Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2022 Nominations Include ’86 Eighty-Six,’ ‘Jujutsu Kaisen,’ ‘Oddtaxi’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Crunchyroll has announced the nominations for its sixth annual Anime Awards, including anime series, characters, and creators across eight different streaming platforms — a new record for the kudos. Voting is open now; the full list of nominees can be found below.

Among top nominees, in the key best anime category: “86 Eighty-Six,” “Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1,” “Jujutsu Kaisen” (cour 2), Oddtaxi,” “Ranking of Kings” and “Sonny Boy.”

Crunchyroll has also added additional new categories for voice actors across several different regions and languages, including English, German, French, Portuguese, Spanish (Spain), Spanish (Latin America) and Russian.

Funimation, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, iTunes, YouTube, HBO Max and Crunchyroll are all streamers represented by this year’s nominations. The tally includes 156 nominees in 26 categories, via 54 different properties.

The 38 studios represented by nominations include MAPPA, OLM, P.I.C.S., Wit, Madhouse, A-1, LIDENFILMS, CloverWorks, TMS Entertainment, Pine Jam, Pierrot, KyoAni, Bones, White Fox, Ufotable, Studio Bind, Millepensee, Production I.G, Toei, A.P.P.P., Gonzo, Trigger, Kadokawa Pictures, Orange, Graphinica, Khara, J.C Staff, A-1 Pictures, Sunrise, Studio Blanc, Asahi Production, Telecom Animation, Brian’s Base, Eight Bit, Studio Chizu, P.A Works, Signal.MD and Sublimation.

Voting takes place starting Tuesday, January 18, through Tuesday, January 25 at 5 p.m. PT. Winners of the 2022 Anime Awards will be announced on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 via the Anime Awards website and Crunchyroll social channels. Global anime fans and a committee of international judges, who will cast a deciding vote in the event of a tie in any category, decide the winners.

Last year’s awards attracted 15 million votes from over 200 countries and territories, up 35% from the previous year.

“The Crunchyroll Anime Awards is a yearly celebration of the creators, voice actors, studios and series from the past year that have excited and energized the global anime community,” said Gita Rebbapragada, chief marketing officer of the Funimation Global Group. “The Anime Awards is entering its sixth year by shattering records – showcasing more anime on more services than ever before.”

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2022 Nominees

Anime of the Year

● 86 EIGHTY-SIX

● Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

● JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

● ODDTAXI

● Ranking of Kings

● Sonny Boy

Best Boy

● Senku Ishigami – Dr. STONE Season 2

● Izumi Miyamura – Horimiya

● Odokawa – ODDTAXI

● Bojji – Ranking of Kings

● Ken ‘Draken’ Ryuguji – Tokyo Revengers

● Manjiro ‘Mikey’ Sano – Tokyo Revengers

Best Girl

● Vladilena Milizé – 86 EIGHTY-SIX

● Tohru Honda – Fruits Basket The Final Season

● Nobara Kugisaki – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

● Sarasa Watanabe – Kageki Shojo!!

● Shoko Komi – Komi Can’t Communicate

● Ai Ohto – WONDER EGG PRIORITY

Best Protagonist

● Eren Jaeger – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

● Yuji Itadori – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

● Joe – MEGALOBOX 2: NOMAD

● Odokawa – ODDTAXI

● Bojji – Ranking of Kings

● Ai Ohto – WONDER EGG PRIORITY

Best Antagonist

● Eren Jaeger – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

● Tomura Shigaraki – My Hero Academia Season 5

● Yano – ODDTAXI

● Echidna – Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2

● Ainosuke Shindo/”ADAM” – SK8 the Infinity

● Tetta Kisaki – Tokyo Revengers

Best Fight Scene

● Eren Jaeger vs. War Hammer Titan – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

● Naruto Uzumaki vs. Isshiki Otsutsuki – Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

● Yuji Itadori & Aoi Todo vs. Hanami – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

● Yuji Itadori & Nobara Kugisaki vs. Eso & Kechizu – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

● Elma vs. Tohru – Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S

● Vivy vs. Yugo Kakitani – Vivy -Fluorite Eye’s Song-

Best Director

● Yuichiro Hayashi – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

● Sunghoo Park – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

● Yo Moriyama – MEGALOBOX 2: NOMAD

● Baku Kinoshita – ODDTAXI

● Shingo Natsume – Sonny Boy

● Shin Wakabayashi – WONDER EGG PRIORITY

Best Animation

● Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc

● JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

● Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S

● Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Cour 1

● Vivy -Fluorite Eye’s Song-

● WONDER EGG PRIORITY

Best Character Design

● Tadashi Hiramatsu – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

● Baku Kinoshita and Hiromi Nakayama – ODDTAXI

● Atsuko Nozaki – Ranking of Kings

● Michinori Chiba – SK8 the Infinity

● loundraw (FLAT STUDIO) and Yuichi Takahashi – Vivy -Flourite Eye’s Song-

● Saki Takahashi – WONDER EGG PRIORITY

Best Score

● Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto – 86 EIGHTY-SIX

● Yuki Kajiura and ‎Go Shiina – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc

● Mabanua – MEGALOBOX 2: NOMAD

● PUNPEE, VaVa, and OMSB – ODDTAXI

● Satoru Kosaki – Vivy -Flourite Eye’s Song-

● DÉ DÉ MOUSE and Mito – WONDER EGG PRIORITY

Best VA Performance (Japanese)

● Ayane Sakura – Gabi Braun – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

● Yuki Kaji – Eren Jaeger – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

● Kiyoshi Kobayashi – Daisuke Jigen (Ep. 0) – LUPIN THE 3rd PART 6

● Natsuki Hanae – Odokawa – ODDTAXI

● Aoi Yuki – Kumoko – So I’m a Spider, So What?

● Kanata Aikawa – Ai Ohto – WONDER EGG PRIORITY

Best VA Performance (English)

● Brittany Cox – Fena – Fena: Pirate Princess

● Laura Bailey – Tohru Honda – Fruits Basket The Final Season

● Adam McArthur – Yuji Itadori – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

● David Wald – Ainosuke Shindo / “ADAM” – SK8 the Infinity

● Matt Shipman – Reki Kyan – SK8 the Infinity

● Anairis Quiñones – Rika Kawai – WONDER EGG PRIORITY

Best Opening Sequence

● Boku no sensou – Shinsei Kamattechan – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

● Kaibutsu – YOASOBI – BEASTARS

● VIVID VICE – Who-ya Extended – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

● Ai no Supreme! – Fhana – Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S

● ODDTAXI – Skirt and PUNPEE – ODDTAXI

● Cry Baby – Official HIGE DANdism – Tokyo Revengers

Best Ending Sequence

● Shogeki – Yuko Ando – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

● Yasashii Suisei – YOASOBI – BEASTARS

● Shirogane – LiSA – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc

● Nai Nai – ReoNA – SHADOWS HOUSE

● Infinity – YUURI – SK8 the Infinity

● Ganbare! Kumoko-san no Theme – “Watashi” (VA: Aoi Yuki) – So I’m a Spider, So What?

Best Action

● Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

● Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc

● JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

● SSSS.DYNAZENON

● Vivy -Fluorite Eye’s Song-

● WONDER EGG PRIORITY

Best Comedy

● Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro

● Heaven’s Design Team

● Komi Can’t Communicate

● Life Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan

● Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S

● ODDTAXI

Best Drama

● 86 EIGHTY-SIX

● Fruits Basket The Final Season

● Kageki Shojo!!

● ODDTAXI

● To Your Eternity

● WONDER EGG PRIORITY

Best Romance

● BEASTARS

● Fruits Basket The Final Season

● Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro

● Horimiya

● Komi Can’t Communicate

● The Duke of Death and His Maid

Best Fantasy

● Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Cour 1)

● Ranking of Kings

● That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (Season 2)

● The Case Study of Vanitas

● To Your Eternity

● WONDER EGG PRIORITY

Best Film

● BELLE

● Evangelion 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time

● Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train

● Josee, the Tiger and the Fish

● Shirobako the Movie

● Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop

International Voice Actors

Best VA Performance (Spanish)

● José Vilchis – Spike Spiegel – Cowboy Bebop

● Irwin Daayán – Rengoku – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc

● Victor Ugarte – Shinji Ikari – Evangelion 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time

● José Gilberto Vilchis – Satoru Gojo – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

● Jessica Ángeles – Kaguya Shinomiya – Kaguya-sama: Love is War

● Romina Marroquín – Kumoko – So I’m a Spider, So What?

Best VA Performance (German)

● Torsten Münchow – The Count of Monte Chirsto – The Count of Monte Chirsto

● Florian Knorn – Tai Yagami – Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna

● Rieke Werner – Sakura Matou – Fate/stay night [Heaven’s Feel] THE MOVIE III. spring song

● Marios Gavrilis – Dio Brando – Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Phantom Blood

● René Dawn-Claude – Satoru Gojo – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

● Tommy Morgenstern – Galo – Promare

Best VA Performance (French)

● Enzo Ratsito – Tanjiro Kamado – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc

● Mark Lesser – Satoru Gojo – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

● Brieuc Lemaire – Vanitas – The Case Study of Vanitas

● Alexis Thomassian – Ombre – Ranking of Kings

● Nancy Philippot – Raphtalia – The Rising of the Shield Hero

● Olivier Premel – Takemichi Hanagaki – Tokyo Revengers

Best VA Performance (Portuguese)

● Hannah Buttel – Vladilena Milizé – 86 EIGHTY-SIX

● Amanda Brigido – Nobara Kugisaki – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

● Leo Rabelo – Satoru Gojo – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

● Carol Valença – Monkey D. Luffy – One Piece

● Luísa Viotti – Echidna – Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2

● Luiz Sergio Vieira – Takemichi Hanagaki – Tokyo Revengers

Best VA Performance (Castilian)

● Marcel Navarro – Tanjiro Kamado – Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train

● Bianca Rada – Tai Yagami – Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna

● Albert Trifol Segarra – Shinji Ikari – Evangelion 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time

● Adelaida López – Usagi Tsukino – Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie

● Blanca Hualde (Neri) – Brunhilde – Record of Ragnarok

● Marc Zanni – Tatsu – The Way of the Househusband

Best VA Performance (Russian)

● Vlad Tokarev (Влад Токарев) – Eren Jaeger – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

● Islam Gandzhaev (Ислам Ганджаев) – Tanjiro Kamado – Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train

● Olga Matskevich (Ольга Мацкевич) – Mire Yoshizuki – Looking For Magical DoReMi

● Polina Rtischeva (Полина Ртищева) – Monkey D. Luffy – One Piece

● Elizaveta Sheikh (Елизавета Шейх) – Kumoko – So I’m a Spider, So What?

● Tatyana Shamarina (Татьяна Шамарина) – Vivy – Vivy -Flourite Eye’s Song-