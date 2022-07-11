If We Had an Emmy Ballot 2022: From Sadie Sink to Meg Stalter, With ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ in Between

With too much television, it’s almost impossible to view every piece of content that is up for consideration for this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards nominations. With increases in submissions, including 171 drama series, 118 comedies and 61 limited or anthologies. Not to mention the hundreds of actors angling for very few spots. In anticipation of Tuesday’s noms, Variety’s editors have curated its own dream ballot for this year’s television achievements in selected categories.

At Variety, we also love consistency. With our ballots, we wanted to promote having 10 options in the top series categories (please do this TV Academy) and uniformity in the acting races (six, seven and eight across different races don’t make much sense). In the acting categories, we proceeded with eight in each. We hope the TV Academy adopts some of these trends in the future. With this large boom in television, there should be more options in the respective lineups.

From the list, you’ll find some of the usual suspects like HBO’s “The White Lotus,” Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” and Netflix’s “Squid Game.” You’ll also find some passionate inclusions such as “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” from Paramount+, “As We See It” from Amazon Prime Video, “Somebody Somewhere” from HBO and more.

Drama Series

“As We See It” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“Euphoria” (HBO)

“Pachinko” (Apple TV+)

“Severance” (Apple TV+)

“Squid Game” (Netflix)

“Succession” (HBO)

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” (Paramount+)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“The Afterparty” (Apple TV+)

“Barry” (HBO)

“Cobra Kai” (Netflix)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“Insecure” (HBO)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Reservation Dogs” (FX)

“Somebody Somewhere” (HBO)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Limited or Anthology Series

“1883” (Paramount+)

“Dopesick” (Hulu)

“Dr. Death” (Peacock)

“The Dropout” (Hulu)

“Moon Knight” (Disney+)

“Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)

“The Staircase” (HBO Max)

“Station Eleven” (HBO)

“We Own This City” (HBO)

“The White Lotus” (HBO)

Lead Actor (Drama)

Jason Bateman, “Ozark” (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” (NBC)

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game” (Netflix)

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

John C. Reilly, “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” (HBO)

Jeremy Strong, “Succession” (HBO)

Adam Scott, “Severance” (Apple TV+)

Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us” (NBC)

Lead Actor (Comedy)

Will Arnett, “Murderville” (Netflix)

Ted Danson, “Mr. Mayor” (NBC)

Rhys Darby, “Our Flag Means Death” (HBO)

Bill Hader, “Barry” (HBO)

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Jeremy Renner, “Hawkeye” (Disney+)

Sam Richardson, “The Afterparty” (Apple TV+)

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Lead Actor (Limited)

Colin Firth, “The Staircase” (HBO Max)

Ben Foster, “The Survivor” (HBO)

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage” (HBO)

Joshua Jackson, “Dr. Death” (Peacock)

Samuel L. Jackson, “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” (Apple TV+)

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” (Hulu)

Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven” (HBO)

Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)

Lead Actress (Drama)

Tawny Cypress, “Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

Britt Lower, “Severance” (Apple TV+)

Juliette Lewis, “Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

Laura Linney, “Ozark” (Netflix)

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

Mandy Moore, “This Is Us” (NBC)

Sue Ann Pien, “As We See It” (Amazon Prime Video)

Zendaya, “Euphoria” (HBO)

Lead Actress (Comedy)

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Bridget Everett, “Somebody Somewhere” (HBO)

Ana Gasteyer, “American Auto” (NBC)

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Sarah Jessica Parker, “And Just Like That…” (HBO Max)

Issa Rae, “Insecure” (HBO)

Jean Smart, “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Robin Thede, “A Black Lady Sketch Show” (HBO)

Lead Actress (Limited)

Toni Collette, “The Staircase” (HBO Max)

Mackenzie Davis, “Station Eleven” (HBO)

Elle Fanning, “The Girl from Plainville” (Hulu)

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna” (Netflix)

Lily James, “Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)

Jenna Ortega, “The Fallout” (HBO Max)

Margaret Qualley, “MAID” (Netflix)

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout” (Hulu)

Supporting Actor (Drama)

Zach Cherry, “Severance” (Apple TV+)

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

Kieran Culkin, “Succession” (HBO)

Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Jon Huertas, “This Is Us” (NBC)

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession” (HBO)

Joseph Quinn, “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Oh Young-soo, “Squid Game” (Netflix)

Supporting Actor (Comedy)

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry” (HBO)

Pete Davidson, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Paul W. Downs, “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Lane Factor, “Reservation Dogs” (FX)

Mark Proksch, “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Ben Schwartz, “The Afterparty” (Apple TV+)

Henry Winkler, “Barry” (HBO)

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Supporting Actor (Limited)

Naveen Andrews, “The Dropout” (Hulu)

Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Tim McGraw, “1883” (Paramount+)

Dylan Minnette, “The Dropout” (Hulu)

Seth Rogen, “Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)

Wyatt Russell, “Under the Banner of Heaven” (FX)

Michael Stuhlbarg, “Dopesick” (Hulu)

Sam Waterston, “Dopesick” (Hulu)

Supporting Actress (Drama)

Jasmin Savoy Brown, “Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

J. Smith Cameron, “Succession” (HBO)

Julia Garner, “Ozark” (Netflix)

Jung Hoyeon, “Squid Game” (Netflix)

Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Sadie Sink, “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Sydney Sweeney, “Euphoria” (HBO)

Supporting Actress (Comedy)

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Sarah Goldberg, “Barry” (HBO)

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Meg Stalter, “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Lisa Ann Walter, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Supporting Actress (Limited)

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Rosario Dawson, “Dopesick” (Hulu)

Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick” (Hulu)

Ann Dowd, “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘The Facts of Life’ and ‘Diff’rent Strokes'”

Melanie Lynskey, “Candy” (Hulu)

Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Chloë Sevigny, “The Girl from Plainville” (Hulu)

Michaela Watkins, “The Dropout” (Hulu)

Reality Competition Program

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“The Challenge: All-Stars” (Paramount+)

“The Circle” (Netflix)

“Is It Cake?” (Netflix)

“Lego Masters” (Fox)

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

Reality Series (Structured)

“Dr. Pimple Popper” (TLC)

“Lil Jon Wants to Do What?” (HGTV)

“Love is Blind” (Netflix)

“Queer Eye” (Netflix)

“Restaurant: Impossible” (Food Network)

“The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” (Netflix)

Reality Series (Unstructured)

“90 Day Fiancé” (TLC)

“The Kardashians” (Hulu)

“Love on the Spectrum” (Netflix)

“The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans” (Paramount+)

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” (Bravo)

“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” (Bravo)

Variety Talk Series