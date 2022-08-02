Golden Trailer Awards: ‘The Batman’ and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Among Nominees, Disney Leads for Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

Disney and Warner Bros. topped the 22nd annual Golden Trailer Awards nominations, announced on Tuesday.

Disney picked up a massive haul of 85 nominations, which includes Walt Disney Motion Pictures, Disney+, National Geographic, Marvel Studios, ABC, Hulu and 20th Century Studios. In addition, it was represented by mentions of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and the Emmy-nominated docu-series “The Beatles: Get Back.”

Warner Media, which includes HBO and HBO Max, landed 67 noms overall. It was represented by “The Batman,” “King Richard,” “The Matrix Resurrections” and the teaser trailer for the upcoming “House of the Dragon.”

Apple TV+ was close behind with 50 noms, followed by Universal Pictures with 48, Netflix with 43 and Amazon with 32. Winners will be announced on Thursday, Oct 6, at The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles with NBC talk show personality Henry Cho hosting.

The top trailer houses included AV Squad, which includes AV Print with 39 noms, tracked by GrandSon with 37 and Tiny Hero with 29.

Co-founded by Evelyn Brady-Watters and Monica Brady, the goal of the awards is to recognize the talented professionals who work behind the scenes to create trailers and marketing content for new movies, television and streaming series. “We’re thrilled to be back in LA for this year’s ceremony,” said Brady-Watters. “We’ve recently seen a major increase in streaming and this year’s talent has been particularly elevated to keep up with how transformative the entertainment industry has become.”

Adding to new categories this year, Brady adds: “our two new categories are a reflection of the reimagined digital era that we are currently living in, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to show appreciation for their creative abilities.”

Content run between April 4, 2021, and May 31, 2022, was eligible to enter.

The full nominations are below.

Best Action

“Bullet Train” – Sony/Columbia Pictures, Ignition Creative

“Red Notice” – “Teamwork”, NETFLIX, JAX

“The Batman” – Warner Bros., BOND

“The Matrix Resurrections” – “Free”, Warner Brothers Pictures, Big Picture Entertainment

“Top Gun: Maverick” – “Back”, Paramount Pictures, AV Squad

Best Animation/Family

“CODA” – “Sometimes”, ATV+ Marketing – Apple, Inc., GrandSon

“DC League of Super-Pets” – “Krypto Hero”, Warner Bros., Seismic Productions

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” – “Remember”, A24, GrandSon

“Minions: The Rise of Gru” – “Ready”, Universal Pictures, AV Squad

“Sing 2” – “Still Haven’t Found”, Universal Pictures, Trailer Park Group

“The Sea Beast” – “Maps”, Netflix, ZEALOT

Best Comedy

Dog “On The Road”, United Artists Releasing, Big Picture

Don’t Look Up “Trajectory”, Netflix, MOTIVE Creative

Father of the Bride “Biggest Event”, Warner Bros. Pictures, Trailer Park Group

The Lost City “Real Adventure”, Paramount, Workshop Creative

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent “Cage Cutdown”, Lionsgate Films, TRANSIT

Best Documentary

Becoming Cousteau, National Geographic, Mark Woollen & Associates

Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes, HBO, Silk Factory

The Beatles: Get Back Trailer, Disney, Jenn Horvath

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes, Netflix, Buddha Jones

The Rescue, National Geographic, Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Drama

A Journal For Jordan, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Trailer Park Group

Belfast “Everlasting”, Focus Features, GrandSon

House of Gucci “Legacy”, United Artists Releasing, Wild Card

King Richard “Greatness”, Warner Bros., Wild Card

The Many Saints of Newark, Warner Bros., Buddha Jones

Best Fantasy Adventure

Avatar: The Way of Water “The Beginning”, Disney, JAX

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness “Nightmare”, Marvel Studios, Wild Card

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings “Birthright”, Marvel Studios, MOCEAN

The Adam Project “Future”, Netflix, Trailer Park Group

Uncharted “Fifty Fifty”, Columbia, Create Advertising Group

Best Foreign Trailer

A Thousand Lines, Warner Bros. Entertainment GmbH, The Dream Factory Film Advertising GmbH

Drive My Car, Janus Films/Sideshow/WarnerMedia 150, Jump Cut

Eiffel, Blue Fox, Silk Factory

Petite Maman “Magical”, Neon, GrandSon

The Pilot. A Battle for Survival, Central Partnership, Andrei Solodovnikov

Best Horror

A Banquet “Special”, IFC Midnight, AV Squad

Broadcast Signal Intrusion “Override”, Queensbury Pictures, Hungry Monster Entertainment

Men “Haunted”, A24 Films, MOTIVE Creative

Nope, Universal Pictures, Buddha Jones

The Black Phone, Universal Pictures, Buddha Jones

Best Independent

7 Days, Cinedigm, Lindeman & Associates

How It Ends “Red Band”, MGM Studios, Tiny Hero

Minamata “Resistance”, MGM Studios, Tiny Hero

Pig “Whistle”, NEON, ZEALOT

The Phantom of the Open, Sony Pictures Classics, InSync PLUS

Best Music

CODA “Sometimes”, ATV+ Marketing – Apple, Inc., GrandSon

House of Gucci “Legacy”, United Artists Releasing, Wild Card

Last Night In Soho, Focus Features, Buddha Jones

Respect “Queen”, United Artists Releasing, Trailer Park Group

Spencer “Perfect Day”, NEON, ZEALOT

Best Thriller

Last Night In Soho, Focus Features, Buddha Jones

My Son “Decision”, Lionsgate, Project X/AV

The Guilty “Listen”, Netflix, GrandSon

Voyagers “Mayhem”, Lionsgate, AV Squad

Watcher “Alone”, IFC Films, ZEALOT

Best Video Game Trailer

Elden Ring “Ming Na Wen”, Bandai, Create Advertising Group

New World “Blunderbuss”, Amazon Games, Layer Media

Signalis “Announcement”, Humble Games, Layer Media

The Outer Worlds 2, Xbox, Buddha Jones

WWE 2K22, 2K Games, BOND

Golden Fleece

Blacklight “Good Guy”, Solution Entertainment, Monster Creative LLC

Moonfall “Not True”, Lionsgate, AV Squad

Moonfall “Not What We Think”, Lionsgate, Project X/AV

Snake Eyes “Brave”, Paramount, Rogue Planet

The Matrix: Resurrections, Warner Bros., Buddha Jones

Most Original

Bullet Train, Sony/Columbia Pictures, Ignition Creative

Everything Everywhere All At Once “Fight”, A24, AV Squad

The Green Knight “Proven”, A24, GrandSon

The Tragedy of Macbeth “Something Wicked”, Apple TV+, Mark Woollen & Associates

Three Thousand Years of Longing “Three Wishes”, United Artists Releasing, Trailer Park Group

Best Summer 2022 Blockbuster Trailer

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness “Nightmare”, Marvel Studios, Wild Card

Jurassic World Dominion “Conclusion”, Universal Pictures, Big Picture

Lightyear “Mission”, The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive

Minions: The Rise of Gru “Ready”, Universal Pictures, AV Squad

Top Gun: Maverick “Back”, Paramount Pictures, AV Squad

Best Teaser

Being the Ricardos “Together”, Amazon Studios, Seismic Productions

The Flash, Warner Bros., Buddha Jones

The Matrix Resurrections “Déjà Vu”, Warner Bros., Narrator, Inc.

The Northman “Event”, Focus Features, AV Squad

The Tragedy of Macbeth “Something Wicked”, Apple TV+, Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Drama for a TV/Streaming Series

Dopesick, Hulu Originals, Hulu Originals

House of the Dragon “Tear Down”, HBO, JAX

The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey “Memories”, Apple TV+, Grandson

The Terminal List “Mission”, Amazon Studios, Monster Creative LLC

Women of the Movement “Powerful”, ABC, ZEALOT

Best Comedy for a TV/Streaming Series

Cobra Kai: Season 4, Netflix, BOND

Hacks “Desperate”, HBO Max, ZEALOT

Julia “Bon Appetit”, HBO, AV Squad

The Great “War”, Hulu, MOTIVE Creative

The Great: Season 2 “Blessed”, Hulu, Seismic Productions

NON-SHOW CATEGORIES

The Don LaFontaine Award for Best Voice Over

C’mon C’mon “Teaser”, A24, Mark Woollen & Associates

Fast & Furious 9 “Dom’s Story”, Universal Pictures, IGNITION CREATIVE LDN

Muppets Haunted Mansion “Fright”, Disney+, ZEALOT

Nightmare Alley “Beast”, Searchlight Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates

The Green Knight “Proven”, A24, GrandSon

Best Motion/Title Graphics

Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story “Evil”, Netflix, IGNITION CREATIVE LDN

Respect “Queen”, United Artists Releasing, Trailer Park Group

Summer of Soul, Searchlight Pictures, MOTIVE Creative

The Green Knight “Proven”, A24, GrandSon

The Last Duel “Cost Rev”, 20th Century Studios, Wild Card

Best Sound Editing

Army of Thieves “Chance”, Netflix, Wild Card

Dune “Odeon International Trailer”, Universal Pictures, Mob Scene

Everything Everywhere All At Once “Fight”, A24, AV Squad

The Northman “Boy”, Focus Features, AV Squad

Three Thousand Years of Longing “Three Wishes”, United Artists Releasing, Trailer Park Group

Best Original Score

Avatar: The Way of Water “The Beginning”, Disney, JAX

Dune “Time”, Warner Bros., Wild Card

Marvel Studios Celebrates the Movies “Reunion”, Marvel Studios, MOCEAN

Rocky IV: Rocky Vs. Drago “The Ultimate Director’s Cut – The Journey”, MGM Studios, Tiny Hero

Spider-Man: No Way Home “Choose”, Sony Pictures, AV Squad

Best Independent Trailer (for film budget shot under $1.5 Million US)

Boiling Point, Saban Films, Silk Factory

CLARA SOLA, LuxBox, Good Hands

Family Squares, Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Screen Media, Stampede Studios

Into The Lost Desert “Explorer”, STX, Create Advertising Group

Violet “Free”, Relativity Media, Seismic Productions

Best Romance

Cha Cha Real Smooth “Soulmates”, Apple TV+, MOTIVE Creative

Eiffel, Blue Fox, Silk Factory

Fuimos Canciones (Sounds Like Love) “Maca”, Netflix, GrandSon

Marry Me “Kat”, Universal Pictures, Level Up AV

Together, Bleecker Street, Silk Factory

Best Faith Based Trailer

American Underdog “Believe”, Lionsgate, TRANSIT

Bipolar, Tencent Penguin Pictures, Meihuan Pictures, Nameless Pictures, Nurostar

The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Searchlight Pictures, MOTIVE Creative

Best Trailer No Movie

Don’t Tell Mum, Gil Junger, Silk Factory

King of Fortune, Eubris

On The Clock, Pretty Bird/Ventureland, Monster Creative LLC

Operation Blackout, Scene 7 Films, Scene 7 Films

Sundance 40th Celebration “Tribute Reel”, Matt Allen, Matt Allen

Trashiest Trailer

Let The Wrong One In, MPI Media Group, Hungry Monster Entertainment

The Seed, AMP, Silk Factory

Till Death, Screen Media, Silk Factory

V/H/S/94, Shudder, http://www.stuartortiz.com

X “Classy”, A24, AV Squad

TV SPOTS FOR FEATURE FILMS

Best Action TV Spot

Dune “Protect”, Warner Bros. Pictures, AV Squad

No Time to Die “Weapon”, United Artists Releasing, Big Picture

The Matrix Resurrections “Returns”, Warner Brothers Pictures, Big Picture Entertainment

Top Gun: Maverick, Paramount, The Picture Production Company

Uncharted “Lock”, Columbia, Create Advertising Group

Best Animation/Family TV Spot

CODA “Duet”, ATV+ Marketing – Apple, Inc., GrandSon

Cruella “Problem”, Disney, Create Advertising Group

Luca “Silencio”, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, Ignition Creative

Minions: The Rise of Gru “Mini Boss”, Illumination, TRANSIT

Sing 2 “Gunter’s Idea”, Universal Pictures, AV Squad

Best Comedy TV Spot

Don’t Look Up “Mobilize”, Netflix, MOCEAN

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard “Summer Sabbatical”, Lionsgate, Project X/AV

The Lost City “Throwdown”, Paramount Pictures Int’l, Create Advertising Group

The Lost City “Treasure”, Paramount, Workshop Creative

Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent “Character Drama”, Lionsgate, Silk Factory

Best Documentary TV Spot

Kid 90, Hulu Originals, Hulu Originals

Roadrunner “Searching”, Focus Features, Mark Woollen & Associates

Summer of Soul “Take My Hand”, Searchlight Pictures, MOTIVE Creative

The Alpinist “Dangerous”, Universal, Silk Factory

The Donut King, ITVS, ITVS | Independent Lens

Best Drama TV Spot

Belfast “Discover”, Focus Features, GrandSon

CODA “Family”, Apple TV+, GrandSon

Respect “Rise”, United Artists Releasing, Trailer Park Group

The Many Saints of Newark “Simple”, Warner Bros., Wild Card

The Northman “Remember”, Focus Features, AV Squad

Best Fantasy Adventure TV Spot

Dune “Frightened”, Warner Bros., Mark Woollen & Associates

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore “Ready”, Warner Bros., Concept Arts

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive

The Adam Project “Something Cool”, Netflix, Trailer Park Group

Uncharted “Betray”, Columbia, Create Advertising Group

Best Foreign TV Spot

Dr. Brain “Memories”, Apple TV+, Zealot

Fire On The Plain, Maoyan Entertainment, Nurostar

SEAMLESS MOVIES, TNT4 CHANNEL, TNT4

Raging Fire, Sil-Metropole Organization, Tencent Pictures, Emperor Motion Pictures, Nurostar

The Colour Room, Sky, Silk Factory

Best Graphics in a TV Spot

How It Ends “Critics Party”, MGM Studios, Tiny Hero

Inside “Accomplishment”, Netflix, GrandSon

Summer of Soul, Searchlight Pictures, MOTIVE Creative

The Northman “Vision Review”, Focus Features, AV Squad

The Sky Is Everywhere “Fall”, Apple TV+, Open Road Entertainment

Best Horror TV Spot

A Quiet Place 2 “Signal/Car”, Paramount Pictures, AV Squad

Candyman “Swarm”, Universal, TRANSIT

Nope “Stampede”, Universal Pictures, Buddha Jones

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City “This Town”, Sony Pictures, Ammo Creative

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City “Evil”, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Project X/AV

Best Independent TV Spot

Everything Everywhere All Once “Daughter”, A24, AV Squad

Everything Everywhere All At Once “Jumping”, A24, AV Squad

How It Ends “Critics Party”, MGM Studios, Tiny Hero

How It Ends “Figaro”, MGM Studios, Tiny Hero

Minamata “Puppet Show”, MGM Studios, Tiny Hero

Best Music TV Spot

American Utopia “FYC Emmy”, HBO, Mark Woollen & Associates

How It Ends “Critics Party”, MGM Studios, Tiny Hero

Masters of the Beat, KINOTV, KINOTV

Minamata “Puppet Show”, MGM Studios, Tiny Hero

Summer of Soul “Take My Hand”, Searchlight Pictures, MOTIVE Creative

Best Original Score TV Spot

Downton Abbey A New Era “Delightful Review”, Focus Features, GrandSon

Downton Abbey A New Era “Enchanting”, Focus Features, GrandSon

Downton Abbey A New Era “Fan Reaction”, Focus Features, GrandSon

HARMONIOUS MOVIES, TNT4 CHANNEL, TNT4 CHANNEL

STRIVING FOR PERFECTION, KINOTV, KINOTV

Best Romance TV Spot

Cyrano “Secret”, United Artists Releasing, MOTIVE Creative

Free Guy “The Kiss”, 20th Century Studios, Wild Card

Fresh “Freak Out”, Searchlight Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates

Marry Me “Choice”, Universal Pictures, Level Up AV

West Side Story “Legendary”, 20th Century Studios, Wild Card

Best Sound Editing in a TV Spot

Seamless Movies, TNT4 CHANNEL

The Power of the Dog “Whistle”, Netflix, Mark Woollen & Associates

The Tomorrow War “Team Up”, Prime Video, Tiny Hero

The Woman In The Window “Agoraphobia”, Netflix Creative Studio

Uncharted “Lock”, Columbia, Create Advertising Group

Best Summer 2022 Blockbuster TV Spot

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness “Ready”, Marvel Studios, Wild Card

Jurassic World Dominion “Matters”, Universal Pictures, MOTIVE Creative

Best Thriller TV Spot

Deep Water “Breathless”, hulu, Wild Card

Encounter “Family”, Amazon, Mark Woollen & Associates

Operation Mincemeat “Trick”, Warner Brothers, Silk Factory

Best Video Game TV Spot

Guardians of the Galaxy, Square Enix + Eidos-Montréal, Hammer Creative

The Walking Dead: Survivors, Skybound Entertainment, Hammer Creative

Best Voice Over TV Spot

Belfast “Discover”, Focus Features, GrandSon

CODA “Groundbreaking Review”, Apple TV+, Grandson

Free Guy “It’s Been A While”, Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard “Cursed”, Lionsgate, Project X/AV

Nightmare Alley “Beast”, Searchlight Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates

Golden Fleece TV Spot

Dear Evan Hansen “Sincerely, Me”, Universal Pictures, Viacom CBS

Marry Me “RPDR”, Universal Pictures, Viacom CBS

The Prey: Legend Of Karnoctus, Lennexe Films, Luna Lyte

Most Original TV Spot

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard “Cursed”, Lionsgate, Project X/AV

Inside “Accomplishment”, Netflix, GrandSon

The French Dispatch “Tune In”, Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero

The Matrix Resurrections “Déjà Vu”, Warner Bros., Narrator, Inc.

The Northman “Vision Review”, Focus Features, AV Squad

TV/STREAMING SERIES CATEGORIES

Best Action for a TV/Streaming Series

100 Foot Wave, HBO, BOND

Lupin “Most Wanted”, Netflix, Trailer Park Group

Obi-Wan Kenobi “Patience”, The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive

Peacemaker “New Purpose”, HBO Max, MOCEAN

Vikings Valhalla “Rebirth”, Netflix, GrandSon

Best Animation/Family for a TV/Streaming Series

Baymax! “Save”, The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive

Disney Launchpad “Discover”, Disney+, ZEALOT

Dug Days “Digged”, The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive

Fraggle Rock: Back To The Rock “Party”, Apple TV+, Soapbox

Star Wars: Visions “Warrior”, Walt Disney Studios, Ignition Creative

Best Documentary/Reality for a TV/Streaming Series

9/11: One Day in America, National Geographic, Zealot

Green Planet, BBC Creative, The Picture Production Company

Lucy and Desi, Amazon Studios, InSync PLUS

Muhammad Ali “GOAT”, PBS, Soda Creative

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic, Mattock

Best Fantasy Adventure for a TV/Streaming Series

Loki “Glorious Purpose”, Disney+, Trailer Park Group

SOLOS “Together”, Amazon Prime Video, ZEALOT

The Wheel of Time “Rise”, Amazon Studios, MOCEAN

The Wheel of Time, Amazon Studios, The Refinery, MOCEAN

The Witcher “Monster”, Netflix, Trailer Park Group

Best Foreign Spot for a TV/Streaming Series

Clark, Netflix, BOND

Landscapers, HBO, ZEALOT

Lupin “Most Wanted”, Netflix, Trailer Park Group

Pachinko “Home”, Apple TV+, ZEALOT

The Serpent, Netflix Creative Studio

Best Graphics for a TV/Streaming Series

BIGBUG, Netflix, ZEALOT

Phat Tuesdays “Culture”, Amazon, Project X/AV

Russian Doll Season 2, Netflix Creative Studio

SOLOS “Together”, Amazon Prime Video, ZEALOT

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty “Showtime”, HBO, MOTIVE Creative

Best Horror/Thriller for a TV/Streaming Series

Lisey’s Story “Hunt”, Apple TV+, Buddha Jones

Midnight Mass “Miracles”, Netflix, MOCEAN

The Girl Before, HBO Max, Intermission

The Tourist, HBO Max

The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window “Crazy”, NETFLIX, Level Up AV

Best Music for a TV/Streaming Series

America the Beautiful, National Geographic, Ignition

Pachinko “Home”, Apple TV+, ZEALOT

Pistol “Revolution”, FX Networks, MOTIVE Creative

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 4 “Voice”, Amazon, Project X/AV

Wu-Tang: An American Saga “Brother”s, hulu, Wild Card

Best Original Score for a TV/Streaming Series

Severance, Apple TV+, Mark Woollen & Associates

Picard Season 2 “The Trial Never Ends”, Paramount+, Paramount+

Succession “Battle Night”, HBO, MOTIVE Creative

The Witcher: Season 2, Netflix, Intermission Film

WeCrashed “WeDream”, Apple TV+, Tiny Hero

Best Sound Editing for a TV/Streaming Series

Halston “Vision”, Netflix, Trailer Park Group

See: Season 2 “A Good Man”, Apple TV+, AV Squad

Stranger Things: Season 4 “War”, Netflix, Trailer Park Group

Vikings Valhalla “Rebirth”, Netflix, GrandSon

Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson “Listen”, Apple, Rogue Planet

Best Voice Over for a TV/Streaming Series

Chillin Island “Nature Is”, HBO, GrandSon

Not So Pretty, HBO Max, Mark Woollen

Ozark: Season 4 “Reverse”, Netflix Creative Studio

The Witcher “A Beginner’s Guide”, Netflix, Intermission Film

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty “Chick”, HBO, MOTIVE Creative

Most Original Spot for a TV/Streaming Series

1883 “Motion Tintype”, Paramount+, Paramount+

Euphoria “Unpredictable”, HBO, MOTIVE Creative

Physical: Season 1 “Icon”, Apple TV+, Tiny Hero

Severance “Secrets”, Apple TV+, Mark Woollen & Associates

The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window “Hallucinations”, NETFLIX, Level Up AV

Best Promo for a OTO Special

94th Academy Awards “Roll Up”, ABC, ZEALOT

Friends: The Reunion, HBO Max, Trailer Park

Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts “Family”, HBO Max, Project X/AV

PBS Short Film Festival 2021, PBS, Post-Op Media

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, HBO

Best Promo for a TV Network

Apple TV+ “Holiday Multi-Show”, Apple TV+, Wild Card

FX on Hulu, FX Networks, Buddha Jones

HBO “October 2021 Image CE”, HBO, Miklos Hadhazi

HBO “Women’s History Month”, HBO, Buddha Jones

Netflix Year In Preview 2022 “Movie Night”, Netflix, MOCEAN

POSTER CATEGORIES

Best Action Poster

Everything Everywhere All At Once, A24, AV Print

The Matrix Resurrections, Payoff One-Sheet, Warner Bros., WORKS ADV

The Matrix: Resurrections, Special Release, Warner Bros., The Refinery

The Tomorrow War, Amazon Studios, MOCEAN

Best Animation/Family Poster

Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, Ignition Creative

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, A24, GrandSon

Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Paramount, WORKS ADV

The Bad Guys, Universal Pictures, AV Print

Best Comedy Poster

Bodies Bodies Bodies, A24, GrandSon

Fuimos Canciones (Sounds Like Love), Netflix, GrandSon

Love Life: Season 2 “OBM Sunset Motion”, HBO Max, BLT

Ted Lasso: Season 2, Apple TV+, Apple TV+

Best Documentary Poster

Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road, Screen Media, The Refinery

Muhammad Ali, PBS, Glassel House

The Meaning Of Hitler, IFC, Intermission Film

Val, Amazon Studios, MOCEAN

Best Drama Poster

CODA “I LOVE YOU”, Apple TV+

King Richard, Warner Bros. Pictures, GrandSon

Swan Song, Apple TV+

The Northman, Focus Features, AV Print

Best Fantasy Adventure Poster

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Warner Bros., WORKS ADV

Finch, Apple TV+, Concept Arts

Foundation, Apple TV+, Concept Arts

Best Foreign Poster

Hatching, IFC Midnight, GrandSon

Night Raiders “Survival”, Elevation Pictures / Samuel Goldwyn, Champ & Pepper

The Father Who Moves Mountains, Netflix, the white Rabbit GmbH

The Fruit Machine, SandBay Entertainment, Chargefield

Best Horror Poster

Dashcam “Bandcar”, Momentum Pictures, Champ & Pepper

Lamb, A24, AV Print

Malignant, Warner Bros., Cold Open

X, A24, MOCEAN

Best Independent Poster

Invisible Demons, Participant, Truest.

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, A24, GrandSon

Three Months, MTV Entertainment Studios, Jump Cut

To The Moon, Yellow Veil Pictures, Jump Cut

Best International Poster

BodyPride, StageName Creative

The Batman, Warner Bros., WORKS ADV

The Northman, Focus Features, AV Print

The Suicide Squad, Warner Bros., WORKS ADV

Best Teaser

King Richard, Warner Bros. Pictures, GrandSon

Ron’s Gone Wrong, 20th Century Studios, MOCEAN

The Northman, Focus Features, AV Print

The Protégé, Lionsgate, WORKS ADV

Best Thriller Poster

Last Night in Soho, Focus Features, AV Print

The Outfit, Focus Features, AV Print

The Voyeurs, Amazon Studios, MOCEAN

Best Video Game Poster

Deathloop, Bethesda Softworks, AV Print & Arkane Lyon

Starfield, Bethesda Softworks, AV Print

Twelve Minutes, Annapurna Interactive, MOCEAN

Best Wildposts

Poser, Oscilloscope Laboratories, Jump Cut

Promised Land, ABC, Leroy & Rose

Schmigadoon, Apple TV+, Arsonal

The Matrix: Resurrections, Warner Bros., WORKS ADV

Most Original Poster

Everything Everywhere All At Once “James Jean Illustration”, A24, AV Print

Swan Song, Apple TV+

The Shrink Next Door, Apple TV+, Empire

Best Motion Poster

Everything Everywhere All At Once, A24, AV Print

Fly, Studiocanal Germany GmbH, The Dream Factory Film Advertising GmbH

Nine Perfect Strangers, Hulu, The Refinery

Wheel of Time: Season 1 “Trolloc Trophy”, Amazon Studios, BOND Creative

Best Animation/Family Poster for a TV/Streaming Series

Fraggle Rock: Back To The Rock “Celebration”, Apple TV+

Olaf Presents, Disney+, MOCEAN

Stargirl: Season 2, The CW Network, AV Print

Wolfboy And The Everything Factory “Mask”, Apple TV+

Best Comedy Poster for a TV/Streaming Series

Ali Wong: Don Wong, Netflix Creative Studio

Our Flag Means Death, HBO Max, Concept Arts

Peacemaker, HBO Max, Concept Arts

The Righteous Gemstones: Season 2, HBO, Cold Open

Best Documentary/Reality Poster for a TV/Streaming Series

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, HBO Max, Concept Arts

The Beatles: Get Back, Disney+, The Bulldog Agency

The Curse of Von Dutch, Hulu, Leroy & Rose

Trafficked With Mariana Van Zeller: Season 2, National Geographic, The Refinery

Best Drama/Action Poster for a TV/Streaming Series

Russian Doll: Season 2, Netflix Creative Studio

Servant: Season 3, Apple TV+

The North Water, AMC, Intermission Film

The Staircase, HBO Max, GrandSon

Best Horror/Thriller Poster for a TV/Streaming Series

Cruel Summer, Freeform, Freeform

Dr. Brain “Maze”, Apple TV+, The Refinery

ROAR, Apple TV+

Best Wildposts for a TV/Streaming Series

Ozark: Season 4, Netflix Creative Studio

Peacemaker, HBO Max, Concept Arts

The Mysterious Benedict Society, Disney+, The Refinery

Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Hulu, The Refinery

Best Billboard (for Feature Film or TV/Streaming Series)

CODA, Apple TV+

Dopesick, Hulu Originals, Hulu Originals

Holey Moley, ABC, ABC

Pam and Tommy, Hulu, Leroy & Rose

DIGITAL & INNOVATIVE ADVERTISING CATEGORIES

DIGITAL SPOTS

Best Digital: Action

Black Widow “Face Off”, Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero

Edge of Tomorrow 4K “Power”, Warner Home Entertainment, Arkive Creative

Monsterverse “Franchise Sizzle”, Warner Bros Home Ent, Stampede Studios

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings “The Ten Rings”, Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero

Spider-Man: No Way Home “Overdrive”, Sony Pictures, Big Picture

Best Digital: Animation/Family

Encanto “Music”, Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero

Luca “Friendship”, Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero

Luca “Greetings Review”, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, Ignition Creative

Sing 2 “Nailed it”, Universal Pictures, Ammo Creative

The Boss Baby: Family Business “Precious”, Universal Pictures, Ammo Creative

Best Digital: Comedy

Clifford the Big Red Dog “Sing-A-Long”, Paramount, TRANSIT

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off “Modern”, Paramount Home Entertainment, Ignition Creative

Free Guy “It’s Been A While”, Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero

Red Rocket “Simon Rex: Thru The Eras”, A24, GrandSon

Venom: Let There Be Carnage “Holidays”, Sony Pictures, Big Picture

Best Digital: Drama

Last Night in Soho “Dreams”, Universal Pictures, Ammo Creative

West Side Story “Awards”, Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero

West Side Story “Dancing”, Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero

West Side Story “Most Exciting”, Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero

West Side Story “Snap”, Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero

Best Digital: Fantasy Adventure

Jungle Cruise “Change The World”, Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero

Jungle Cruise “Moving Picture”, Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero

Jungle Cruise “Wonder Of The World”, Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero

The Green Knight “Proven”, A24, GrandSon

Venom: Let There Be Carnage “Battle”, Sony, Silk Factory

Best Digital: Horror/Thriller

Caveat, MPI Media Group, Hungry Monster Entertainment

False Positive, Hulu Originals, Hulu Originals

Last Night in Soho “Dreams”, Universal Pictures, Ammo Creative

Ma “Shots”, FX Networks, MOTIVE Creative

WB Halloween “Ultimate Horror Trailer”, Warner Bros., Project X/AV

Most Innovative Advertising for a Feature Film

CODA “Family”, Apple, Leroy & Rose

CODA “Awards Piece”, Apple TV+, The Refinery

The Green Knight “Proven”, A24, GrandSon

The King’s Man, The Walt Disney Studios, Ammo Creative

The Matrix: Resurrections, Warner Bros., BOND

Best Viral Campaign for a Feature Film

Encanto, Disney, Create Advertising Group

Free Guy, Walt Disney Studios, Ammo Creative

No Time to Die “Finale”, Universal Pictures, ZEALOT

Summer of Soul, Searchlight Pictures, MOTIVE Creative

The Matrix: Resurrections, Warner Bros., BOND

Best Action/Thriller TrailerByte for a Feature Film

F9 “Good to be Back”, Universal Pictures, ZEALOT

Reminiscence “Haunted”, Warner Bros., Project X/AV

Seven Samurai, BFI, The Picture Production Company

Spiderman: No Way Home “Jolly”, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Project X/AV

Top Gun: Maverick “Aviator”, Paramount Pictures Int’l, Create Advertising Group

Best Animation TrailerByte for a Feature Film

Diary of a Wimpy Kid “Zoo-Wee-Mama”, Walt Disney Studios, Ammo Creative

Luca “Learn Italian”, Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero

Luca “Wish You Were Here”, Walt Disney Pictures, Intermission Film

M.O.D.O.K. “Screenbreaker”, Hulu, Project X/AV

Turning Red “Boots and Cats”, Walt Disney Studios, ZEALOT

Best Comedy/Drama TrailerByte for a Feature Film

CODA “Itchy”, Apple TV+, MOTIVE Creative

Cruella “Darling”, Walt Disney Studios, Create Advertising Group

Croods 2 “Wildest Wildlife Documentary”, Universal Pictures Intl, The Picture Production Company

The Duke “Papers”, Pathe, Silk Factory

Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent “Bromance”, Lionsgate, Silk Factory

Best Horror/Thriller TrailerByte for a Feature Film

Halloween Kills “Evil”, Universal Pictures, ZEALOT

Last Night in Soho “Find Me”, Focus Features, GrandSon

Spiral “Evidence”, Lionsgate, Project X/AV

The Black Phone “Rotary Dial”, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Project X/AV

The Feast “Unnerving”, IFC Midnight, http://www.stuartortiz.com

Most Innovative Advertising for a TV/Streaming Series

FXX’s Ultimate Couch Campaign for Avoid Your Family Family Guy Holiday Marathon, FXX, MOCEAN

Only Murders in the Building, Hulu Originals, Hulu Originals

The Problem With Jon Stewart: Season 1 “How To Watch”, Apple TV+, Soapbox Films

The Wonder Years 1968 Time Capsule Activation, ABC, ABC

What If…?, Disney+, Framework Studio

Best Viral Campaign for a TV/Streaming Series

Halo: The Series, Paramount+, Paramount+

Only Murders in the Building, Hulu Originals, Hulu Originals

Reacher “Big Guy”, Amazon Prime Video, ZEALOT

Ted Lasso, Apple Inc., Ignition Creative

The Beatles: Get Back, Disney, Ammo Creative

Best Action/Thriller TrailerByte for a TV/Streaming Series

Big Sky: Season 2 “Split”, ABC, ABC

Reacher “Investigation”, Amazon Prime Video, ZEALOT

Russian Doll: Season 2, Netflix Creative Studio

See: Season 2 “Characters”, Apple TV+, AV Squad

Station Eleven “Story Book”, Starzplay, Silk Factory

Best Animation TrailerByte for a TV/Streaming Series

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe “Shatter”, Mattel, Ammo Creative

Best Comedy/Drama TrailerByte for a TV/Streaming Series

Broadchurch, PBS, DG Entertainment

Milestone, Netflix Creative Studio

Minx “Satisfaction”, HBO Max, Intermission

Operation Mincemeat “Transmission”, Warner Brothers, Silk Factory

The Wonder Years: My Wonder Years, ABC, ABC

Best Horror/Thriller TrailerByte for a TV/Streaming Series

Terror on Tubi “Halloween Countdown”, Fox Broadcasting/Tubi, AV Squad

Terror on Tubi “Scream”, Fox Broadcasting/Tubi, AV Squad

Best BTS/EPK for a Feature Film (Under 2 minutes)

Ambulance: FPV Drone Featurette, Universal, SunnyBoy Entertainment

CODA “What Is CODA?”, Apple TV+, The Refinery

House of Gucci “House of Scott”, MGM Studios/United Artists Releasing, The Fabulous Group

The Bad Guys “A Look Inside”, Universal Pictures/Dreamworks Animation, The Fabulous Group

The Batman “Becoming Catwoman”, Warner Brothers, SunnyBoy Entertainment

Best BTS/EPK for a Feature Film (Over 2 minutes)

CODA “Real Coda Audience Reaction”, Apple TV+, The Refinery

Luca “Evolution of a World”, Disney+, Create Advertising Group

Respect “A Look Inside”, MGM Studios/United Artists Releasing, The Fabulous Group

Summer of Soul “Soul Searching”, FOX Searchlight, SunnyBoy Entertainment

Top Gun: Maverick “Ground To Air”, Paramount Pictures, Jamestown Productions

Best BTS/EPK for a TV/Streaming Series (Under 2 minutes)

Loki “Mischief”, Disney+, ZEALOT

Peacemaker, HBO, Mob Scene

See: Season 2 “First Look”, Apple TV+, Jamestown Productions

Slow Horses: Season 1 “Insults”, Apple TV+, Framework

Women of the Movement “Mobley Tribute”, ABC, ABC

Best BTS/EPK for a TV/Streaming Series (Over 2 minutes)

Dopesick: Inside The Series “David vs. Goliath Featurette”, Hulu Originals, Hulu Originals

Foundation: Season 1 “Building An Empire”, Apple TV+, Jamestown Productions

Ted Lasso: Season 2 “The Lasso Way”, Apple TV+, Outpost Media

The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey “Book To Screen”, Apple TV+, Trailer Park

The Nevers: Creating The Nevers “Walking on Water”, HBO

Best Title/Credit Sequence for a Feature Length Film

Horror Noire, Stephen Krystek

Best Title/Credit Sequence for a TV/Streaming Series

Het Jaar Van Fortuyn, Hollands Licht/AVROTROS, Intermission Film

The Flight Attendant: Season 2, Warner Bros. Worldwide TV Marketing

Best Radio/Audio Spot (For a Feature Film or TV/Streaming Series)