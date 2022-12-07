Australian Directors Guild Awards: Women Dominate TV Categories, Thomas M Wright Wins for ‘The Stranger’



Thomas M. Wright received the best direction in narrative feature film prize on Thursday at the Australian Directors Guild Awards, for his intense drama ‘The Stranger’ which debuted in Cannes and is now available on streaming.



Women directors dominated the AGD Awards TV categories, with Corrie Chen, Sian Davies and Emma Freeman picking up major honors.



Davies won two awards – best direction in a TV or SVOD comedy series episode for “Spreadsheet, Episode 5 – Banjos and Dirty Duck” and The Esben Storm Award for best direction in a children’s TV or SVOD drama series episode for “Surviving Summer, Episode 7 – For Laynah.”



Chen won the award for best direction in a TV or SVOD mini-series episode with “New Gold Mountain, Episode 2 – Righteousness.” Freeman won the award for best direction in a TV or SVOD drama series episode for “The Newsreader, Episode 1 – Three, Two, One …”



The ADG Awards were held at an in-person ceremony in Sydney. They came just a day after the AACTA Awards, where the Australian-produced Hollywood movie “Elvis” claimed 11 awards in the film category and where “Mystery Road: Origin” dominated the TV categories with seven prizes.



In other key categories at the ADG, Leah Purcell was awarded best direction in a debut feature film for “The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson.” She won the same award at the AACTAs a day earlier.



The prize for best direction in a narrative feature film (budget under $1 million) was awarded to Aaron Wilson for “Little Tornadoes.”



“It is fantastic to see this year’s ADG Awards reflect that diversity is now a reality amongst Australian directors,” said ADG executive director Alaric McAusland.



2022 ADG AWARD WINNERS



Best Direction in a Narrative Feature Film (Budget $1 million or over)

Thomas M Wright “The Stranger”



Best Direction in a Narrative Feature Film (Budget under $1 million)

Aaron Wilson “Little Tornadoes”



Best Direction in a Short Film

Brietta Hague “Baltasar”



Best Direction in a Student Film

David Robinson-Smith “Mud Crab”



Best Direction in a Documentary Feature

Alec Morgan & Tiriki Onus “Ablaze”



Best Direction in a TV or SVOD Documentary Series Episode or Documentary One-Off

Rhian Skirving & John Harvey “Off Country”



Best Direction in a Documentary Short Subject

Olivia Martin-McGuire “Freedom Swimmer”



Best Direction in a Mobile-First Online Series Episode

Hannah McElhinney “TransAthletica, Episode 9 – Performance Testing”



The Esben Storm Award for Best Direction in a Children’s TV or SVOD Drama Series Episode

Sian Davies “Surviving Summer, Episode 7 – For Laynah”



Best Direction in a TV or SVOD Drama Series Episode

Emma Freeman “The Newsreader, Episode 1 – Three, Two, One …”



Best Direction in a TV or SVOD Mini-Series Episode

Corrie Chen “New Gold Mountain, Episode 2 – Righteousness”



Best Direction in a TV or SVOD Comedy Series Episode

Sian Davies “Spreadsheet, Episode 5 – Banjos and Dirty Duck”



Best Direction in an Online Series Episode

Liam Fitzgibbon “Hot Department: Dark Web, Episode 4 – Sad Women”



Best Direction in Animation

Sarah Harper “Monkie Kid, Series 3”



Best Direction in Commercial Content

Matisse Ruby “Tabula Rasa”



Best Direction in a Commercial Advertisement

Tom Noakes “Mattress FIRM: Spiral in the Diner”



Best Direction in a Music Video

Riley Blakeway “Thom Pringle – Invincibl3”



Best Direction in an Interactive or Immersive Project

Ben Joseph Andrews “Gondwana”



Best Direction in a Debut Feature Film

Leah Purcell “The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson”



The ‘JC’ John Clabburn Award

Peter McLennan



The Cecil Holmes Award

Samantha Lang