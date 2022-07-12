Emmys Nominate 15 Performers From Variety’s ‘Actors on Actors’

This year, Variety’s “Actors on Actors” returned to the studio with 13 captivating conversations bringing together old friends and new favorites, all centered around creating peak TV. On Emmy nominations morning, 15 actors of the 26 who sat down for the Variety franchise received Emmy nods. Check out their full conversations below and plan out your next binge-watch so you can be fully prepped for Emmys night on Sept. 12.

Adam Scott and Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson, the creator and star of ABC’s “Abbott Elementary,” and Adam Scott, of Apple TV+’s mind-bending drama “Severance,” both received nominations for lead actors in a series. “Abbott” took home seven nominations total, including more nods for Brunson in writing and for overall comedy series.

Andrew Garfield and Zendaya

The Spider-man stars both received recognition for their drama work on television in the 2022 Emmys. Zendaya was nominated for HBO’s “Euphoria” and Andrew Garfield for FX’s “Under the Banner of Heaven.”

Sydney Sweeney and Christina Ricci

Both Christina Ricci and Sydney Sweeney picked up Emmy nominations for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for Showtime’s “Yellowjackets” and HBO’s “Euphoria.” But Sweeney landed yet another nom for her work on the HBO limited series “White Lotus.” Both dramas were also nominated for outstanding series.

Sandra Oh and Jung Ho-yeon

Both actors were nominated on Emmy morning: Sandra Oh for her final days on the BBC America series “Killing Eve” and Jung Ho-yeon for the international ratings and critically beloved Netflix juggernaut “Squid Game.” The dark, competition drama took home a total of 14 nominations for the streamer.

Martin Short and Jean Smart

These two comedy icons were nominated for their work on Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” and HBO’s “Hacks.”

Amanda Seyfried and Jared Leto

No surprise here, Hulu’s critically adored series inspired by true events, “The Dropout,” landed Amanda Seyfried with a nomination for embodying Theranos founder and con artist Elizabeth Holmes.

Lily James and Tom Hiddleston

Lily James’ transformation into Pamela Anderson for “Pam and Tommy” earned her an Emmy nomination. And while Tom Hiddleston didn’t receive a nomination his Marvel series “Loki,” the show picked up several nods including outstanding cinematography and title sequence.

Jennifer Aniston and Sebastian Stan

Both Pam and Tommy got nods for the FX series, which marks the first Emmy noms for both Sebastian Stan and James.

Jeremy Strong and Anne Hathaway

Jeremy Strong continues to be noticed for his work on “Succession,” with a nom for leading actor in a drama series.