Aunjanue Ellis, Quinta Brunson, Nia Long and Chanté Adams Named Essence Black Women in Hollywood Honorees

Aunjanue Ellis, Quinta Brunson, Nia Long and Chanté Adams will be the honorees at the Black Women in Hollywood awards, Essence announced Wednesday.

Now in its 15th year, the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards honors Black female actors, creators and entertainers in the entertainment industry. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Damson Idris (“Snowfall”) and will be commemorated by Essence magazine via a story in the March/April issue and special digital-exclusive covers for each honoree.

“For 15 years, our Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards has heralded the strengths and accomplishments of Black women who are making an impact in Hollywood,” Essence CEO Caroline Wanga said in a statement. “This year — as we highlight the Black Cinematic Universe — our four honorees each exemplify the power, life and joy that is a direct reflection of our community. We are also thankful for our partners for supporting our vision as we continue to shine a light on the beauty and resilience of Black women everywhere.”

Ellis is a current Oscar nominee for her supporting turn in “King Richard,” playing Oracene Price, the mother of Venus and Serena Williams. She has previously received nominations at the Emmys for her work in “When They See Us” and “Lovecraft Country.” She’ll next be seen in the AMC legal drama “61st Street,” opposite her “Lovecraft Country” co-star Courtney B. Vance.

Brunson is the creator, executive producer, showrunner and star of “Abbott Elementary,” the critically-acclaimed comedy series about the staff of a Philadelphia public school currently airing its first season on ABC. Prior to “Abbott Elementary,” Brunson starred in the first season of HBO’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” and was previously well known as a producer and actor for the online Buzzfeed Video platform.

Nia Long has starred in numerous critically acclaimed films such as “Boyz in the Hood,” “Love Jones,” “Soul Food” and “The Best Man” and its sequel “The Best Man Holiday.” For her role in “The Best Man,” she received an NAACP Image Award, and won two more for her performance as a NYPD officer in the NBC series “Third Watch.” She is also set to co-star in the upcoming Netflix comedy film “You People,” directed by “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris.

Chanté Adams recently appeared opposite Michael B. Jordan in the Denzel Washington-directed “A Journal for Jordan,” playing real-life New York Times journalist Dana Canedy. Prior to this role, she played rapper Roxanne Shanté in “Roxanne Roxanne,” and was the recipient of the special jury prize for breakthrough performance at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. Other notable films Adams has appeared in include “Monsters and Men,” “Bad Hair” and “The Photograph.” She will next be seen in the upcoming Prime Video television remake of “A League of Their Own.”

The Black Women in Hollywood awards will take place March 24 at the Beverly Wilshire in Los Angeles, Calif. The show will be recorded and air on Essence.com March 28 starting at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT. On March 25, Essence will also host Essence Hollywood House, a live experience featuring conversations with creatives, industry leaders and stakeholders. Essence Hollywood House will stream on Essence.com.