Benedict Cumberbatch, Kenneth Branagh, Rebecca Hall, Riz Ahmed Express Delight at BAFTA Nominations

The BAFTA revealed a bunch of diverse nominations on Thursday and the talent behind the recognized films are understandably ecstatic.

Jane Campion’s moody western “The Power of the Dog” scored eight nominations. Benedict Cumberbatch, best actor nominee for the film, said: “I’m deeply humbled and grateful to BAFTA for this nomination. The journey to play Phil Burbank took me a long way from anything familiar to me and this recognition of that work feels like completing the circle and coming home. I’m also thrilled and proud as punch for our amazing leader Jane and the film’s nominations and also for the recognition of my brilliant friends Jesse [Plemons] and Kodi [Smit-McPhee].”

Smit-McPhee, who is nominated for supporting actor, said: “Thank you so much BAFTA for supporting our film through these nominations. I’m humbled and beyond grateful that my performance has resonated with them to this capacity, and I’m so excited to see that Jesse’s incredible work has been recognized in the same category as well.”

Producers Iain Canning and Emile Sherman from See-Saw Films said: “We are incredibly grateful for today’s BAFTA nominations, and thrilled that ‘The Power of the Dog’ is connecting with audiences as well as our community of filmmakers around the world. Working with Jane Campion is inspirational. Her storytelling feels so vital and in ‘The Power of the Dog’ she has created a bold new take on classic cinema.”

“We are also grateful for the nuanced and engrossing performances by Benedict Cumberbatch, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Jesse Plemons which elevate every scene, as do all our incredible crew including extraordinary cinematographer Ari Wenger,” the producers added. “Through this collaboration Jane has created a masterclass in sensory storytelling. The film also highlights the talents of the Australian, U.K. and New Zealand industries which is at the core of who we are at See-Saw.”

Fellow producer Tanya Seghatchian said: “We’re all so grateful to the BAFTA membership for these eight wonderful nominations. Making this film was all about teamwork in very challenging COVID conditions. Our entire cast led by Benedict and Jesse, were amazing and it’s great to see them recognised along with our rising star Kodi and Jonny Greenwood for his unique and gripping score. But it’s particularly satisfying to see trailblazing women being celebrated – the visionary and inspirational Jane Campion of course, but also Ari Wegner, who is now BAFTA’s first-ever woman nominee for cinematography.”

Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast” received six nominations. Branagh said: “BAFTA’s recognition for ‘Belfast’ is an amazing tribute to a remarkable part of the world. This news on top of the incredible box office support from U.K. cinema audiences is truly fantastic. We are humbly and delightfully gobsmacked.”

Ciarán Hinds, nominated for supporting actor for the film, added: “I’m quietly thrilled and genuinely grateful, not only about my nomination but for all the nominations the film has received from BAFTA.”

Rebecca Hall’s “Passing” has four nominations. Hall said: “I’m happy to wake up this morning and find out that ‘Passing’ has been nominated in four BAFTA categories. So excited for Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga especially and can’t wait to celebrate with them in London.”

Paolo Sorrentino’s deeply personal coming-of-age film “The Hand of God” received two nominations. “I made this film so that my children would know why I am what I am,” said Sorrentino. “It is a great honor that this personal film has been honored by BAFTA. I am so grateful too to my wonderful cast and crew. Grazie!”

Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s animated drama “Flee” has two nominations. Executive producer Riz Ahmed said: “Thank you, BAFTA, for embracing and supporting ‘Flee.’ These nominations are a tribute to Jonas’ unique vision and the incredibly talented creative team behind this film. It’s been a privilege to be a part of this project through my company, Left Handed Films.”

Siân Heder’s stirring “Coda,” that centers on a deaf family, achieved three nominations, including a supporting actor nod for Troy Katsur. “I have been an actor for over 30 years, and to receive this recognition after all of the work I’ve put into my craft is astounding,” said Katsur. “I am so grateful to our director Siân Heder for the opportunity to be a part of this ground-breaking film, and to my talented on-screen family for making every day of work a true joy. It means everything to me to see how the film has continued to resonate with those who watch it, and I am so appreciative of the support we’ve received from Apple TV Plus. I’m truly thankful to the BAFTA membership for this nomination. To be recognized alongside my fellow peers is humbling.”

Jessie Buckley, supporting actress nominee for “The Lost Daughter,” said: “Making this film surrounded by these incredible women was an absolute gift. I’m so grateful for every second of it and to BAFTA for this recognition of ‘The Lost Daughter.’”

Edgar Wright’s “Last Night in Soho” has two nominations and the filmmaker said: “Neither would be possible without the incredible efforts of an outstanding cast and crew, who we owe everything to.”

BBC Film, the feature filmmaking arm of the BBC, has backed films that have gained a total of 18 BAFTA nominations, including “The Power of the Dog,” Clio Barnard’s “Ali & Ava,” Joanna Hogg’s “The Souvenir Part II” and Andrea Arnold’s “Cow.”

Rose Garnett, director of BBC Film, said: “The breadth of nominations reflect our support for British filmmaking talent at every level, and our international partnerships to help bring outstanding storytelling to audiences in the U.K. and across the globe. Congratulations to all the nominees and best wishes for the awards ceremony.”

Several of the nominated films are also backed by the BFI Film Fund. Mia Bays, Director of the BFI Film Fund, said: “We send our congratulations to all today’s 2022 BAFTA nominees, but we are feeling especially proud of the brilliant BFI-backed titles that have been recognised today. The recognition of films that offer fresh perspectives and rarely-seen representations show the industry is not just embracing but celebrating difference. We’re thrilled for the filmmaking teams – the nominations are thoroughly deserved. It has been an incredibly tough period in which to get a film made and so it feels like a monumental achievement for them to get to this stage, and credit too to the BFI Film Fund team who have supported them throughout the unusually difficult journey.”

Mike Rianda (director/co-writer) and producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller of animated film nominee “The Mitchells vs the Machines” said: “Thank you BAFTA for making our wildest dreams come true. Hundreds of filmmakers poured their hearts and personalities and human hands into this movie and created the very animated Katie Mitchell, our hero, who taught us never to hold back and never to play it safe. We made ‘Mitchells’ for kids like Katie, who are brave and take risks and love movies that don’t follow a formula. They want to make their mark, and be original, and be seen. Thanks to all the Katie Mitchells who made up this incredible crew for always looking forward to what’s never been done, and never looking back.”