiffel, Blue Fox, Silk Factory
  • Petite Maman “Magical”, Neon, GrandSon
  • The Pilot. A Battle for Survival, Central Partnership, Andrei Solodovnikov

Best Horror

  • A Banquet “Special”, IFC Midnight, AV Squad
  • Broadcast Signal Intrusion “Override”, Queensbury Pictures, Hungry Monster Entertainment
  • Men “Haunted”, A24 Films, MOTIVE Creative
  • Nope, Universal Pictures, Buddha Jones
  • The Black Phone, Universal Pictures, Buddha Jones

Best Independent

  • 7 Days, Cinedigm, Lindeman & Associates
  • How It Ends “Red Band”, MGM Studios, Tiny Hero
  • Minamata “Resistance”, MGM Studios, Tiny Hero
  • Pig “Whistle”, NEON, ZEALOT
  • The Phantom of the Open, Sony Pictures Classics, InSync PLUS

Best Music

  • CODA “Sometimes”, ATV+ Marketing – Apple, Inc., GrandSon
  • House of Gucci “Legacy”, United Artists Releasing, Wild Card
  • Last Night In Soho, Focus Features, Buddha Jones
  • Respect “Queen”, United Artists Releasing, Trailer Park Group
  • Spencer “Perfect Day”, NEON, ZEALOT

Best Thriller

  • Last Night In Soho, Focus Features, Buddha Jones
  • My Son “Decision”, Lionsgate, Project X/AV
  • The Guilty “Listen”, Netflix, GrandSon
  • Voyagers “Mayhem”, Lionsgate, AV Squad
  • Watcher “Alone”, IFC Films, ZEALOT

Best Video Game Trailer

  • Elden Ring “Ming Na Wen”, Bandai, Create Advertising Group
  • New World “Blunderbuss”, Amazon Games, Layer Media
  • Signalis “Announcement”, Humble Games, Layer Media
  • The Outer Worlds 2, Xbox, Buddha Jones
  • WWE 2K22, 2K Games, BOND

Golden Fleece

  • Blacklight “Good Guy”, Solution Entertainment, Monster Creative LLC
  • Moonfall “Not True”, Lionsgate, AV Squad
  • Moonfall “Not What We Think”, Lionsgate, Project X/AV
  • Snake Eyes “Brave”, Paramount, Rogue Planet
  • The Matrix: Resurrections, Warner Bros., Buddha Jones

Most Original

  • Bullet Train, Sony/Columbia Pictures, Ignition Creative
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once “Fight”, A24, AV Squad
  • The Green Knight “Proven”, A24, GrandSon
  • The Tragedy of Macbeth “Something Wicked”, Apple TV+, Mark Woollen & Associates
  • Three Thousand Years of Longing “Three Wishes”, United Artists Releasing, Trailer Park Group

Best Summer 2022 Blockbuster Trailer

  • Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness “Nightmare”, Marvel Studios, Wild Card
  • Jurassic World Dominion “Conclusion”, Universal Pictures, Big Picture
  • Lightyear “Mission”, The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive
  • Minions: The Rise of Gru “Ready”, Universal Pictures, AV Squad
  • Top Gun: Maverick “Back”, Paramount Pictures, AV Squad

Best Teaser

  • Being the Ricardos “Together”, Amazon Studios, Seismic Productions
  • The Flash, Warner Bros., Buddha Jones
  • The Matrix Resurrections “Déjà Vu”, Warner Bros., Narrator, Inc.
  • The Northman “Event”, Focus Features, AV Squad
  • The Tragedy of Macbeth “Something Wicked”, Apple TV+, Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Drama for a TV/Streaming Series

  • Dopesick, Hulu Originals, Hulu Originals
  • House of the Dragon “Tear Down”, HBO, JAX
  • The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey “Memories”, Apple TV+, Grandson
  • The Terminal List “Mission”, Amazon Studios, Monster Creative LLC
  • Women of the Movement “Powerful”, ABC, ZEALOT

Best Comedy for a TV/Streaming Series

  • Cobra Kai: Season 4, Netflix, BOND
  • Hacks “Desperate”, HBO Max, ZEALOT
  • Julia “Bon Appetit”, HBO, AV Squad
  • The Great “War”, Hulu, MOTIVE Creative
  • The Great: Season 2 “Blessed”, Hulu, Seismic Productions

NON-SHOW CATEGORIES

The Don LaFontaine Award for Best Voice Over

  • C’mon C’mon “Teaser”, A24, Mark Woollen & Associates
  • Fast & Furious 9 “Dom’s Story”, Universal Pictures, IGNITION CREATIVE LDN
  • Muppets Haunted Mansion “Fright”, Disney+, ZEALOT
  • Nightmare Alley “Beast”, Searchlight Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates
  • The Green Knight “Proven”, A24, GrandSon

Best Motion/Title Graphics

  • Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story “Evil”, Netflix, IGNITION CREATIVE LDN
  • Respect “Queen”, United Artists Releasing, Trailer Park Group
  • Summer of Soul, Searchlight Pictures, MOTIVE Creative
  • The Green Knight “Proven”, A24, GrandSon
  • The Last Duel “Cost Rev”, 20th Century Studios, Wild Card

Best Sound Editing

  • Army of Thieves “Chance”, Netflix, Wild Card
  • Dune “Odeon International Trailer”, Universal Pictures, Mob Scene
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once “Fight”, A24, AV Squad
  • The Northman “Boy”, Focus Features, AV Squad
  • Three Thousand Years of Longing “Three Wishes”, United Artists Releasing, Trailer Park Group

Best Original Score

  • Avatar: The Way of Water “The Beginning”, Disney, JAX
  • Dune “Time”, Warner Bros., Wild Card
  • Marvel Studios Celebrates the Movies “Reunion”, Marvel Studios, MOCEAN
  • Rocky IV: Rocky Vs. Drago “The Ultimate Director’s Cut – The Journey”, MGM Studios, Tiny Hero
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home “Choose”, Sony Pictures, AV Squad

Best Independent Trailer (for film budget shot under $1.5 Million US)

  • Boiling Point, Saban Films, Silk Factory
  • CLARA SOLA, LuxBox, Good Hands
  • Family Squares, Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Screen Media, Stampede Studios
  • Into The Lost Desert “Explorer”, STX, Create Advertising Group
  • Violet “Free”, Relativity Media, Seismic Productions

Best Romance

  • Cha Cha Real Smooth “Soulmates”, Apple TV+, MOTIVE Creative
  • Eiffel, Blue Fox, Silk Factory
  • Fuimos Canciones (Sounds Like Love) “Maca”, Netflix, GrandSon
  • Marry Me “Kat”, Universal Pictures, Level Up AV
  • Together, Bleecker Street, Silk Factory

Best Faith Based Trailer

  • American Underdog “Believe”, Lionsgate, TRANSIT
  • Bipolar, Tencent Penguin Pictures, Meihuan Pictures, Nameless Pictures, Nurostar
  • The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Searchlight Pictures, MOTIVE Creative

Best Trailer No Movie

  • Don’t Tell Mum, Gil Junger, Silk Factory
  • King of Fortune, Eubris
  • On The Clock, Pretty Bird/Ventureland, Monster Creative LLC
  • Operation Blackout, Scene 7 Films, Scene 7 Films
  • Sundance 40th Celebration “Tribute Reel”, Matt Allen, Matt Allen

Trashiest Trailer

  • Let The Wrong One In, MPI Media Group, Hungry Monster Entertainment
  • The Seed, AMP, Silk Factory
  • Till Death, Screen Media, Silk Factory
  • V/H/S/94, Shudder, http://www.stuartortiz.com
  • X “Classy”, A24, AV Squad

TV SPOTS FOR FEATURE FILMS

Best Action TV Spot

  • Dune “Protect”, Warner Bros. Pictures, AV Squad
  • No Time to Die “Weapon”, United Artists Releasing, Big Picture
  • The Matrix Resurrections “Returns”, Warner Brothers Pictures, Big Picture Entertainment
  • Top Gun: Maverick, Paramount, The Picture Production Company
  • Uncharted “Lock”, Columbia, Create Advertising Group

Best Animation/Family TV Spot

  • CODA “Duet”, ATV+ Marketing – Apple, Inc., GrandSon
  • Cruella “Problem”, Disney, Create Advertising Group
  • Luca “Silencio”, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, Ignition Creative
  • Minions: The Rise of Gru “Mini Boss”, Illumination, TRANSIT
  • Sing 2 “Gunter’s Idea”, Universal Pictures, AV Squad

Best Comedy TV Spot

  • Don’t Look Up “Mobilize”, Netflix, MOCEAN
  • Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard “Summer Sabbatical”, Lionsgate, Project X/AV
  • The Lost City “Throwdown”, Paramount Pictures Int’l, Create Advertising Group
  • The Lost City “Treasure”, Paramount, Workshop Creative
  • Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent “Character Drama”, Lionsgate, Silk Factory

Best Documentary TV Spot

  • Kid 90, Hulu Originals, Hulu Originals
  • Roadrunner “Searching”, Focus Features, Mark Woollen & Associates
  • Summer of Soul “Take My Hand”, Searchlight Pictures, MOTIVE Creative
  • The Alpinist “Dangerous”, Universal, Silk Factory
  • The Donut King, ITVS, ITVS | Independent Lens

Best Drama TV Spot

  • Belfast “Discover”, Focus Features, GrandSon
  • CODA “Family”, Apple TV+, GrandSon
  • Respect “Rise”, United Artists Releasing, Trailer Park Group
  • The Many Saints of Newark “Simple”, Warner Bros., Wild Card
  • The Northman “Remember”, Focus Features, AV Squad

Best Fantasy Adventure TV Spot

  • Dune “Frightened”, Warner Bros., Mark Woollen & Associates
  • Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore “Ready”, Warner Bros., Concept Arts
  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive
  • The Adam Project “Something Cool”, Netflix, Trailer Park Group
  • Uncharted “Betray”, Columbia, Create Advertising Group

Best Foreign TV Spot

  • Dr. Brain “Memories”, Apple TV+, Zealot
  • Fire On The Plain, Maoyan Entertainment, Nurostar
  • SEAMLESS MOVIES, TNT4 CHANNEL, TNT4
  • Raging Fire, Sil-Metropole Organization, Tencent Pictures, Emperor Motion Pictures, Nurostar
  • The Colour Room, Sky, Silk Factory

Best Graphics in a TV Spot

  • How It Ends “Critics Party”, MGM Studios, Tiny Hero
  • Inside “Accomplishment”, Netflix, GrandSon
  • Summer of Soul, Searchlight Pictures, MOTIVE Creative
  • The Northman “Vision Review”, Focus Features, AV Squad
  • The Sky Is Everywhere “Fall”, Apple TV+, Open Road Entertainment

Best Horror TV Spot

  • A Quiet Place 2 “Signal/Car”, Paramount Pictures, AV Squad
  • Candyman “Swarm”, Universal, TRANSIT
  • Nope “Stampede”, Universal Pictures, Buddha Jones
  • Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City “This Town”, Sony Pictures, Ammo Creative
  • Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City “Evil”, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Project X/AV

Best Independent TV Spot

  • Everything Everywhere All Once “Daughter”, A24, AV Squad
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once “Jumping”, A24, AV Squad
  • How It Ends “Critics Party”, MGM Studios, Tiny Hero
  • How It Ends “Figaro”, MGM Studios, Tiny Hero
  • Minamata “Puppet Show”, MGM Studios, Tiny Hero

Best Music TV Spot

  • American Utopia “FYC Emmy”, HBO, Mark Woollen & Associates
  • How It Ends “Critics Party”, MGM Studios, Tiny Hero
  • Masters of the Beat, KINOTV, KINOTV
  • Minamata “Puppet Show”, MGM Studios, Tiny Hero
  • Summer of Soul “Take My Hand”, Searchlight Pictures, MOTIVE Creative

Best Original Score TV Spot

  • Downton Abbey A New Era “Delightful Review”, Focus Features, GrandSon
  • Downton Abbey A New Era “Enchanting”, Focus Features, GrandSon
  • Downton Abbey A New Era “Fan Reaction”, Focus Features, GrandSon
  • HARMONIOUS MOVIES, TNT4 CHANNEL, TNT4 CHANNEL
  • STRIVING FOR PERFECTION, KINOTV, KINOTV

Best Romance TV Spot

  • Cyrano “Secret”, United Artists Releasing, MOTIVE Creative
  • Free Guy “The Kiss”, 20th Century Studios, Wild Card
  • Fresh “Freak Out”, Searchlight Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates
  • Marry Me “Choice”, Universal Pictures, Level Up AV
  • West Side Story “Legendary”, 20th Century Studios, Wild Card

Best Sound Editing in a TV Spot

  • Seamless Movies, TNT4 CHANNEL
  • The Power of the Dog “Whistle”, Netflix, Mark Woollen & Associates
  • The Tomorrow War “Team Up”, Prime Video, Tiny Hero
  • The Woman In The Window “Agoraphobia”, Netflix Creative Studio
  • Uncharted “Lock”, Columbia, Create Advertising Group

Best Summer 2022 Blockbuster TV Spot

  • Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness “Ready”, Marvel Studios, Wild Card
  • Jurassic World Dominion “Matters”, Universal Pictures, MOTIVE Creative

Best Thriller TV Spot

  • Deep Water “Breathless”, hulu, Wild Card
  • Encounter “Family”, Amazon, Mark Woollen & Associates
  • Operation Mincemeat “Trick”, Warner Brothers, Silk Factory

Best Video Game TV Spot

  • Guardians of the Galaxy, Square Enix + Eidos-Montréal, Hammer Creative
  • The Walking Dead: Survivors, Skybound Entertainment, Hammer Creative

Best Voice Over TV Spot

  • Belfast “Discover”, Focus Features, GrandSon
  • CODA “Groundbreaking Review”, Apple TV+, Grandson
  • Free Guy “It’s Been A While”, Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero
  • Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard “Cursed”, Lionsgate, Project X/AV
  • Nightmare Alley “Beast”, Searchlight Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates

Golden Fleece TV Spot

  • Dear Evan Hansen “Sincerely, Me”, Universal Pictures, Viacom CBS
  • Marry Me “RPDR”, Universal Pictures, Viacom CBS
  • The Prey: Legend Of Karnoctus, Lennexe Films, Luna Lyte

Most Original TV Spot

  • Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard “Cursed”, Lionsgate, Project X/AV
  • Inside “Accomplishment”, Netflix, GrandSon
  • The French Dispatch “Tune In”, Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero
  • The Matrix Resurrections “Déjà Vu”, Warner Bros., Narrator, Inc.
  • The Northman “Vision Review”, Focus Features, AV Squad

TV/STREAMING SERIES CATEGORIES

Best Action for a TV/Streaming Series

  • 100 Foot Wave, HBO, BOND
  • Lupin “Most Wanted”, Netflix, Trailer Park Group
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi “Patience”, The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive
  • Peacemaker “New Purpose”, HBO Max, MOCEAN
  • Vikings Valhalla “Rebirth”, Netflix, GrandSon

Best Animation/Family for a TV/Streaming Series

  • Baymax! “Save”, The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive
  • Disney Launchpad “Discover”, Disney+, ZEALOT
  • Dug Days “Digged”, The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive
  • Fraggle Rock: Back To The Rock “Party”, Apple TV+, Soapbox
  • Star Wars: Visions “Warrior”, Walt Disney Studios, Ignition Creative

Best Documentary/Reality for a TV/Streaming Series

  • 9/11: One Day in America, National Geographic, Zealot
  • Green Planet, BBC Creative, The Picture Production Company
  • Lucy and Desi, Amazon Studios, InSync PLUS
  • Muhammad Ali “GOAT”, PBS, Soda Creative
  • Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic, Mattock

Best Fantasy Adventure for a TV/Streaming Series

  • Loki “Glorious Purpose”, Disney+, Trailer Park Group
  • SOLOS “Together”, Amazon Prime Video, ZEALOT
  • The Wheel of Time “Rise”, Amazon Studios, MOCEAN
  • The Wheel of Time, Amazon Studios, The Refinery, MOCEAN
  • The Witcher “Monster”, Netflix, Trailer Park Group

Best Foreign Spot for a TV/Streaming Series

  • Clark, Netflix, BOND
  • Landscapers, HBO, ZEALOT
  • Lupin “Most Wanted”, Netflix, Trailer Park Group
  • Pachinko “Home”, Apple TV+, ZEALOT
  • The Serpent, Netflix Creative Studio

Best Graphics for a TV/Streaming Series

  • BIGBUG, Netflix, ZEALOT
  • Phat Tuesdays “Culture”, Amazon, Project X/AV
  • Russian Doll Season 2, Netflix Creative Studio
  • SOLOS “Together”, Amazon Prime Video, ZEALOT
  • Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty “Showtime”, HBO, MOTIVE Creative

Best Horror/Thriller for a TV/Streaming Series

  • Lisey’s Story “Hunt”, Apple TV+, Buddha Jones
  • Midnight Mass “Miracles”, Netflix, MOCEAN
  • The Girl Before, HBO Max, Intermission
  • The Tourist, HBO Max
  • The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window “Crazy”, NETFLIX, Level Up AV

Best Music for a TV/Streaming Series

  • America the Beautiful, National Geographic, Ignition
  • Pachinko “Home”, Apple TV+, ZEALOT
  • Pistol “Revolution”, FX Networks, MOTIVE Creative
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 4 “Voice”, Amazon, Project X/AV
  • Wu-Tang: An American Saga “Brother”s, hulu, Wild Card

Best Original Score for a TV/Streaming Series

  • Severance, Apple TV+, Mark Woollen & Associates
  • Picard Season 2 “The Trial Never Ends”, Paramount+, Paramount+
  • Succession “Battle Night”, HBO, MOTIVE Creative
  • The Witcher: Season 2, Netflix, Intermission Film
  • WeCrashed “WeDream”, Apple TV+, Tiny Hero

Best Sound Editing for a TV/Streaming Series

  • Halston “Vision”, Netflix, Trailer Park Group
  • See: Season 2 “A Good Man”, Apple TV+, AV Squad
  • Stranger Things: Season 4 “War”, Netflix, Trailer Park Group
  • Vikings Valhalla “Rebirth”, Netflix, GrandSon
  • Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson “Listen”, Apple, Rogue Planet

Best Voice Over for a TV/Streaming Series

  • Chillin Island “Nature Is”, HBO, GrandSon
  • Not So Pretty, HBO Max, Mark Woollen
  • Ozark: Season 4 “Reverse”, Netflix Creative Studio
  • The Witcher “A Beginner’s Guide”, Netflix, Intermission Film
  • Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty “Chick”, HBO, MOTIVE Creative

Most Original Spot for a TV/Streaming Series

  • 1883 “Motion Tintype”, Paramount+, Paramount+
  • Euphoria “Unpredictable”, HBO, MOTIVE Creative
  • Physical: Season 1 “Icon”, Apple TV+, Tiny Hero
  • Severance “Secrets”, Apple TV+, Mark Woollen & Associates
  • The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window “Hallucinations”, NETFLIX, Level Up AV

Best Promo for a OTO Special

  • 94th Academy Awards “Roll Up”, ABC, ZEALOT
  • Friends: The Reunion, HBO Max, Trailer Park
  • Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts “Family”, HBO Max, Project X/AV
  • PBS Short Film Festival 2021, PBS, Post-Op Media
  • Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, HBO

Best Promo for a TV Network

  • Apple TV+ “Holiday Multi-Show”, Apple TV+, Wild Card
  • FX on Hulu, FX Networks, Buddha Jones
  • HBO “October 2021 Image CE”, HBO, Miklos Hadhazi
  • HBO “Women’s History Month”, HBO, Buddha Jones
  • Netflix Year In Preview 2022 “Movie Night”, Netflix, MOCEAN

POSTER CATEGORIES

Best Action Poster

  • Everything Everywhere All At Once, A24, AV Print
  • The Matrix Resurrections, Payoff One-Sheet, Warner Bros., WORKS ADV
  • The Matrix: Resurrections, Special Release, Warner Bros., The Refinery
  • The Tomorrow War, Amazon Studios, MOCEAN

Best Animation/Family Poster

  • Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, Ignition Creative
  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, A24, GrandSon
  • Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Paramount, WORKS ADV
  • The Bad Guys, Universal Pictures, AV Print

Best Comedy Poster

  • Bodies Bodies Bodies, A24, GrandSon
  • Fuimos Canciones (Sounds Like Love), Netflix, GrandSon
  • Love Life: Season 2 “OBM Sunset Motion”, HBO Max, BLT
  • Ted Lasso: Season 2, Apple TV+, Apple TV+

Best Documentary Poster

  • Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road, Screen Media, The Refinery
  • Muhammad Ali, PBS, Glassel House
  • The Meaning Of Hitler, IFC, Intermission Film
  • Val, Amazon Studios, MOCEAN

Best Drama Poster

  • CODA “I LOVE YOU”, Apple TV+
  • King Richard, Warner Bros. Pictures, GrandSon
  • Swan Song, Apple TV+
  • The Northman, Focus Features, AV Print

Best Fantasy Adventure Poster

  • Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Warner Bros., WORKS ADV
  • Finch, Apple TV+, Concept Arts
  • Foundation, Apple TV+, Concept Arts

Best Foreign Poster

  • Hatching, IFC Midnight, GrandSon
  • Night Raiders “Survival”, Elevation Pictures / Samuel Goldwyn, Champ & Pepper
  • The Father Who Moves Mountains, Netflix, the white Rabbit GmbH
  • The Fruit Machine, SandBay Entertainment, Chargefield

Best Horror Poster

  • Dashcam “Bandcar”, Momentum Pictures, Champ & Pepper
  • Lamb, A24, AV Print
  • Malignant, Warner Bros., Cold Open
  • X, A24, MOCEAN

Best Independent Poster

  • Invisible Demons, Participant, Truest.
  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, A24, GrandSon
  • Three Months, MTV Entertainment Studios, Jump Cut
  • To The Moon, Yellow Veil Pictures, Jump Cut

Best International Poster

  • BodyPride, StageName Creative
  • The Batman, Warner Bros., WORKS ADV
  • The Northman, Focus Features, AV Print
  • The Suicide Squad, Warner Bros., WORKS ADV

Best Teaser

  • King Richard, Warner Bros. Pictures, GrandSon
  • Ron’s Gone Wrong, 20th Century Studios, MOCEAN
  • The Northman, Focus Features, AV Print
  • The Protégé, Lionsgate, WORKS ADV

Best Thriller Poster

  • Last Night in Soho, Focus Features, AV Print
  • The Outfit, Focus Features, AV Print
  • The Voyeurs, Amazon Studios, MOCEAN

Best Video Game Poster

  • Deathloop, Bethesda Softworks, AV Print & Arkane Lyon
  • Starfield, Bethesda Softworks, AV Print
  • Twelve Minutes, Annapurna Interactive, MOCEAN

Best Wildposts

  • Poser, Oscilloscope Laboratories, Jump Cut
  • Promised Land, ABC, Leroy & Rose
  • Schmigadoon, Apple TV+, Arsonal
  • The Matrix: Resurrections, Warner Bros., WORKS ADV

Most Original Poster

  • Everything Everywhere All At Once “James Jean Illustration”, A24, AV Print
  • Swan Song, Apple TV+
  • The Shrink Next Door, Apple TV+, Empire

Best Motion Poster

  • Everything Everywhere All At Once, A24, AV Print
  • Fly, Studiocanal Germany GmbH, The Dream Factory Film Advertising GmbH
  • Nine Perfect Strangers, Hulu, The Refinery
  • Wheel of Time: Season 1 “Trolloc Trophy”, Amazon Studios, BOND Creative

Best Animation/Family Poster for a TV/Streaming Series

  • Fraggle Rock: Back To The Rock “Celebration”, Apple TV+
  • Olaf Presents, Disney+, MOCEAN
  • Stargirl: Season 2, The CW Network, AV Print
  • Wolfboy And The Everything Factory “Mask”, Apple TV+

Best Comedy Poster for a TV/Streaming Series

  • Ali Wong: Don Wong, Netflix Creative Studio
  • Our Flag Means Death, HBO Max, Concept Arts
  • Peacemaker, HBO Max, Concept Arts
  • The Righteous Gemstones: Season 2, HBO, Cold Open

Best Documentary/Reality Poster for a TV/Streaming Series

  • Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, HBO Max, Concept Arts
  • The Beatles: Get Back, Disney+, The Bulldog Agency
  • The Curse of Von Dutch, Hulu, Leroy & Rose
  • Trafficked With Mariana Van Zeller: Season 2, National Geographic, The Refinery

Best Drama/Action Poster for a TV/Streaming Series

  • Russian Doll: Season 2, Netflix Creative Studio
  • Servant: Season 3, Apple TV+
  • The North Water, AMC, Intermission Film
  • The Staircase, HBO Max, GrandSon

Best Horror/Thriller Poster for a TV/Streaming Series

  • Cruel Summer, Freeform, Freeform
  • Dr. Brain “Maze”, Apple TV+, The Refinery
  • ROAR, Apple TV+

Best Wildposts for a TV/Streaming Series

  • Ozark: Season 4, Netflix Creative Studio
  • Peacemaker, HBO Max, Concept Arts
  • The Mysterious Benedict Society, Disney+, The Refinery
  • Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Hulu, The Refinery

Best Billboard (for Feature Film or TV/Streaming Series)

  • CODA, Apple TV+
  • Dopesick, Hulu Originals, Hulu Originals
  • Holey Moley, ABC, ABC
  • Pam and Tommy, Hulu, Leroy & Rose

DIGITAL & INNOVATIVE ADVERTISING CATEGORIES

DIGITAL SPOTS

Best Digital: Action

  • Black Widow “Face Off”, Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero
  • Edge of Tomorrow 4K “Power”, Warner Home Entertainment, Arkive Creative
  • Monsterverse “Franchise Sizzle”, Warner Bros Home Ent, Stampede Studios
  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings “The Ten Rings”, Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home “Overdrive”, Sony Pictures, Big Picture

Best Digital: Animation/Family

  • Encanto “Music”, Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero
  • Luca “Friendship”, Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero
  • Luca “Greetings Review”, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, Ignition Creative
  • Sing 2 “Nailed it”, Universal Pictures, Ammo Creative
  • The Boss Baby: Family Business “Precious”, Universal Pictures, Ammo Creative

Best Digital: Comedy

  • Clifford the Big Red Dog “Sing-A-Long”, Paramount, TRANSIT
  • Ferris Bueller’s Day Off “Modern”, Paramount Home Entertainment, Ignition Creative
  • Free Guy “It’s Been A While”, Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero
  • Red Rocket “Simon Rex: Thru The Eras”, A24, GrandSon
  • Venom: Let There Be Carnage “Holidays”, Sony Pictures, Big Picture

Best Digital: Drama

  • Last Night in Soho “Dreams”, Universal Pictures, Ammo Creative
  • West Side Story “Awards”, Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero
  • West Side Story “Dancing”, Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero
  • West Side Story “Most Exciting”, Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero
  • West Side Story “Snap”, Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero

Best Digital: Fantasy Adventure

  • Jungle Cruise “Change The World”, Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero
  • Jungle Cruise “Moving Picture”, Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero
  • Jungle Cruise “Wonder Of The World”, Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero
  • The Green Knight “Proven”, A24, GrandSon
  • Venom: Let There Be Carnage “Battle”, Sony, Silk Factory

Best Digital: Horror/Thriller

  • Caveat, MPI Media Group, Hungry Monster Entertainment
  • False Positive, Hulu Originals, Hulu Originals
  • Last Night in Soho “Dreams”, Universal Pictures, Ammo Creative
  • Ma “Shots”, FX Networks, MOTIVE Creative
  • WB Halloween “Ultimate Horror Trailer”, Warner Bros., Project X/AV

Most Innovative Advertising for a Feature Film

  • CODA “Family”, Apple, Leroy & Rose
  • CODA “Awards Piece”, Apple TV+, The Refinery
  • The Green Knight “Proven”, A24, GrandSon
  • The King’s Man, The Walt Disney Studios, Ammo Creative
  • The Matrix: Resurrections, Warner Bros., BOND

Best Viral Campaign for a Feature Film

  • Encanto, Disney, Create Advertising Group
  • Free Guy, Walt Disney Studios, Ammo Creative
  • No Time to Die “Finale”, Universal Pictures, ZEALOT
  • Summer of Soul, Searchlight Pictures, MOTIVE Creative
  • The Matrix: Resurrections, Warner Bros., BOND

Best Action/Thriller TrailerByte for a Feature Film

  • F9 “Good to be Back”, Universal Pictures, ZEALOT
  • Reminiscence “Haunted”, Warner Bros., Project X/AV
  • Seven Samurai, BFI, The Picture Production Company
  • Spiderman: No Way Home “Jolly”, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Project X/AV
  • Top Gun: Maverick “Aviator”, Paramount Pictures Int’l, Create Advertising Group

Best Animation TrailerByte for a Feature Film

  • Diary of a Wimpy Kid “Zoo-Wee-Mama”, Walt Disney Studios, Ammo Creative
  • Luca “Learn Italian”, Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero
  • Luca “Wish You Were Here”, Walt Disney Pictures, Intermission Film
  • M.O.D.O.K. “Screenbreaker”, Hulu, Project X/AV
  • Turning Red “Boots and Cats”, Walt Disney Studios, ZEALOT

Best Comedy/Drama TrailerByte for a Feature Film

  • CODA “Itchy”, Apple TV+, MOTIVE Creative
  • Cruella “Darling”, Walt Disney Studios, Create Advertising Group
  • Croods 2 “Wildest Wildlife Documentary”, Universal Pictures Intl, The Picture Production Company
  • The Duke “Papers”, Pathe, Silk Factory
  • Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent “Bromance”, Lionsgate, Silk Factory

Best Horror/Thriller TrailerByte for a Feature Film

  • Halloween Kills “Evil”, Universal Pictures, ZEALOT
  • Last Night in Soho “Find Me”, Focus Features, GrandSon
  • Spiral “Evidence”, Lionsgate, Project X/AV
  • The Black Phone “Rotary Dial”, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Project X/AV
  • The Feast “Unnerving”, IFC Midnight, http://www.stuartortiz.com

Most Innovative Advertising for a TV/Streaming Series

  • FXX’s Ultimate Couch Campaign for Avoid Your Family Family Guy Holiday Marathon, FXX, MOCEAN
  • Only Murders in the Building, Hulu Originals, Hulu Originals
  • The Problem With Jon Stewart: Season 1 “How To Watch”, Apple TV+, Soapbox Films
  • The Wonder Years 1968 Time Capsule Activation, ABC, ABC
  • What If…?, Disney+, Framework Studio

Best Viral Campaign for a TV/Streaming Series

  • Halo: The Series, Paramount+, Paramount+
  • Only Murders in the Building, Hulu Originals, Hulu Originals
  • Reacher “Big Guy”, Amazon Prime Video, ZEALOT
  • Ted Lasso, Apple Inc., Ignition Creative
  • The Beatles: Get Back, Disney, Ammo Creative

Best Action/Thriller TrailerByte for a TV/Streaming Series

  • Big Sky: Season 2 “Split”, ABC, ABC
  • Reacher “Investigation”, Amazon Prime Video, ZEALOT
  • Russian Doll: Season 2, Netflix Creative Studio
  • See: Season 2 “Characters”, Apple TV+, AV Squad
  • Station Eleven “Story Book”, Starzplay, Silk Factory

Best Animation TrailerByte for a TV/Streaming Series

  • He-Man and the Masters of the Universe “Shatter”, Mattel, Ammo Creative

Best Comedy/Drama TrailerByte for a TV/Streaming Series

  • Broadchurch, PBS, DG Entertainment
  • Milestone, Netflix Creative Studio
  • Minx “Satisfaction”, HBO Max, Intermission
  • Operation Mincemeat “Transmission”, Warner Brothers, Silk Factory
  • The Wonder Years: My Wonder Years, ABC, ABC

Best Horror/Thriller TrailerByte for a TV/Streaming Series

  • Terror on Tubi “Halloween Countdown”, Fox Broadcasting/Tubi, AV Squad
  • Terror on Tubi “Scream”, Fox Broadcasting/Tubi, AV Squad

Best BTS/EPK for a Feature Film (Under 2 minutes)

  • Ambulance: FPV Drone Featurette, Universal, SunnyBoy Entertainment
  • CODA “What Is CODA?”, Apple TV+, The Refinery
  • House of Gucci “House of Scott”, MGM Studios/United Artists Releasing, The Fabulous Group
  • The Bad Guys “A Look Inside”, Universal Pictures/Dreamworks Animation, The Fabulous Group
  • The Batman “Becoming Catwoman”, Warner Brothers, SunnyBoy Entertainment

Best BTS/EPK for a Feature Film (Over 2 minutes)

  • CODA “Real Coda Audience Reaction”, Apple TV+, The Refinery
  • Luca “Evolution of a World”, Disney+, Create Advertising Group
  • Respect “A Look Inside”, MGM Studios/United Artists Releasing, The Fabulous Group
  • Summer of Soul “Soul Searching”, FOX Searchlight, SunnyBoy Entertainment
  • Top Gun: Maverick “Ground To Air”, Paramount Pictures, Jamestown Productions

Best BTS/EPK for a TV/Streaming Series (Under 2 minutes)

  • Loki “Mischief”, Disney+, ZEALOT
  • Peacemaker, HBO, Mob Scene
  • See: Season 2 “First Look”, Apple TV+, Jamestown Productions
  • Slow Horses: Season 1 “Insults”, Apple TV+, Framework
  • Women of the Movement “Mobley Tribute”, ABC, ABC

Best BTS/EPK for a TV/Streaming Series (Over 2 minutes)

  • Dopesick: Inside The Series “David vs. Goliath Featurette”, Hulu Originals, Hulu Originals
  • Foundation: Season 1 “Building An Empire”, Apple TV+, Jamestown Productions
  • Ted Lasso: Season 2 “The Lasso Way”, Apple TV+, Outpost Media
  • The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey “Book To Screen”, Apple TV+, Trailer Park
  • The Nevers: Creating The Nevers “Walking on Water”, HBO

Best Title/Credit Sequence for a Feature Length Film

  • Horror Noire, Stephen Krystek

Best Title/Credit Sequence for a TV/Streaming Series

  • Het Jaar Van Fortuyn, Hollands Licht/AVROTROS, Intermission Film
  • The Flight Attendant: Season 2, Warner Bros. Worldwide TV Marketing

Best Radio/Audio Spot (For a Feature Film or TV/Streaming Series)

  • Don’t Look Up “Hotline”, Netflix, MOTIVE Creative
  • The Guilty “Phone Call”, Netflix, GrandSon
  • WeCrashed “WeDream”, Apple TV+, Tiny Hero
  • West Side Story “Mambo”, Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero
Comments

More From Our Brands

ad