‘Love on the Spectrum U.S.’ Scores Debut Nomination as Returning Shows Dominate Emmys Unstructured Category

With two of last year’s nominees in the Emmys unstructured reality category not eligible this year, the Television Academy was able to infuse it with new blood in the form of Netflix’s “Love on the Spectrum U.S.” scoring its first ever nomination.

In its debut season, the U.S. version of the hit Australian show has been widely praised for its nuanced approach to its subject matter, where a group of singles on the autism spectrum attempt to navigate the messy world of dating and relationships.

Bravo’s “Below Deck Mediterranean” was also nominated, following last year’s nomination for “Below Deck”

Last year’s nominees “RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked” and “Selling Sunset” scored nominations again.

Meanwhile, Netflix’s “Cheer,” which won the category in 2020, has been nominated again this year in the unstructured category and has two other nominations, including in the outstanding picture editing for an unstructured reality program and outstanding directing for a reality program categories.