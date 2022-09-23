Rachel Zoe, Julie Plec and Jennifer Salke to Be Honored at Barbara Berlanti Heroes Gala

Rachel Zoe, Julie Plec and Jennifer Salke will be honored at this year’s Barbara Berlanti Heroes Gala.

Zoe will be presented with the Vanguard Award and Plec will receive the Barbara Berlanti Hero Award. The Humanitarian Award will go to Salke.

The event, taking place Oct. 1 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica and chaired by Greg Berlanti and Robbie Rogers, will include musical performances by Tori Kelly, En Vogue and The Scarlet Opera. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit Fuck Cancer.

The guest list includes Aisha Tyler, Azie Tesfai, Daniel Ezra, David Ramsey, Hailey Bieber, Jesse L. Martin, Kheng Hua Tan, Lily Cowles, Maz Jobrani, Michael Trevino, Misha Collins, Olivia Liang, Peter Facinelli, Sara Foster, Taylor Zakhar Perez, TR Knight, Tzi Mai, Yasha Jackson and Yvonne Chapman.

Fuck Cancer is dedicated to early detection, prevention, support programs and health equity to individuals and communities affected by cancer.

The awards are in honor of Greg Berlanti’s late mother Barbara, who died of lung cancer. The inaugural Heroes Gala was held in 2018 and honored “Arrow” star Stephen Amell and Fuck Cancer co-founder Yael Cohen Braun. The evening, hosted by Jeff Garlin, featured an appearance by Trevor Noah and a performance by Kristin Chenoweth. Berlanti remembered his mom as a “larger-than-life” figure who was “an incredibly proud mother.”

Berlanti is set to direct Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson in the tentatively titled “Project Artemis.” It is an Apple Original Films production reportedly set around the moon landing.

Berlanti launched production company Berlanti Productions in 2000.