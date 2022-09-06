Emmys Party Guide and a ‘Frozen’ Reunion: Must Attend Calendar Listings Sept. 7-12

Sept. 7, Wednesday



Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo and Luke Evans premiere “Pinocchio.”

Walt Disney Studios lot, Burbank

“Cobra Kai” Season 5 kicks off with Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Xolo Maridueña and Tanner Buchanan.

L.A. State Historic Park, Los Angeles

Jimmy Kimmel hosts the premiere party for “Chef’s Table: Pizza.”

Pizzeria Bianco, Los Angeles

Peacock premieres “A Friend of the Family.”

San Vicente Bungalows, West Hollywood

Brie Larson attends the premiere of Disney+’s “Growing Up.”

Neuehouse, Hollywood

Sept. 8, Thursday



David E. Kelley accepts the Creative Conscience Award in the field of television at Variety’s Showrunners Dinner.

Sunset Tower, Los Angeles

Sally El Hosaini’s “The Swimmers” opens the 11-day Toronto International Film Festival.

Roy Thomson Hall, Toronto

Sept. 9, Friday



“Disney 100 Years of Wonder” kicks off at D23 Expo with the Disney Legends Awards, honoring Anthony Anderson, Kristen Bell, Chadwick Boseman, Rob’t Coltrin, Patrick Dempsey, Robert Price Foster, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff, Don Hahn, Doris Hardoon, Idina Menzel, Chris Montan, Ellen Pompeo and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim

Performers Nominees Event

Saban Media Center, North Hollywood

Kenan Thompson. Everett Collection

Kenan Thompson hosts UTA’s pre-Emmys party.

Waldorf Astoria, Beverly Hills

CAA Emmys Party

Rose Café, Venice

Sept. 10, Saturday



Paramount Emmys Party

Catch Steak, Los Angeles

The Ian Fleming Foundation celebrates its 30th anniversary; music by the Jayme Palmer Quartet.

Petersen Automotive Museum, Los Angeles

Sept. 11, Sunday



AMC Emmys Brunch

Ysabel, Los Angeles

Colman Domingo. Michael Buckner for Variety

Colman Domingo, Sheryl Lee Ralph, James Cromwell, Samantha Hanratty, Melissa Rauch, Paul Sheer and Cheryl Hines are honored at the Creative Coalition’s Television Humanitarian Awards Gala Luncheon; hosted by Variety’s Marc Malkin.

Private residence, Beverly Hills

Jewel, Rosie O’Donnell, Renée Rapp (“The Sex Lives of College Girls”) and John Hoffman (executive producer, “Only Murders in the Building”) make appearances during the 24-hour virtual benefit for suicide prevention org Garrett’s Space.

garrettsspace.org

“Hacks” star and Emmy nominee Hannah Einbinder is toasted by Bustle Digital Group.

Grandmaster Recorders, Hollywood

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Greg Berlanti and Pearlena Igbokwe co-chair MPTF’s 16th annual Evening Before the Emmys benefit.

Lawn at Century Park, Century City

Sept. 12, Monday



Hollywood comes together for television’s biggest night of the year at the 74th annual Emmy Awards.

Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles

Emmy winners, presenters and guests party at the Governors Gala.

L.A. Live Event Deck

Apple TV+ Post-Emmys Party

Mother Wolf, Hollywood

The Walt Disney Company’s Emmy Awards Party

Otium, Los Angeles

HBO/HBO Max’s Primetime Emmy Awards Nominees Reception

San Vicente Bungalows, West Hollywood