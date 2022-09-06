Emmys Party Guide and a ‘Frozen’ Reunion: Must Attend Calendar Listings Sept. 7-12

Sept. 7, Wednesday
Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo and Luke Evans premiere “Pinocchio.”
Walt Disney Studios lot, Burbank
“Cobra Kai” Season 5 kicks off with Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Xolo Maridueña and Tanner Buchanan.
L.A. State Historic Park, Los Angeles
Jimmy Kimmel hosts the premiere party for “Chef’s Table: Pizza.”
Pizzeria Bianco, Los Angeles
Peacock premieres “A Friend of the Family.”
San Vicente Bungalows, West Hollywood
Brie Larson attends the premiere of Disney+’s “Growing Up.”
Neuehouse, Hollywood
Sept. 8, Thursday
David E. Kelley accepts the Creative Conscience Award in the field of television at Variety’s Showrunners Dinner.
Sunset Tower, Los Angeles
Sally El Hosaini’s “The Swimmers” opens the 11-day Toronto International Film Festival.
Roy Thomson Hall, Toronto
Sept. 9, Friday
“Disney 100 Years of Wonder” kicks off at D23 Expo with the Disney Legends Awards, honoring Anthony Anderson, Kristen Bell, Chadwick Boseman, Rob’t Coltrin, Patrick Dempsey, Robert Price Foster, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff, Don Hahn, Doris Hardoon, Idina Menzel, Chris Montan, Ellen Pompeo and Tracee Ellis Ross.
Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim
Performers Nominees Event
Saban Media Center, North Hollywood
Kenan Thompson hosts UTA’s pre-Emmys party.
Waldorf Astoria, Beverly Hills
CAA Emmys Party
Rose Café, Venice
Sept. 10, Saturday
Paramount Emmys Party
Catch Steak, Los Angeles
The Ian Fleming Foundation celebrates its 30th anniversary; music by the Jayme Palmer Quartet.
Petersen Automotive Museum, Los Angeles
Sept. 11, Sunday
AMC Emmys Brunch
Ysabel, Los Angeles
Colman Domingo, Sheryl Lee Ralph, James Cromwell, Samantha Hanratty, Melissa Rauch, Paul Sheer and Cheryl Hines are honored at the Creative Coalition’s Television Humanitarian Awards Gala Luncheon; hosted by Variety’s Marc Malkin.
Private residence, Beverly Hills
Jewel, Rosie O’Donnell, Renée Rapp (“The Sex Lives of College Girls”) and John Hoffman (executive producer, “Only Murders in the Building”) make appearances during the 24-hour virtual benefit for suicide prevention org Garrett’s Space.
garrettsspace.org
“Hacks” star and Emmy nominee Hannah Einbinder is toasted by Bustle Digital Group.
Grandmaster Recorders, Hollywood
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Greg Berlanti and Pearlena Igbokwe co-chair MPTF’s 16th annual Evening Before the Emmys benefit.
Lawn at Century Park, Century City
Sept. 12, Monday
Hollywood comes together for television’s biggest night of the year at the 74th annual Emmy Awards.
Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles
Emmy winners, presenters and guests party at the Governors Gala.
L.A. Live Event Deck
Apple TV+ Post-Emmys Party
Mother Wolf, Hollywood
The Walt Disney Company’s Emmy Awards Party
Otium, Los Angeles
HBO/HBO Max’s Primetime Emmy Awards Nominees Reception
San Vicente Bungalows, West Hollywood