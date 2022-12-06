Anna Kendrick Pulls Her Hair Out in First Trailer for Lionsgate’s ‘Alice, Darling’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Anna Kendrick’s “Alice, Darling,” directed by Mary Nighy, has released its first trailer.

Nighy, the daughter of “Living” star Bill Nighy, brought her directorial debut to Toronto Film Festival back in September for its world premiere. The psychological thriller also stars Kaniehtiio Horn, Charlie Carrick and Wunmi Mosaku.

Nominated for an Academy Award for “Up in the Air” (2009), Kendrick stars in “Alice, Darling” as a woman pushed to the breaking point by her psychologically abusive boyfriend, Simon. While on vacation with two close girlfriends, Alice rediscovers her essence and gains some much-needed perspective. Slowly, she starts to fray the cords of codependency that bind her. But Simon’s vengeance is as inevitable as it is shattering — and, once unleashed, it tests Alice’s strength, courage, and the bonds of her deep-rooted friendships.

Kendrick has continued her pursuit of new and interesting roles such as “A Simple Favor” (2018) and HBO Max’s “Love Life” while still staying true to the infectious personality she explores in the “Pitch Perfect” franchise and Disney’s “Noelle.”

“Alice, Darling” will play at the Palm Springs Film Festival, where Kendrick will be in attendance for an in-person Q&A to discuss the film. The festival will return on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, through Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.

“Alice, Darling” is produced by Katie Bird Nolan, Christina Piovesan, Noah Segal, Lindsay Tapscott and Sam Tipper-Hale. The film is written by Alanna Francis and will have a qualifying run date of Dec. 30 with an expansion on Jan. 20.

View the trailer and poster down below.