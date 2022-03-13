How to Watch the 2022 Critics Choice Awards

The 27th annual Critics Choice Awards, honoring the year’s best in film and television, are set to air this Sunday, March 13.

The ceremony will broadcast live on TBS and The CW on March 13 starting at 7 p.m. ET, with a delayed West Coast airing. To watch the show on the West Coast, check local times and listings. In addition to its United States broadcast, the awards will also air in additional countries throughout Europe, Asia and South America.

Produced by the Critics Choice Association, the Critics Choice Awards are usually one of the first events to occur during awards season, traditionally taking place in early January. This year’s ceremony was initially scheduled for Jan. 9, but the awards were delayed due to concerns regarding the late December COVID-19 surge.

The Critics Choice film categories are led by “Belfast” and “West Side Story,” each of which have earned 11 nominations, including best picture. Closely following them are “Dune” and “The Power of the Dog,” with 10 nominations each. The best picture category is identical to the nominee list for best picture at the Oscars, with the exception of “Tick, Tick … Boom!,” which was passed over at the Oscars in favor of “Drive My Car.” The television awards are led by “Succession,” with eight nominations. In the comedy categories, “Ted Lasso” and “Only Murders in the Building” received the most nominations at four, while “Mare of Easttown” scored the most nods in the limited series categories with five.

During the ceremony, Jimmy Kimmel will honor comedian and actor Billy Crystal with the Lifetime Achievement Award. In addition, Issa Rae will take the stage to honor actor Halle Berry with the SeeHer Award.

The 27th annual Critics Choice Awards are hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer. The event will take place at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, Calif. The show is produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment.