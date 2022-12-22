Film, TV Nominations Unveiled for Australia’s SPA Awards

Screen Producers Australia on Thursday announced nominees in 13 categories for its annual SPA Awards. Eligible works must have screened between July 2021 and December 2022.



In the running for feature film of the year are: “The Drover’s Wife – The Legend of Molly Johnson” (Oombarra Productions and Bunya Productions), “Here Out West” (Co-Curious), “The Power of the Dog” (See-Saw Films), “The Stranger” (See-Saw Films and Blue-Tongue Films), “Sissy” (Arcadia), “Gold” (Deeper Water Films), “How to Please A Woman” (Feisty Dame Productions and Such Much Films) and “Interceptor” (Ambience Entertainment).



In the hunt for the best drama series accolade are: “Heartbreak High” (Netflix) from Fremantle Australia; “Bump” season 2 (Stan) from Roadshow Rough Diamond; “The Twelve” (Foxtel and Binge) from Easy Tiger Productions and Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia; “Firebite” (ABC) from See-Saw Films; “Mystery Road: Origin” (ABC) from Bunya Productions; “Significant Others” (ABC) from Fremantle Australia; “Troppo” (ABC) from EQ Media and Beyond International; and “Love Me” (Foxtel and Binge) from Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia and Aquarius Films.



Nominees in the feature-length documentary category are: “We Were Once Kids” (Resolution Media), “Ithaka: The Fight To Free Julian Assange” (Shipton House), “Our African Roots”(Chemical Media), “Watandar, My Countryman” (Light Sound Art Film), “Incarceration Nation” (Bent3Land Productions), “Girl Like You” (Rush Films), “Unseen Skies” (In Films) and “Under the Volcano” (Rush Films).



Voting is open from now until Feb. 26, 2023. The SPA Awards will be presented at a ceremony on May 5, the final day of the SPA-produced Screen Forever convention on the Gold Coast in Queensland.