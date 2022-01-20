Annie Awards 2022 Move to March, Go Virtual Due to COVID Concerns

Due to the recent COVID-19 surge, the 2022 Annie Awards have moved dates and gone virtual. The ceremony will now be held online on March 12 at 7 p.m. PT.

The Annie Awards, presented by the board of directors for ASIFA-Hollywood, recognizes the year’s best in animation.

“When we announced that the Annies would be in-person this year on February 26, the omicron variant was not even on the horizon,” commented Frank Gladstone, ASIFA’s executive director. “But now it is here and so highly infectious that, after much debate and discussion, ASIFA’s board of directors has decided, in an abundance of caution, to once again move to a virtual ceremony. We’ve also moved the date of the event by two weeks to give our production crew time to gather and edit the huge amount of additional material it takes to construct the virtual ceremony.”

