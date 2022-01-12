Academy Museum Partners With Bloomberg Philanthropies to Launch Mobile App

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures announced a partnership with Bloomberg Philanthropies on Wednesday, noting that funding from Bloomberg Philanthropies has supported the development of the museum’s digital engagement platforms — including its website, online archives and a new mobile app.

According to the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, the digital engagement platforms are designed to enhance both on-site visitor experience and provide access for off-site, global audiences. In the online portal, for example, users can access details of exhibitions, film screenings, a historical timeline of the Academy Awards and more. The online experience also includes digitized archival content and in-depth highlights from the Academy Museum’s permanent collection, including the Tyrannosaurus rex dinosaur input device used for “Jurassic Park” (1993).

The partnership announcement is accompanied by the public launch of the Academy Museum app, available to download on the Apple Store and Google Play. For the museum’s core exhibition, “Stories of Cinema”, the app will include narrated audio tours from Whoopi Goldberg and casting director Kim Coleman. Jacqueline Stewart, chief artistic and programming officer for the museum, has voiced the core curatorial tour — which will be available in English, Spanish, Mandarin, Cantonese, Japanese and Korean.

Augmented reality (AR) technology will also be supported by the museum’s digital platforms. Visitors will be able to use the Academy Museum app to bring objects they see in the exhibitions to life and, in the future, analyze film scenes to gain clearer understanding of essential tools like an animator’s desk or multi-plane camera. In addition, the app will also feature content through location-aware technology — providing users with interactive maps to connect with key museum locations including exhibitions, theaters, the museum store and Fanny’s, the Academy Museum’s restaurant and café.

“The Academy Museum’s varied digital platforms provide dynamic ways to experience the collection and learn more about the storytellers, image makers, and artists who contribute to the world of cinema,” said Katherine Oliver, a member of the Academy Museum Board and media and entertainment principal with Bloomberg Associates, Bloomberg Philanthropies’ pro bono consultancy.

“The Academy Museum’s digital platforms will be an expansion of the museum’s dynamic, diverse, and immersive visitor experience,” added Bill Kramer, director and president of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. “It will both enhance the visit for museum-goers and reach a wide audience beyond the museum campus.”