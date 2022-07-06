Pearlena Igbokwe, Alex Kurtzman Among AAFCA TV Honorees

Universal Studio Group chairman Pearlena Igbokwe, Alex Kurtzman and Warner Bros. Television have been announced as the special achievement honorees for the 4th annual AAFCA TV Honors.

Hosted by the African American Film Critics Association, the AAFCA TV honors recognize achievement in television, with an emphasis on entertainment representing the Black diaspora. At the invitation-only ceremony on Aug. 20 at Los Angeles’ SLS Hotel, Igbokwe will receive the Ashley Boone Award, Alex Kurtzman will receive the Ally Award, and WBTV chairman Channing Dungey will accept the Inclusion Award on behalf of the studio.

The Ashley Boone Award, named after the executive, is presented to executives for their achievement within the industry. The first Black woman to lead a major U.S. television studio, Igbowke leads four studios as chairman for the Universal Studio Group, including Universal Television, Universal Content Productions, Universal Television Alternative Studio and Universal International Studios. Notable projects under her “Hacks,” “Russian Doll,” “Never Have I Ever,” “Girls5eva,” “The Equalizer,” “The Umbrella Academy,” “Dr. Death,” “Gaslit,” “Made in Chelsea,” “Clickbait,” “We Are Lady Parts” and “Making It.”

“AAFCA is so excited to be honoring Pearlena, Alex and Warner Bros. Television Group for their achievements,” AAFCA co-founder and president Gil Robertson IV said in a statement. “In the ever-changing landscape of television, their creativity and progressive leadership is the foundation on which our industry is built and provides inspiration to all of us.”

The Ally Award is presented to a company or individual who has made diversity and inclusion in their projects a priority. Kurtzman, who operates his own production company Secret Hideout, is best known for his work on the “Star Trek” franchise, including “Discovery,” “Picard” and “Strange New Worlds” on Discovery+. He also worked on the recent Showtime series “The Man Who Fell From Earth;” co-wrote films like “Star Trek,” “Star Trek: Into Darkness,” “The Amazing Spider Man 2” and “Transformers;” and directed “The Mummy” and “People Like Us.”

The Inclusion Award is presented to an organization with a commitment to inclusion both in in their programming and corporate activities. Warner Bros. Television Group is being honored for their inclusion in several current programs they produce, including “Abbott Elementary,” “All American,” “All American: Homecoming,” “All Rise,” “The Bachelor” franchise, “Bob♥Abishola,” “The Cleaning Lady,” “Craig of the Creek,” “The Flash,” “The Flight Attendant,” “Gossip Girl,” “Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai,” “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” “Kung Fu,” “Mathis Family Matters,” “Queen Sugar,” “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” “Riverdale,” “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” “Ted Lasso,” “Titans,” “The Voice” and “Young Sheldon.”

In addition to the three announced honorees, AAFCA will announce winners of 14 television awards, including best actor, best actress, best comedy series and best drama series. The winners will be announced July 18.