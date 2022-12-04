‘Mystery Road: Origin’ and ‘Elvis’ Dominate AACTA Craft Awards



“Mystery Road: Origin” dominated the television section of the Australian Academy of Cinema Television Arts (AACTA) Industry Awards, which were presented on Monday. The Baz Luhrmann-directed “Elvis” dominated in the film section of the Australian craft awards.

The main AACTA awards with a focus on performance and talent will be presented on Wednesday.

“Mystery Road: Origin” claimed four awards including best cinematography in television, best editing, best direction in television and best sound in television. The Bunya-ABC production is nominated for six more awards in the performance section.

Internationally successful children’s program “Bluey” won the AACTA award for best children’s program for a fourth consecutive year.

The Bazmark-produced musical biopic “Elvis” claimed seven AACTA craft prizes: including best costume design and best production design, both going to Catherine Martin, while Mandy Walker, became the first woman to take home the best cinematography award for feature film in Australia. Elvis is up for five additional awards during the AACTA Awards on Wednesday.

Thomas M. Wright took home the AACTA Award for best screenplay for “The Stranger,” which is also in contention for best film and best direction in film. “A Stitch In Time” won the AACTA Award for best indie film.

“River,” the sequel to three-time AACTA Award-winning documentary “Mountain” won the AACTA Award for best documentary. “Facing Monsters” won two AACTA Awards for best sound and best cinematography in a documentary. “We Were Once Kids” took the award for best editing in a documentary.

Comedian Ronny Chieng took home his first ever AACTA Award for best stand-up special for “Speakeasy,” while science commentator and radio personality Dr. Karl Kruszelnicki earned an AACTA Award for his short digital video “Daddy Long Legs.”