Critics Choice Awards to Hold Simultaneous Ceremonies in London and Los Angeles

The 27th Critics Choice Awards are going global. The Critics Choice Association announced Wednesday morning that its upcoming awards ceremony’s telecast will unfold with broadcasts from events in both London and Los Angeles.

“The role of the Critics Choice Awards in the entertainment world has grown exponentially over the past quarter century,” Joey Berlin, CEO of the Critics Choice Association, said in a statement. “When the pandemic made us move our show date from its traditional kick off in January into the heart of the awards season, we felt the need to add a second stage in London to make sure that all our honorees would have the opportunity to participate in the live telecast. Two parties, two networks, two hosts — it’s going to be a heck of a night — on two continents.”

The expansion to two venues comes after the organization had previously delayed the awards show from Jan. 9 to March 13, due to the omicron surge. Last year, the Critics Choice Awards were organized as a hybrid event, with both virtual and live components.

Notably, the new date for the Critics Choice Awards happens to coincide with the BAFTA Awards, another important leg in awards season festivities. By setting a parallel event in London, the Critics Choice Association is helping potential honorees attend both the Critics Choice Awards and the BAFTAs.

The upcoming ceremony will be hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer, broadcasting on both The CW and TBS on March 13 at 7 p.m. ET. The Los Angeles branch of the ceremony will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, while London stars will gather for a late-night event at the Savoy Hotel. The Critics Choice Awards show will be produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment.