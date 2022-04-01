‘CODA’ Star Troy Kotsur Recreates Cinema’s Most Iconic Movie Scenes

Academy Award winner Troy Kotsur is a man of many talents. But above all, he’s a lover of cinema and all its infinite splendor.

On the cover of Variety this week discussing his historic best supporting actor win for “CODA,” Kotsur used American Sign Language (ASL) to interpret some of the most iconic lines in movie history. Twelve hours after winning the Oscar, with just an hour of sleep, his effortless outing will bring a smile to your face.

See Kotsur as the following:

Vito Corleone (played by Marlon Brando) in Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather” (1972) – “I’m going to make him an offer he can’t refuse.”

Benjamin Braddock (played by Dustin Hoffman) in Mike Nichols’ “The Graduate” (1967) – “Mrs. Robinson. You’re trying to seduce me.”

Brody (played by Roy Scheider) in Steven Spielberg’s “Jaws” (1975) – “You’re gonna need a bigger boat.”

Darth Vader (voiced by James Earl Jones) in Lawrence Kasdan’s “Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back” (1980) – “No… I am your father.”

Colonel Nathan R. Jessep (played by Jack Nicholson) in Rob Reiner’s “A Few Good Men” (1992) – “You can’t handle the truth.”

James Bond a.k.a. 007 (played by Sean Connery) – “The name is Bond… James Bond.”

As a bonus, he even signed Kim Kardashian’s now famous “Get your fucking ass up and work” line from her family’s March cover story.

Kotsur was the presumptive front-runner for the Oscar after winning the BAFTA, Critics Choice and SAG prizes. His performance as a deaf father, whose daughter Ruby — a CODA (child of deaf adults), played by Emilia Jones — struggles with deciding whether to follow her love for music or to stay home and help with the family’s fishing business, is central to the film.

“CODA” is directed by Siân Hede, and also stars Marlee Matlin, Daniel Durant and Eugenio Derbez. It’s currently streaming on Apple TV Plus and is distributed under the banner of Apple Original Films.

Watch the full video above and read his cover story from this week.