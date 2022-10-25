Chita Rivera to Receive HOLA 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award (EXCLUSIVE)

Chita Rivera is set to receive the Hispanic Organization of Latin Actor’s Lifetime Achievement Award. The award will be renamed in Rivera’s honor.

“I applaud the work HOLA does and am honored to receive their Lifetime Achievement Award, joining their illustrious group of honorees,” Rivera said in a statement.

Rivera is a Tony Award-winning actor known for originating such Broadway roles as Anita in “West Side Story,” Velma Kelly in “Chicago” and the titular role in “Kiss of the Spider Woman.” She earned her first Tony Award for best actress in a musical for her role as Anna in 1984’s “The Rink.” Additional stage credits include “Guys and Dolls,” “Can-Can,” “Seventh Heaven,” “Mr. Wonderful,” “Bye Bye Birdie,” “Bring Back Birdie,” “Merlin,” “Nine” and “The Visit.” She was the first Hispanic woman to receive the Kennedy Center Honor in 2002 and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by former President Barack Obama in 2009.

The HOLA Awards are presented by the Hispanic Organization of Latin Actors, which strives for accurate and non-stereotyped representation of Latino culture and heritage across entertainment. The arts service organization is also dedicated to expanding the presence of Latino and Hispanic actors in the industry. Rivera joins José Ferrer, Raúl Juliá, Tanya Payán and other Latino icons who have been recognized by HOLA. At this year’s ceremony, the Lifetime Achievement Award will be re-baptized in her name as the “Chita Rivera Lifetime Achievement Award.”

HOLA’s 21st Annual Awards Ceremony will take place on Nov. 14 at Instituto Cervantes in New York.