GLAAD Media Awards: Judith Light, Wilson Cruz Among Winners

Judith Light and Wilson Cruz were among the many honorees of the New York City GLAAD Media Awards on Friday.

Now in its 33rd year, the annual GLAAD Media Awards celebrates television, film, music, comic books and journalism that have represented breakthroughs and advancements in LGBTQ+ representation. The New York ceremony announced the rest of the 30 recipients, after the April 2 ceremony in Los Angeles announced the initial group of honorees. The Friday ceremony took place at the Hilton Midtown and was hosted by Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Peppermint.

During the ceremony, Ariana DeBose presented Light with GLAAD’s Excellence in Media Award, while Cruz received the Vito Russo Award, presented to an LGBTQ media personality who has made a significant difference in promoting equality for the LGBT community. The ceremony featured performances by Dove Cameron, who performed her viral queer love song “Boyfriend,” while Pulitzer-Prize playwright Michael R. Jackson performed songs from his Broadway musical “A Strange Loop.” Other celebrities at the ceremony included Laverne Cox, Karine Jean-Pierre, Anthony Rapp, Cynthia Nixon, Dyllón Burnside, Jonathan Capehart, Nyle DiMarco, Tommy Dorfman, Rafael Silva, Ivory Aquino, Murray Hill, Sheryl Lee Ralph and GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis.

During the ceremony, select award recipients were announced live, including “Power Rangers: Dino Fury,” which received an award for kids and family programming; “Sesame Street,” which was awarded for children’s programming; “HIV/AIDS: 40 Years Later,” a “Today” package which received a nod for best TV journalism segment; and “Pose,” which won outstanding drama series. Remaining awards were announced on social media, which included Lil Nas X for his 2021 debut album “Montero,” ongoing Broadway productions of “Company” and “Thoughts of a Colored Man” and “The Oprah Conversation” episode with Elliot Page.

View a full list of the GLAAD award winners below.

Outstanding New TV Series: “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Outstanding Comedy Series: “Saved by the Bell” (Peacock)

Outstanding Drama Series: “Pose” (FX)

Outstanding Film – Wide Release: “Eternals” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Outstanding Reality Program: (TIE) “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1) and “We’re Here” (HBO)

Outstanding Documentary: “Changing the Game” (Hulu)

Outstanding TV Movie: “Single All The Way” (Netflix)

Outstanding Film – Limited Release: “Parallel Mothers” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series: “It’s A Sin” (HBO MAX)

Outstanding Children’s Programming: “Family Day” Sesame Street (HBO Max)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming: Power Rangers: Dino Fury (Nickelodeon/Netflix)

Outstanding Music Artist: Lil Nas X, “Monetero” (Columbia Records)

Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist: Lily Rose, “Stronger Than I Am (Big Loud Records/Back

Blocks Music/Republic Records)

Outstanding Broadway Production: (TIE) “Company” and “Thoughts of a Colored Man”

Outstanding Video Game: Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine Games/Square Enix)

Outstanding Comic Book: “Crush & Lobo” (DC Comics)

Outstanding Original Graphic Novel/Anthology: “Cheer Up! Love and Pompoms” (Oni Press)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage: The Advocate

Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode: “Elliot Page,” “The Oprah Conversation” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment: “HIV/AIDS: 40 Years Later” “Today” (NBC)

Outstanding TV Journalism – Long-Form: “Pride of The White House” (MSNBC)

Outstanding Print Article: “Lawmakers Can’t Cite Local Examples of Trans Girls in Sports” by David

Crary & Lindsay Whitehurst (The Associated Press)

Outstanding Online Journalism Article: “‘No Time For Intolerance:’ Dr. Rachel Levine Has A Job To

Do” by Dawn Ennis (Forbes.com)

Outstanding Online Journalism – Video or Multimedia: “Transnational” [series] by Eva Reign, Alyza

Enriquez, Freddy McConnell, Vivek Kemp, Courtney Brooks, Sarah Burke, Hendrik Hinzel, Alyza

Enriquez, Dan Ming, Trey Strange, and Daisy Wardell (VICE News)

Outstanding Blog: Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents

Outstanding Spanish-Language Scripted Television Series: “Maricón Perdido” (HBO Max)

Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Journalism: “Orgullo LGBTQ: 52 Años de Lucha y Evolución”

(Telemundo 47)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Online Journalism Article: (TIE) “Claudia: La Enfermera Trans que

Lucha Contra el Covid en Ciudad Juárez” por Louisa Reynolds (Nexos.com) and “Somos Invisibles”: La

Discriminación y los Riesgos se Multiplican para los Indígenas LGBTQ+” por Albinson Linares

(Telemundo.com)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Online Journalism – Video or Multimedia: “Expulsados México:

Cómo la Comunidad Transgénero se Unió para Ayudar a los Migrantes” por Patricia Clarembaux, Anna

Clare Spelman, y Celemente Sánchez (Univision Noticias)

Special Recognition: “All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson [filmed reading + performance]

Special Recognition: “Alok Vaid-Menon” 4D with Demi Lovato (Cadence13/OBB Sound/SB Projects)

Special Recognition: “Coded: The Hidden Love of J.C. Leyendecker” (Paramount+)

Special Recognition: “Jeopardy!” Champion Amy Schneider

Special Recognition: “The Laverne Cox Show” (Shondaland Audio/iHeartMedia)

Special Recognition: “Life Out Loud with LZ Granderson” (ABC News)

Special Recognition: Outsports’ Coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics

Special Recognition (Spanish-Language): “Celebrando el Mes del Orgullo” (Telemundo)