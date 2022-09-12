HBO and HBO Max Reclaim Most Emmy Wins Crown as ‘White Lotus’ Snags 10 Awards

HBO roared back to the top of the Emmy Awards, with the premium cabler and its streaming counterpart, HBO Max, topping the total awards haul for 2022.

HBO/ HBO Max picked up 38 Emmys in total, doubling their 19 wins in 2021. HBO took home 10 wins in the limited series category thanks to “The White Lotus,” with Mike White winning for both best writing and directing. Those wins were coupled with “The White Lotus” stars Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett’s wins for best supporting actress and actor in a limited series. To close out the night, “The White Lotus” ultimately won best limited series while “Succession” won best drama series.

“Euphoria” took home six statuettes for its second season, including a win for series star Zendaya for best actress in a drama series (her second win for the show in the category). HBO Max’s “Hacks” won three Emmys, also for its second season. Series lead Jean Smart picked up the win for best actress in a comedy for the second time.

Netflix was second with 26 Emmys, down from the 44 they picked up last year thanks to shows like “The Crown” and “Queen’s Gambit.” This year, Netflix’s big winners were “Squid Game” with six (including best actor in a drama series for star Lee Jung-jae) “Stranger Things” with five, “Arcane” with four and “Love on the Spectrum” with three. Julia Garner also picked up her third Emmy for best supporting actress in a drama for “Ozark.”

“Ted Lasso” also did well in the comedy category, with the Apple TV+ series winning its second statuette for best comedy series along with acting wins for stars Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein.

Read the full winners list here.

HBO/ HBO Max came into the Primetime Emmys in the lead with 26 combined wins from the Creative Arts Emmys. Netflix was right behind them with 23. On the series side, HBO’s “Euphoria” and “The White Lotus” came into the night with five wins each, while Season 4 of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” also had five.

Total Emmy Wins by Program

The White Lotus — 10

Euphoria — 6

Squid Game — 6

Adele: One Night Only — 5

The Beatles: Get Back — 5

Stranger Things — 5

Arcane — 4

Succession — 4

Ted Lasso — 4

Abbott Elementary — 3

Barry — 3

Hacks — 3

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver — 3

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls — 3

Love on the Spectrum U.S — 3

Only Murders in the Building — 3

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show — 3

A Black Lady Sketch Show — 2

Dopesick — 2

How I Met Your Father — 2

Love Death and Robots — 2

Lucy and Desi — 2

RuPaul’s Drag Race — 2

Severance — 2

We’re Here — 2

100 Foot Wave — 1

Annie Live! — 1

Atlanta — 1

The Book of Boba Fett — 1

The Boys Presents: Diabolical — 1

Bridgerton — 1



Carpool Karaoke: The Series — 1

Chip ’N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers — 1

The Dropout — 1

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon a Time in Late Night — 1

George Carlin’s American Dream — 1

The Gilded Age — 1

The Great — 1

Home Before Dark — 1

The House — 1

Impeachment: American Crime Story — 1

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson — 1

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel — 1

Legendary — 1

Life Below Zero — 1

Moon Knight — 1

Our Great National Parks — 1

Ozark — 1

Pam & Tommy — 1

Queer Eye — 1

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 — 1

Saturday Night Live– 1

Schmigadoon — 1

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy — 1

State of the Union — 1

The Voice — 1

What If…? — 1

What We Do in the Shadows — 1

When Claude Got Shot — 1

Total Emmy Wins by Platform

HBO/HBO Max — 38

Netflix — 26

Hulu — 10

Disney+ — 9

Apple — 9

Amazon — 7

NBC — 6

CBS — 5

ABC — 3

FX — 3

VH1 — 2

Nat Geo — 1

TBS — 1

CNN — 1

PBS — 1

Sundance TV — 1