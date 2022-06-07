Bob Saget to Be Posthumously Honored With Impact Award at Critics Choice Real TV Awards

Late “Full House” star and “America’s Funniest Home Videos” host Bob Saget will be honored at the fourth annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards, the Critics Choice Association announced on Tuesday.

The beloved comedian, who died of head trauma this January at the age of 65, has been chosen to receive the ceremony’s Impact Award. The award will be accepted on his behalf by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and will be presented by actor John Stamos, who played Saget’s brother for eight years on “Full House,” as well as on the recent sequel series “Fuller House.”

The Impact Award honors career achievement in the field of nonfiction, unscripted and reality television programming. Saget was chosen to posthumously receive the award for his work in comedy and his long run as the original host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” which he worked on from 1989 to 1997. Saget previously hosted the NPACT Impact Awards in 2018, which would be rebranded as the Critics Choice TV Awards the following year.

The Real TV Awards will take place on Sunday, June 12, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. Bravo’s “Top Chef” leads the nomination field with five, including best competition series, best culinary show and best show host for Padma Lakshmi. Netflix earned the most noms for networks and streamers with 20.

Actors, comedians and television and podcast hosts Randy and Jason Sklar host the ceremony, with announced presenters including Alan Tudyk, Amir Mathis, Carrie Ann Inaba, Chris Hardwick, Chrishell Stause, Chelsea Lazkani, Christine Chiu, Dashaun Wesley, DeJa Skye, Derek Hough, Garcelle Beauvais, Judge Mathis, Kandi Burruss, Kathy Griffin, Kevin Kreider, Linda Reese Mathis, Michelle Visage, Padma Lakshmi, Rob Riggle, Tracy Tutor, and Tyler Henry.

Bob Bain, Joey Berlin and Michelle Van Kempen serve as executive producers for the show.