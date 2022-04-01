‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Queens to Recreate Iconic Grammys Looks in TikTok Fashion Show Extravaganza

The Queens from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” will kick off Grammys Sunday with a fashion show recreating iconic looks from the awards show’s past.

CBS and the Recording Academy have partnered with TikTok for two livestream events on music’s biggest night.

The 30-minute runway starts at 11 a.m. PT this Sunday on TikTok. Season 12 winner Jaida Essence Hall will host the live stream from the red carpet, while also donning an iconic Grammys look. Hall will provide a fun behind-the-scenes window into the event with details on how the looks were chosen and recreated while relaying fan questions from the live stream’s comments and chatting with the Queens about all things Grammys and fashion.

Hall will be joined by Drag Race alumni Kahanna, Derrick Barry, Kameron Michaels, Naomi Smalls, Trinity K Bonet, Alexis Mateo and Coco Montrese, all of whom are also currently part of the ‘”RuPaul’s Drag Race” Las Vegas Live Residency at the Flamingo Hotel. The livestream will also promote the Season 14 finale of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” airing April 22.

Following that, TikTok superstar Davis Burleson (@davisburleson), the host of “What’s Poppin” (@Whatspoppinshow) will host a 30 minute TikTok Live at the Grammys, starting at approximately 11:35 a.m PT on the official Grammys TikTok account. He’ll give followers a backstage look with some of music’s biggest stars as they prepare to hit the stage.

Furthermore, as part of the weekend celebrations and partnership, CBS and the Recording Academy will be engaging with a half dozen prominent influencers to host live “co-watching” parties on their respective TikTok accounts. This not only allows for a second viewing experience of the awards, but adds a social media layer to the telecast. The influencers hosting these virtual parties include La’Ron Hines, Jayden Bartels, Gavin Magnus, Kayla Jones, Brooklyn Queen and Masked Mortal.