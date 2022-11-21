International Emmys 2022: The Complete Winners List

The 2022 International Emmy Awards are in the books.
23 countries were represented across 15 categories and 60 nominees at the 50th International Emmys, which was hosted by Penn & Teller’s Penn Jillette. The gala took place Monday at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel.
During the show, South Korean actor Song Joong-ki presented the International Emmy Directorate Award to Miky Lee, vice chairwoman of CJ Group, and Ava DuVernay received the International Emmy Founders Award from Blair Underwood and Benjamin Bratt.
See the full list of winners below.
Arts Programming
“Bios: Calamaro”
Buena Vista Original Productions (Disney) / Nat Geo
Argentina
“Charlie Chaplin, Le Génie De La Liberté” [“Charlie Chaplin, The Genius Of Liberty”]
France Télévisions / Kuiv Productions
France
“Freddie Mercury: The Final Act” (WINNER)
Rogan Productions
United Kingdom
“Wonderful World: A New York Jazz Story”
NHK
Japan
Non-Scripted Entertainment
“La Voz Argentina” [“The Voice”] – Season 3
VIACOMCBS / Telefe
Argentina
“LOL: Last One Laughing Germany”
Constantin Entertainment GmbH / Amazon
Germany
“Love on the Spectrum” – Season 2 (WINNER)
Northern Pictures / ABC / Netflix
Australia
“Top Chef Middle East” – Season 5
NBCUniversal
United Arab Emirates
Best Performance by an Actress
Celine Buckens in “Showtrial”
World Productions
United Kingdom
Leticia Colin in “Onde Está Meu Coração” [“Where My Heart Is”]
Globoplay
Brazil
Kim Engelbrecht in “Reyka”
tpf london / Quizzical / Serena Cullen Productions / MNET South Africa / Fremantle / Heromotives
South Africa
Lou de Laâge in “Le Bal des Folles” [“The Mad Women’s Ball”] (WINNER)
Légende Films / Amazon
France
Comedy
“Búnker” [“Bunker”]
HBO Latin America / WarnerMedia Latin America / Dopamine
Mexico
“Dreaming Whilst Black”
Big Deal Films
United Kingdom
“On The Verge”
The Film TV / Canal+ Creation Originale
France
“Sex Education” (WINNER)
Netflix / Eleven Film
United Kingdom
Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program
“2021 Latin American Music Awards”
NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises / Somos Productions, LLC
United States
“Buscando A Frida” (WINNER)
Telemundo Global Studios / Argos
United States
“La Suerte De Loli”
Telemundo Global Studios
United States
“Malverde, El Santo Patrón”
Telemundo Global Studios / Equipment and Film Design (EFD)
United States
Sports Documentary
“Chivas”
Amazon Studios / Film 45 / Amazon / CobraFilms
Mexico
“Kiyou No Kata” [“Kiyou’s Kata”]
Kansai Television
Japan
“Nadia”
Federation Entertainment / Echo Studio
France
“Queen Of Speed” (WINNER)
Sky / Drum Studios
United Kingdom
Kids: Factual & Entertainment
“Ikke Gjor Dette Mot Klimaet!” [“Don’t Do This To The Climate”]
NRK
Norway
“My Better World” (WINNER)
Fundi Films / Maan Creative / Impact(ed) International
South Africa
“Newsround Special – Let’s Talk About Periods”
BBC
United Kingdom
“Sueños Latinoamericanos” [“Latin American Dreams”]
Mi Chica Producciones / Consejo Nacional De Television De Chile / Television Nacional De Chile
Chile
Kids: Live-Action
“Anonima” [Anonymously Yours]
Netflix / Woo Films
Mexico
“Hardball – Season 2”
Australian Children’s Television Foundation / Northern Pictures
Australia
“Kabam!” (WINNER)
NPO / IJswater Films / KRO-NCRV
Netherlands
“Lightspeed”
Oak 3 Films Pte Ltd / Mediacorp TV Singapore Pte Ltd
Singapore
Kids: Animation
“Dapinty, Una Aventura Musicolor” [“Dapinty, A Musicolor Adventure”]
Silverwolf Studios
Colombia
“Fumetsu No Anata E” [“To Your Eternity”]
NHK
Japan
“Les Lapins Cretins – Invasion: Mission sur Mars” [“Rabbids Invasion Special – Mission to Mars”]
Ubisoft Motion Pictures Rabbids
France
“Shaun the Sheep: Flight Before Christmas” (WINNER)
Netflix / Aardman
United Kingdom
Telenovela
“Nos Tempos Do Imperador”
TV Globo
Brazil
“Two Lives”
Bambú Producciones
Spain
“YeonMo” [“The King’s Affection”] (WINNER)
KBS (Korean Broadcasting System) / Netflix / Monster Union / Arc Media
South Korea
“You Are My Hero”
Gcoo Entertainment Co. Ltd. / China Huace Film & TV Co., Ltd / Croton Cultural Media Co., Ltd. / BEIJING LE BEN FILM MEDIA / Jindun Film & Television Culture Center of the Ministry of Public Security of China
China
TV Movie/Mini-Series
“Help” (WINNER)
The Forge / All3Media International
United Kingdom
“Il est elle” [“(S)he”]
Newen Connect / And So On Films
France
“Isabel, La Historia Íntima De La Escritora Isabel Allende” [“Isabel, The Intimate Story Of Isabel Allende”]
Megamedia Chile
Chile
“On The Job”
Reality MM Studios / Globe Studios / HBO / Warner Media
Philippines
Short-Form Series
“Espíritu Pionero” [“Pioneer Spirit”]
TV Pública Argentina
Argentina
“Fly on the Wall”
Al Jazeera Digital
Qatar
“Nissene i bingen” [“Santas in the Hay”]
Seefood TV
Norway
“Rūrangi” (WINNER)
Autonomouse / The Yellow Affair
New Zealand
Best Performance by an Actor
Sverrir Gudnason in “En Kunglig Affär” [“A Royal Secret”]
SVT
Stellanova Film / SVT / Film i Väst / Stockholm Film Fund
Sweden
Scoot McNairy in “Narcos: Mexico”
Netflix / Gaumont
Mexico
Dougray Scott in “Irvine Welsh’s Crime” (WINNER)
Cineflix Media Inc. / Buccaneer Media / Off Grid Film & TV
United Kingdom
Lee Sun-Kyun in “Dr. Brain”
Bound Entertainment / Kakao Entertainment / Studioplex / Dark Circle Pictures / Apple
South Korea
Documentary
“Enfants De Daech, Les Damnés De La Guerre” [“Iraq’s Lost Generation”] (WINNER)
Cinétévé / France Televisions / LCP / RTS / DR / NRK / SVT / Région Ile-de-France / CNC / PROCIREP – ANGOA
France
“Myanmar Coup: Digital Resistance”
NHK
Japan
“O Caso Evandro” [“The Evandro Case: A Devilish Plot”]
Globoplay / Glaz Entretenimento
Brazil
“The Return: Life After ISIS”
Sky / Alba Sotorra Productions / MetFilm
United Kingdom
Drama Series
“Lupin”
Netflix / Gaumont Television
France
“Narcos: Mexico”
Netflix / Gaumont
Mexico
“Reyka”
tpf london / Quizzical / Serena Cullen Productions / MNET South Africa / Fremantle / Heromotives
South Africa
“Vigil” (WINNER)
World Productions
United Kingdom