John Boyega, Evan Mock and Paapa Essiedu Honored at Inaugural Soho House Awards

The inaugural Soho House Awards, hosted by Stanley Tucci, were presented Thursday night in London.

Honorees included actors John Boyega, Ellie Bamber (“Les Misérables”), Yasmin Finney (“Heartstopper”), Evan Mock (“Gossip Girl) and Paapa Essideu (“I May Destory You”) and makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury. Musicians Michael Kiwanuka and Self Esteem were honored and also performed during the event.

Paapa Essiedu attends the Soho House Awards. Dave Benett

The gala was held at 180 House and broadcast across Soho House’s digital platforms, including Instagram and TikTok. Olympic diver Tom Daley presented the statuettes, known as the Golden Picante awards, to the honorees.

Daniel Kaluuya attends the Soho House Awards. Dave Benett

“Celebrating some of the best emerging talent and established names at our first Soho House Awards this evening brought a real smile to my face,” Soho House founder and CEO Nick Jones said in a statement. “It was one of the reasons I started Soho House, to bring members from all different creative backgrounds together to meet and support each other. A huge congratulations to all tonight’s winners.”

Yasmin Finney attends the Soho House Awards. Dave Benett

The complete list of winners is below:

Actor – John Boyega

Breakthrough Actor – Anson Boon

Presented by Lena Waithe

Actress – Ellie Bamber

Breakthrough Actress – Yasmin Finney

Presented by Kit Connor

Entrepreneur – Charlotte Tilbury

Breakthrough Entrepreneur – Emmanuel Eribo

Presented by Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Trailblazer – Paapa Essiedu

Presented by Michaela Coel

Writer – Bernardine Evaristo

Breakthrough Writer – Moses McKenzie

Presented by Abraham Adeyemi

Musician – Michael Kiwanuka

Breakthrough Musician – Self Esteem

Presented by Greg James

Artist – Elmgreen & Dragset

Breakthrough Artist – Miranda Forrester

Presented by Raza Tariq

Fashion Designer – Harris Reed

Breakthrough Fashion Designer – Bianca Saunders

Presented by Tom Daley

Changemaker – Samuel Ross

Breakthrough Changemaker – Jack Harries

Presented by Marisa Abela

Creator – Evan Mock

Breakthrough Creator – George Jaques

Presented by Hero Fiennes Tiffin

59% Gen Now Award – Adjani Salmon

Presented by Daniel Kaluuya