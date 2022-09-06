‘The Fabelmans’ American Premiere to Close Out AFI Fest- Film News in Brief

The US premiere of Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” will close out the 2022 AFI Fest, the American Film Institute announced Tuesday.

“The Fabelmans,” which has been touted as Spielberg’s most personal film to date, stars Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Gabriel LaBelle and Judd Hirsch in a story inspired by Spielberg’s own childhood. The film follows the formative years of a young man as he discovers a shattering family secret, causing him to use movies as a means to help him see the truth about others and himself.

The ensemble cast for “The Fabelmans” includes Jeannie Berlin, Julia Butters, Robin Bartlett and Keeley Karsten, with music by John Williams. Janusz Kaminski serves as cinematographer, and the film is edited by Michael Kahn and Sarah Broshar. Production design is helmed by Rick Carter, and the costume design is overseen by Mark Bridges.

“AFI Fest is where magic happens,” Bob Gazzale, AFI president and CEO, said. “And there is no greater cinematic magician than Steven Spielberg. We are honored to celebrate his return to the festival with this intimately powerful film that will send the audience’s spirits soaring.”

Now in its 36th year, AFI Fest 2022 will take place in person in Los Angeles from November 2-6.

The film from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment is co-written by Spielberg and Tony Kushner, who has previously collaborated with the director on “Lincoln,” “Munich” and “West Side Story.” Kristie Macosko Krieger, Spielberg and Kushner are producers on the film.

“The Fabelmans” arrives in theaters on November 11, 2022.

Ruth B. to perform at the world premiere of Tyler Perry’s “A Jazzman’s Blues” at TIFF

On Sunday, Sept. 11, singer-songwriter Ruth B. will perform “Paper Airplanes” at the world premiere of the new Tyler Perry film “A Jazzman’s Blues” during the Toronto International Film Festival.

The performance will take place at Roy Thomson Hall, marking the live debut of “Paper Airplanes. The track was written and recorded by Ruth B. and Terence Blanchard specifically for Perry’s film. The track was produced by Ruth B. alongside Oscar and Grammy winning producer D’Mile.

“A Jazzman’s Blues,” which was written, directed and produced by Perry, stars Joshua Boone, Amirah Vann, Solea Pfeiffer, Austin Scott, Milauna Jemai Jackson, Brent Antonello, Brad Benedict, Kario Marcel, Lana Young and Ryan Eggold. The film, a family drama and a tale of forbidden love, follows a family in the South as 40 years of lies and secrets come to a head.

“Paper Airplanes” can also be heard in the film’s trailer and is available on the upcoming Milan Records soundtrack for “A Jazzman’s Blues.”