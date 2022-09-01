John Boyega, Evan Mock and Paapa Essiedu Honored at Inaugural Soho House Awards

The inaugural Soho House Awards, hosted by Stanley Tucci, were presented Thursday night in London.
Honorees included actors John Boyega, Ellie Bamber (“Les Misérables”), Yasmin Finney (“Heartstopper”), Evan Mock (“Gossip Girl) and Paapa Essideu (“I May Destory You”) and makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury. Musicians Michael Kiwanuka and Self Esteem were honored and also performed during the event.
The gala was held at 180 House and broadcast across Soho House’s digital platforms, including Instagram and TikTok. Olympic diver Tom Daley presented the statuettes, known as the Golden Picante awards, to the honorees.
“Celebrating some of the best emerging talent and established names at our first Soho House Awards this evening brought a real smile to my face,” Soho House founder and CEO Nick Jones said in a statement. “It was one of the reasons I started Soho House, to bring members from all different creative backgrounds together to meet and support each other. A huge congratulations to all tonight’s winners.”
The complete list of winners is below:
Actor – John Boyega
Breakthrough Actor – Anson Boon
Presented by Lena Waithe
Actress – Ellie Bamber
Breakthrough Actress – Yasmin Finney
Presented by Kit Connor
Entrepreneur – Charlotte Tilbury
Breakthrough Entrepreneur – Emmanuel Eribo
Presented by Gugu Mbatha-Raw
Trailblazer – Paapa Essiedu
Presented by Michaela Coel
Writer – Bernardine Evaristo
Breakthrough Writer – Moses McKenzie
Presented by Abraham Adeyemi
Musician – Michael Kiwanuka
Breakthrough Musician – Self Esteem
Presented by Greg James
Artist – Elmgreen & Dragset
Breakthrough Artist – Miranda Forrester
Presented by Raza Tariq
Fashion Designer – Harris Reed
Breakthrough Fashion Designer – Bianca Saunders
Presented by Tom Daley
Changemaker – Samuel Ross
Breakthrough Changemaker – Jack Harries
Presented by Marisa Abela
Creator – Evan Mock
Breakthrough Creator – George Jaques
Presented by Hero Fiennes Tiffin
59% Gen Now Award – Adjani Salmon
Presented by Daniel Kaluuya