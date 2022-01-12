SAG Awards 2022 Nominations (Updating Live)

For the second year in a row, the Screen Actors Guild Awards took to its Instagram page to announce this year’s nominees, with Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens doing the honors.

After going virtual last year amid the pandemic, the SAG Awards are returning to an in-person event, though this year’s ceremony will be held in the spacious Santa Monica Barker Hangar and follow COVID safety protocols. Since 1997, the show had been held at the Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall.

After wins at the untelevised Golden Globes, the frontrunners are expected to be “The Power of the Dog,” “West Side Story” and “Succession.” This year’s SAG Awards will also honor Helen Mirren with the lifetime achievement award.

Several other awards shows, like the Grammys and Critics Choice Awards, have been postponed due to the COVID-19 omicron surge, but the SAGs are going ahead with a Feb. 27 show. It will simulcast live on TNT and TBS on at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

See the full nominations list below:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Murray Bartlett (“The White Lotus”)

Oscar Isaac (“Scenes From a Marriage”)

Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”)

Ewan McGregor (“Halston”)

Evan Peters (“Mare of Easttown”)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Black Widow”

“Dune”

“The Matrix Resurrections”

“No Time to Die”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

“Cobra Kai”

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

“Loki”

“Mare of Easttown”

“Squid Game”