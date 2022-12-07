‘Elvis’ Named Best Film at Australia’s AACTA Awards

“Elvis,” which earlier this week dominated the craft prizes of Australia’s AACTA Awards, on Wednesday added four more. These included best film and best director for Baz Luhrmann.



The film also claimed best lead actor (for Austin Butler) and best supporting actress (Olivia DeJonge).



“Elvis” had already picked up seven previous awards at Monday night’s AACTA Industry awards, making its overall tally of 11. “Elvis” also received AACTA audience choice award for best film.



The AACTA best lead actress in film prize was awarded to Leah Purcell for her directorial debut, “The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson.”



In television, the Bunya – ABC produced “Mystery Road: Origin” received an additional three AACTA Awards, including best drama series, as well as best lead actor (Mark Coles Smith) and actress (Tuuli Narkle). After receiving four AACTA Industry Awards “Mystery Road: Origin” leads the TV Award categories with a total of seven AACTA Awards.



Netflix-released titles also fared well on the night. Its remake of the much loved “Heartbreak High” won best supporting actor in a drama (Thomas Weatherall) and the show picked up three audience choice awards, including best series.



Netflix’s crime drama hit, “The Stranger” won best supporting actor in film for Sean Harris.



The AACTA Award for best miniseries went to courtroom drama “The Twelve” produced by Warner Bros. International Television and Easy Tiger Productions and screened on Foxtel. It also won best supporting actress in a drama (Brooke Satchwell).



Honorary awards were given to Academy Award winner Catherine Martin, who was paid tribute on the night by her peers and colleagues as she was presented the prestigious Longford Lyell Award. (Martin also previously won best costume design and best production design for “Elvis” at AACTA’s industry awards).



Chris Hemsworth was the night’s recipient of the Trailblazer Award which highlights the achievements, abilities, and success of an Australian screen practitioner who inspires others in the industry. Hemsworth was honored for his outstanding career as well as his contribution to the Australian screen industry.



On receiving the accolade from AACTA president, Russell Crowe, Hemsworth said: “I don’t take for granted the opportunities the Australian screen industry has afforded me and am excited and proud that the rest of the world is discovering just how great it is to make world class movies ‘down under’ with our incredible crews and creatives. I feel like we are all only really getting started.”