AFI Awards Reception Rescheduled for March 11

As awards ceremonies continue to reshuffle due to the COVID surge, the American Film Institute announced the reception for the 2021 honorees will move to March 11 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel.

The celebration had been set to take place on Jan. 7, but was postponed due to concern over current health conditions.

Other events that have been postponed or canceled include the Critics Choice awards, now set for March 13, and the Palm Springs Film Festival, which was canceled for 2022. The BAFTA awards will also take place on March 13, earlier in the day, while the Oscars are on March 27, preceded by the Oscar nominees luncheon on March 7.

The 10 outstanding films and TV shows set to be honored were announced on Dec. 8, as well as special awards for works of excellence that fall outside of the American film and television criteria. That was also the case for films in past years such as “Roma” and “Parasite.”

The honorees are:

AFI Movies of the Year

“CODA” (Apple Original Films)

“Don’t Look Up” (Netflix)

“Dune” (Warner Bros.)

“King Richard” (Warner Bros.)

“Licorice Pizza” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

“Nightmare Alley” (Searchlight Pictures)

“The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)

“Tick, Tick … Boom!” (Netflix)

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” (Apple Original Films/A24)

“West Side Story” (20th Century Studios)

AFI Television Programs of the Year

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“Maid” (Netflix)

“Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

“Reservation Dogs” (FX)

“Schmigadoon!” (Apple TV Plus)

“Succession” (HBO)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

“The Underground Railroad” (Prime Video)

“WandaVision” (Disney Plus)

“The White Lotus” (HBO)

AFI Special Award

“Belfast” (Focus Features)

“Squid Game” (Netflix)

“Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” (Searchlight Pictures)