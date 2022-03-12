How to Watch the 2022 Annie Awards Online

The 49th annual Annie Awards, which honor the best in animation of the past year, are set for this Saturday, March 12.

Produced by ASIFA-Hollywood, the Annie Awards were initially scheduled as a live ceremony on Feb. 26, but the event was delayed and made virtual in January due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 surge. The ceremony will stream live on the Annie Awards website, starting 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET, and can be viewed via this post. The livestream is available free of charge and a recording of the ceremony can be viewed on the website the day following the ceremony. Clips from the livestream will also be syndicated on Facebook and Youtube.

Originally founded by veteran voice actor June Foray in 1973, the Annie Awards recognize outstanding achievement in film and television animation, and presents awards in 36 categories ranging from best feature to character animation to storyboarding to voice acting. Entries eligible for consideration this year are projects that aired, were commercially released or premiered at a festival during 2021.

This year’s film nominations are led by Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon” with 10 nominations, closely followed by “Encanto” with nine and “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” and “Luca” with eight each. The film categories are led by Netflix’s “Arcane” with nine nominations and “Maya and the Three” with seven nominations. Juried awards include the Winsor McCay Award, which will be awarded to Disney animator Ruben Aquino, pioneering computer animator Lillian Schwartz, and Studio Ghibili producer Toshio Suzuki. The June Foray Award will be presented to Renzo and Sayoko Kinoshita, the founders of the Hiroshima International Animation Festival. The Ub Iwerks Award for technical advancement will be presented to the Python Foundation for their promotion of the open source Python language. The Special Achievement Award will be presented to artist and author Glen Vilppu, while the Certificate of Merit will be presented to Evan Vernon.

Presenters for this year’s awards include Tom Kenny, Guillermo del Toro, Diane Warren, Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Mamoru Hosoda, Charlie Saxton, Pierre Perffiel and Lilly Singh.

Watch the 2022 Annie Awards livestream below.