Critics Choice Awards Sets 2023 Date

The Critics Choice Association has set its schedule for its upcoming 2022-2023 awards season. The organization announced the upcoming lineup of ceremonies Tuesday morning.

The upcoming 28th Critics Choice Awards will take place at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles on Jan. 15, 2023. The ceremony will broadcast live on the CW at 7 p.m. ET with a delayed PT broadcast following.

The 7th annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards have been set for Nov. 13. The event will take place at a new venue, the Edison Ballroom in New York. Nominations for this year’s awards will be announced on Oct. 17.

The 5th annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television will be held on Dec. 5 at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel. Critics Choice Association board member Shawn Edwards serves as executive producer and co-writer for the event.

The 2nd annual Celebration of Latino Cinema & Television will hold its first in-person ceremony at the fairmont on Oct. 7. This year’s event will include television honorees, in addition to film honorees. Critics Choice Association board member and Variety awards editor Clayton Davis serves as the co-programmer and co-writer for the event.

The Critics Choice Association is also introducing the Celebration of Asian Pacific Cinema & Television, with an inaugural ceremony set for Nov. 4 at the Fairmont. Critics Choice Association member Kylie Mar serves as co-programmer and co-writer for the event.

Madelyn Hammond and Javier Infante of Madelyn Hammond & Associates serve as producers for all three Celebration events.

“It truly is an embarrassment of riches,” said Critics Choice Awards CEO Joey Berlin. “We’re thrilled the Critics Choice Awards is returning to its original January date on The CW and has become more popular than ever before. Our Documentary Awards receives more and more submissions every year.”

“As the CCA membership has grown over the last year and become even more diverse, it gives us great pleasure to respond accordingly with the expansion of our portfolio of events,” Berlin’s statement continues. “The addition of our inaugural Celebration of Asian Pacific Cinema & Television along with the success of last year’s first Celebration of Latino Cinema and the 5th year milestone of our Celebration of Black Cinema & Television allows us to continue honoring the finest achievements in front of and behind the camera.”