Emmys Music Guide: A Complete Guide to the Nominees in All Seven Categories

As Emmy voters mark their ballots in final-round voting this weekend, Variety breaks down the widely varied competitors in this complete guide to all seven categories including original scores, songs, music direction and music supervision.

Music Composition for a Series

“The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

Blake Neely

One win, three other nominations

Episode: “The Reykjavik Ice Sculpture Festival Is Lovely This Time of Year”

Fun, energetic all-percussion score for Cassie in Iceland

“Loki” (Disney+)

Natalie Holt

One prior nomination (two this year)

Episode: “Glorious Purpose”

Theremin, sampled clocks, orchestra for Loki encountering TVA

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Siddhartha Khosla

Three previous nominations and three this year

Episode: “The Boy From 6B”

Music, not dialogue, tells story from deaf boy’s POV

“Schmigadoon!” (Apple TV+)

Christopher Willis

One previous nomination

Episode: “Schmigadoon!”

Underscores romance, magic in unreal musical-inspired town

“Severance” (Apple TV+)

Theodore Shapiro

One previous nomination (two this year)

Episode: “The We We Are”

Dramatic variations on piano-and-strings theme in season finale

“Succession” (HBO)

Nicholas Britell

One win, three previous nominations

Episode: “Chiantishire”

Classical piano, string sounds pervade Tuscany wedding locale

Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special

“1883” (Paramount+)

Brian Tyler, Breton Vivian

Two nominations for Tyler, first for Vivian

Episode: “1883”

Powerful, tragedy-laden symphonic score with folk elements

“Moon Knight” (Disney+)

Hesham Nazih

First nomination

Episode: “Asylum”

Orchestral and choral score rooted in Egyptian music

“Station Eleven” (HBO Max)

Dan Romer

First nomination

Episode: “Unbroken Circle”

Strings, organ, wordless voices for uplifting finale

“A Very British Scandal” (Prime Video)

Nathan Barr

One win, four other nominations

Episode 1

Portamento violin, piano, synths for feuding duke, duchess

“The White Lotus” (HBO)

Cristobal Tapia de Veer

First nomination (two this year)

Episode: “Mysterious Monkeys”

Primal drumbeats, wordless voices, wooden flutes

Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special

Magic Johnson Courtesy of Apple

“14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible” (Netflix)

Nainita Desai

First nomination

Nepali climber scales world’s highest mountains

Symphonic backdrop for Himalayan expeditions

“Lucy and Desi” (Prime Video)

David Schwartz

Three previous nominations

Amy Poehler film of Lucille Ball, Desi Arnaz

Rich orchestral palette for drama behind their love story

“Return to Space” (Netflix)

Mychael Danna, Harry Gregson-Williams

One win, five noms (Danna); one nom (Gregson-Williams)

Rise of Elon Musk’s SpaceX company

Synthesizers, strings for rocket program, astronauts

“They Call Me Magic” (Apple TV+)

Terence Blanchard

First nomination

“Earvin” episode of Magic Johnson bio

Keyboards, strings underline emotional story

“The Tinder Swindler” (Netflix)

Jessica Jones

First nomination

Israeli con man uses dating app to victimize women

Score evolves from romance to thriller as truth slowly revealed

Music Direction

“43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors” (CBS)

Rickey Minor

Two wins, 10 other nominations

Debbie Allen, Joan Baez, Garth Brooks, Dick Van Dyke, Midori honored

James Taylor, Trisha Yearwood, Emmylou Harris and more perform

“44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors” (CBS)

Rickey Minor

Two wins, 10 other nominations

Bette Midler, Joni Mitchell, Berry Gordy, Lorne Michaels, Justino Diaz honored

Steve Martin, Smokey Robinson, Stevie Wonder, Billy Porter perform

“One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga” (CBS)

Michael Bearden, Lee Musiker

Second nom (Bearden); first nom (Musiker)

Bennett’s final public performances at Radio City Music Hall

Gaga, Bennett perform classics with big-band accompaniment

“Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show” (NBC)

Adam Blackstone

Two previous nominations

Acclaimed halftime show during Feb. 13 game

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar perform

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Lenny Pickett, Leon Pendarvis, Eli Brueggemann

Three prior noms (Pickett, Pendarvis); one win, seven noms (Brueggemann)

April 9 episode with Jake Gyllenhaal

Camila Cabello musical guest; Gyllenhaal sings faux trucker songs

Music and Lyrics

“Euphoria” (HBO)

Labrinth, Muzhda Zemar-McKenzie, Zendaya

One win, one nom (Labrinth); one win (Zendaya); first nom (Zemar)

Song: “Elliot’s Song”

Elliot plays, sings plaintive tune to Rue in season finale

“Euphoria” (HBO)

Labrinth, Zendaya, Sam Levinson

One win, one nom (Labrinth); one win (Zendaya); first nom (Levinson)

Song: “I’m Tired”

Labrinth performs as Rue hallucinates in church

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Prime Video)

Thomas Mizer, Curtis Moore

Second nomination for each

Song” “Maybe Monica”

Harry Belafonte sings calypso tune at Shy Baldwin’s wedding

“Schmigadoon!” (Apple+)

Cinco Paul

First nomination

Song: “Corn Puddin’”

Comic hoedown explains Appalachian dish to Josh and Melissa

“This Is Us” (NBC)

Siddhartha Khosla, Taylor Goldsmith

Three previous nominations (Khosla); second nom (Goldsmith)

Song: “The Forever Now”

Rebecca (Mandy Moore) performs at Kate’s wedding reception

Main Title Theme Music

The Arconia residents turned crime solving trio on “Only Murders in the Building” landed several music noms. Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

“Loki” (Disney+)

Natalie Holt

One prior nomination (two this year)

Time-displacement story for the god of mischief

Tick-tock rhythms, theremin collide with big orchestra

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Siddhartha Khosla

Three previous nominations (three this year)

Lighthearted Manhattan murder mystery

Piano, voices set mysterious tone in colorful title sequence

“Severance” (Apple TV+)

Theodore Shapiro

One previous nomination (two this year)

Sci-fi conspiracy thriller

Eerie, ominous minor-key piano with strings

“Squid Game” (Netflix)

Jung Jae-il

First nomination

South Korean survival drama series

Drums, recorder suggest sound of children playing

“The White Lotus” (HBO)

Cristobal Tapia de Veer

First nomination (two this year)

Social satire set at Hawaiian resort

Tropical vibe with exotic flutes, percussion, voices

Music Supervision

Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield was obsessed with Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” Courtesy of Netflix

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Thomas Golubic

Three previous nominations

Episode: “Black and Blue”

Eclectic mix includes Pink Martini, Kalal, Kristin Chambers

“Euphoria” (HBO)

Jen Malone, Adam Leber

Two prior nominations (Malone); one prior nom (Leber)

Episode: “Trying to Get to Heaven Before They Close the Door”

Diverse soundtrack runs gamut from Curtis Mayfield to 2Pac

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Prime Video)

Robin Urdang

Three previous wins

Episode: “How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall?”

Period Eileen Rodgers, Count Basie, Blossom Dearie tunes

“Ozark” (Netflix)

Gabe Hilfer

First nomination

Episode: “The Cousin of Death”

Ruth’s mixtape: four Nas songs from “Illmatic” album

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Nora Felder

Three previous nominations

Episode: “Chapter Four: Dear Billy”

Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” in episode climax

“The White Lotus” (HBO)

Janet Lopez

First nomination

Episode: “Departures”

Hawaiian hymns and art songs featured throughout