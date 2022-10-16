Ron Howard Talks Telling Stories as a Filmmaker Ahead of Receiving Variety’s Legends and Groundbreakers Award

Though his movies have made billions at the box office and he’s been awarded pretty much every major accolade, from the Oscars to the Emmys to a Grammy, Ron Howard has achieved an honor even more rare: He’s maintained his reputation as one of the nicest guys in the business. It’s why the team behind Fox’s animated hit “The Simpsons” got such a kick out of portraying Howard as the ultimate Hollywood stereotype in his several appearances on the show. Howard would show up, often clad in a baseball cap and bathrobe while sipping a martini — even at a movie premiere or going to a special zoo for famous people. (For the record, Howard knew how his cartoon doppelgänger would be drawn: “I was in on the joke,” he assures Variety.)

His composure and creative output are even more impressive considering that Howard has literally grown up in the spotlight. By age five he was cast in “The Andy Griffith Show” and he spent his 20’s on “Happy Days” before segueing into a wildly successful career behind the camera as a director and producer.

And after six decades in the business, the 68-year-old Howard is still putting out some of his best work. August saw the release of his latest feature film “Thirteen Lives,” the true-life story of the 2018 Tham Luang cave rescue, in which the world came together to free members of a Thai soccer team and their coach. Currently streaming on Amazon Prime, the film is both epic and intimate in its storytelling, and marks a staggering technical achievement, recreating the cave and tunnel system in five different water tanks.

Howard will be feted for his career with Variety’s Legends and Groundbreakers Award at the Newport Beach Film Festival Honors on Oct. 16 at a brunch event at the Balboa Bay Resort. When asked about the honor, it’s not surprising that Howard immediately tries to shift the focus from himself.

“I don’t think of myself in those terms, but it’s obviously incredibly flattering,” he says. “To me, I think of the people who influenced me or mentored me.”

He specifically cites his longtime friend George Lucas as someone who has shown courage in taking big risks, both creatively and financially. And he praises Henry Fonda, who played his father on the 1971-72 series “The Smith Family.”

At the time, Howard says, actors were not expected “to graduate from sitcoms and become movie directors.” But when Fonda found out Howard was writing scripts and making Super-8 movies, he took a look at some and offered encouragement.

“He told me, ‘Whatever path you follow creatively, if you have the luxury to take real chances, do it. You better feel like you’re risking your career every couple of years or you’re not really honoring the medium or the audience or yourself,’” Howard recalls. “I was inspired by that. And I’ve tried to take on projects that took me out of my comfort zone.”

That certainly applies to “Thirteen Lives,” which Howard refers to as a “monumental” task while also downplaying the difficulty. “I’ve had so much experience that I feel like nothing should be that difficult,” he notes. “But each movie makes its own set of demands and that’s fine because it can be fuel for a sense of discovery and excitement as you’re working.”

Not that it was easy. “There was mud and rain and water and scenes with dozens of characters and it was logistically challenging and the days could wear on everyone’s nerves,” he admits. “But the dedication was unwavering.”

He credits his crew and his cast, which includes Viggo Mortensen, Joel Edgerton and Colin Farrell as rescue divers, for setting the tone. “I’ve never had a film with less complaining.”

To ensure authenticity, Howard also relied on many locals and non-pros that were cast in the film, including the 12 young men who make up the soccer team. He also hired acclaimed Thai cinematographer Sayombhu Mukdeeprom and brought on Thai producers Raymond Phathanavirangoon and Vorakorn Ruetaivanichkul.

“They were astute and sensitive and honest about anything that didn’t ring true to them culturally, and that was important,” Howard says. “I wanted this to feel right to Thai audiences. I wanted the actors be really proud of this when it’s seen back in their hometown.”

Howard said that the enthusiasm of people making the film reflected the connection people had to the real-life story. The actual rescue effort involved over 10,000 volunteers from all over the world coming together, taking risks and making sacrifices.

“What this story represented, what these people achieved, is an object lesson in a collective effort led and executed largely by volunteers,” Howard says. “So many of the key players didn’t have to be there and they were taking on huge risks — emotional, physical and career risks.”

The film portrays not just the divers who risked their lives to save the team, but also all the people who bound together to offer support. In one scene, local farmers allow their fields to be flooded and crops ruined in order to divert water from the caves. When shooting, Howard discovered a personal connection for the woman playing the spokesperson for the farmers.

“I didn’t know until the day we were filming that her parents had been rice farmers and she had been there, during the rescue, only 30 minutes away,” Howard says. “It was so inspiring to collaborate with her and watch her explain what it all meant.”

Moments like that more than compensated for the tough times, he adds.

As for the secret to his longevity, Howard credits his longtime support group, which includes his producing partner at Imagine Entertainment Brian Grazer and his wife of 47 years, Cheryl. He also credits time and luck.

“I really think survival and success are a demonstration of endurance and some good fortune,” he says. “Both are required.”

TIPSHEET

WHAT: The Newport Beach Film Festival Honors / Variety’s 10 Actors to Watch

WHEN: 11 a.m., Oct. 16

WHERE: Balboa Bay Resort, New Port Beach

WEB: newportbeachfilmfest.com