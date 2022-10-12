Kamila Andini’s ‘Before Now and Then’ Heads APSA Award Nominations

Kamila Andini’s “Before Now and Then” (aka “Nana”) topped the nominations for the Asia Pacific Screen Awards, with nods in four categories including best film and best director.



The film, about a gentlewoman’s memories of escaping from a Communist purge, narrowly headed three films with three nominations each: “Poet” (aka “Akyn”) by Kazakhstan’s Darezhan Omirbayev; “This Is What I Remember” (aka “Esimde”) by Kyrgyzstan’s Aktan Arym Kubat; and Philippines director Lav Diaz’s “When The Waves Are Gone” (“Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon”).



APSA casts its net wide, seeking honors for cinematic excellence from 78 countries and territories defined as Asia Pacific. The awards will be presented at a ceremony at HOTA on Australia’s Gold Coast on Nov. 11, 2022.



The nominees for best film are: “Before, Now & Then” “Poet,” Davy Chou’s “Return to Seoul,” “This Is What I Remember” and “When the Waves Are Gone.”



The winners of the film, screenplay cinematography, performance and director are decided by a jury comprising: Egyptian screenwriter and producer, Mohamed Hefzy; Indian producer Guneet Monga; actor, director and producer Numan Acar from Turkey and Germany); renowned Australian filmmaker Sophie Hyde; and Sri Lankan director Vimukthi Jayasundara. The international jury will also award a Jury Grand Prize.



There are two special prizes. New Zealand’s Oscars contender Muru, directed by Tearepa Kahi and takes home the Cultural Diversity Award under the patronage of UNESCO. Saim Sadiq, with debut feature “Joyland,” Pakistan’s Oscars contender, wins the Young Cinema Award in partnership with NETPAC (Network for the Promotion of Asia Pacific Cinema) and Griffith Film School, which recognizes the abundant emerging talent of the Asia Pacific.

15th ASIA PACIFIC SCREEN AWARDS NOMINATIONS



BEST FILM



“Before, Now & Then” (aka “Nana”) (Indonesia) dir. Kamila Andini

“Poet” (aka “Akyn”) (Kazakhstan) dir. Darezhan Omirbayev

“Return to Seoul” (aka “Retour a Seoul”) (Cambodia, Qatar, France, Belgium, Germany) dir. Davy Chou

“This Is What I Remember” (aka “Esimde”) (Kyrgyzstan, Japan, Netherlands, France) dir. Aktan Arym Kubat

“When The Waves Are Gone” (aka “Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon”) (Philippines, France, Denmark, Portugal) dir. Lav Diaz.

BEST YOUTH FILM



“Alam” (Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, France, Tunisia) dir. Firas Khoury

“Farha” (Jordan, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Sweden) dir. Darin J Sallam

“Hanging Gardens” (aka “Janain mualaqa”) (Iraq, Egypt, Lebanon, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, U.K.) dir. Ahmed Yassin Al Daradji

“Jaggi” (India) dir. Anmol Sidhu

“Sweet As” (Australia) dir. Jub Clerc.

BEST ANIMATED FILM



“Aurora’s Sunrise” (Armenia, Germany, Lithuania)

“Dounia and the Princess of Aleppo” (aka “Dounia et la princesse d’Alep”) (Canada)

“Goodbye, Don Glees!” (aka “Gubbai, Don Gurîzu!”) Japan

“Silver Bird and Rainbow Fish” (“U.S., Netherlands”)

“To The Bright Side” (aka “Xiang zhe ming liang na fang”) China

BEST DOCUMENTARY FILM

“All That Breathes” (India, U.S., U.K.)

“Blue Island” (Hong Kong, Japan)

“Children of the Mist” (Vietnam)

“Delikado” (Philippines, Australia, Hong Kong, U.S. U.K.)

“Woodgirls – A Duet for a Dream” (Iran, Czech Republic)

BEST DIRECTOR



Kamila Andini for “Before, Now & Then” (“Nana”)

Shin Su-won for “Hommage” (aka “Omaju”) (Korea)

Davy Chou for “Return to Seoul”

Ameer Fakher Eldin for “The Stranger” (aka “Al Garib”) (Palestine, Syria, Qatar, Germany)

Lav Diaz for “When The Waves Are Gone”

BEST SCREENPLAY



Makbul Mubarak for “Autobiography” (Indonesia, Singapore, Philippines, Qatar, France, Poland, Germany)

Vahid Jalilvand for “Beyond the Wall” (aka “Shab, Dkheli, Divar”) (Iran)

Park Chan-wook, Chung Seo-kyeong for “Decision to Leave” (aka “Heojil kyolshim”) (Korea)

Darezhan Omirbayev for “Poet” (aka “Akyn”) (Kazakhstan)

Aktan Arym Kubat, Dalmira Tilepbergenova for “This Is What I Remember” (aka “Esimde”) (Kyrgyzstan, Japan, Netherlands, France).

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY



Batara Goempar for “Before, Now & Then”

Lv Songye for “One and Four” (aka “Yige he Sige”) (China)

Boris Troshev for “Poet”

Florent Herry for “Snow and the Bear” (aka “Kar ve Ay?”) (Turkey, Germany, Serbia)

Niklas Lindschau for “The Stranger”

BEST PERFORMANCE



Happy Salma for “Before, Now & Then”

Navid Mohammadzadeh for “Beyond the Wall”

Lee Jeong-eun for “Hommage”

Aktan Arym Kubat for “This Is What I Remember”

John Lloyd Cruz for “When The Waves Are Gone”

CULTURAL DIVERSITY AWARD UNDER THE PATRONAGE OF UNESCO



Muru (New Zealand) dir. Tearepa Kahi.

YOUNG CINEMA AWARD IN PARTNERSHIP WITH NETPAC AND GFS



Saim Sadiq for “Joyland” (Pakistan)