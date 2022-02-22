Guillermo del Toro to Be Presented With Gene Kelly Visionary Award at the AIS Lumiere Awards – Film News in Brief

The Advanced Imaging Society announced today that Guillermo del Toro will be honored with the first-ever Gene Kelly Visionary Award at the 2022 AIS Lumiere Awards.

In addition, The Sir Charles Wheatstone Award will be presented to the Epic Games for Unreal Engine for their real-time engine technology and support for filmmakers.

Del Toro and Epic Games will join fellow previously announced honorees Denis Villeneuve (Harold Lloyd Award) and Adam McKay (Voices For the Earth Award) at the 12th annual awards ceremony.

“Many of us think of Gene Kelly as the legendary actor and dancer,” said Jim Chabin, president of AIS. “But he was as powerful a creative force behind the camera as he was in front. His bold innovations with the use of the camera, lighting, music, choreography and animation changed the course of film history and left us with a legacy of sheer motion picture magic. Guillermo del Toro fully embodies this same pioneering spirit, and we are thrilled he will be our first recipient.”

Presenting the award to del Toro will be Kelly’s widow and biographer Patricia Ward Kelly. “Gene was always looking for the next horizon,” said Patricia Kelly. “Guillermo Del Toro’s brilliant vision represents the kind of creative genius that Gene most admired. Like Gene, del Toro is a risk-taker who breaks new ground. I am deeply honored that he will be the first to receive the Gene Kelly Visionary Award.”

‘No Time to Die,’ ‘Being the Ricardos’ and ‘Dune’ Win Set Decorators Society of America Awards

The Set Decorators Society of America has announced its recipients for the SDSA Awards.

The winners are:

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN DECOR/DESIGN OF A CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM

“No Time to Die” (Set Decoration by Véronique Melery SDSA with Production Design by Mark Tildesley)

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN DECOR/DESIGN OF A PERIOD FEATURE FILM

“Being the Ricardos” (Set Decoration by Ellen Brill SDSA with Production Design by Jon Hutman)

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN DECOR/DESIGN OF A FANTASY OR SCIENCE FICTION FEATURE FILM

“Dune” (Set Decoration by Zsuzsanna Sipos with Production Design by Patrice Vermette)

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN DECOR/DESIGN OF A MUSICAL OR COMEDY FEATURE FILM

“The French Dispatch” (Set Decoration by Rena DeAngelo SDSA with Production Design by Adam Stockhausen)

SDSA AWARD for BEST PICTURE of 2021

“The Power of the Dog” ( Directed by Jane Campion, Set Decoration by Amber Richards, Production Design by Grant Major)