‘Transplant,’ ‘Scarborough’ Lead Canadian Screen Awards

CTV’s “Transplant” led television honors at the Canadian Screen Awards with eight wins including best drama series, best lead actor, drama series for Hamza Haq and best lead actress, drama series for Laurence Leboeuf.

The final season of CBC’s “Kim’s Convenience” won three Canadian Screen Awards, including Paul Sun-Hyung Lee for best lead actor, comedy; Jean Yoon for best lead actress, comedy; and Andrew Phung for best supporting actor, comedy, marking his fifth win in this category. The award for best comedy series went to CBC’s “Sort Of.”

Film honors were led by Shasha Nakhai and Rich Williamson’s “Scarborough,” which won eight Canadian Screen Awards including best motion picture, achievement in direction and the John Dunning best first feature film award.

Obsidian Theatre’s “21 Black Futures” led the digital media category with four wins, including best web program or series, fiction, and best lead performance, web program or series for Lovell Adams-Gray.

Beth Janson, CEO, Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television, said: “There is no denying the past couple of years have been filled with challenges. Yet, with those challenges came opportunities to defy the status quo and try new things. That is exactly what we strived for with the 2022 Canadian Screen Awards — an opportunity to reinvent the awards show as we know it. With incredible support from the resilient Canadian creative community, we were able to do just that. Congratulations to all who helped put this celebration together, and of course to this year’s talented winners.”

John Young, chair, Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television, added: “2021 was an exceptional year for film, television, and digital media, proving once again that the toughest of circumstances can pave the way for incredible stories to be told. A heartfelt congratulations to all of the winners of this year’s Canadian Screen Awards. Thank you for sharing your craft with the world.”

CTV Sci Fi Channel’s “Wynonna Earp” won the Cogeco Fund Audience Choice Award, which was presented to a television series for the first time this year. Treehouse TV’s “Miss Persona” won the Shaw Rocket Fund Kids’ Choice Award.

The Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television announced the winners of the 2022 Canadian Screen Awards over six days during Canadian Screen Week, including the 2022 Canadian Screen Awards show which was broadcast on CBC and CBC Gem on Apr. 10.

See the complete list of nominees and winners here.