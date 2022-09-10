Emmys 2022: Inside the Parties

UTA Emmys Party (Sept. 9)

This year’s Emmy host, Kenan Thompson, led UTA’s pre-Emmy bash on Friday night at the Rooftop at Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills. Intermittent rain made it a bit of a wet affair — and the evening humidity was not kind to attendees wearing suit jackets. But the rooftop afforded magnificent views (and the occasional lightning in the sky) for guests as they enjoyed lobster sliders, spicy tuna on crispy rice and churros with dipping sauce. Spotted on the roof were UTA founding partner Peter Benedek, HBO/HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys, Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier, producer Mark Johnson, Showtime entertainment president Jana Winograde. Among stars in the house: Emmy-nominated “Insecure” exec producer and star Issa Rae; Emmy nominee Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”); “Better Call Saul” stars Michael Mando and the Emmy-nominated Rhea Seehorn; “Succession” Emmy nominee Sarah Snook; “The Afterparty” star Sam Richardson, who was Emmy nominated as a guest star on “Ted Lasso”; comedian Patton Oswalt; “The Neighborhood” star Max Greenfield; and Emmy-nominated “Hacks” exec producer/writer Jen Statsky, along with the show’s breakout Meg Stalter.

Issa Ra at the UTA party.

eBay & GBK Brand Bar Luxury Lounge (Sept. 9)

On Friday, celebrities got an inside look at what the Emmy nominees and winners’ swag bag looks like during eBay and GBK Brand Bar’s lounge at the Beverly Wilshire hotel. With many water stations and oversized fans to help with the humidity, press and celebrities alike were able to learn more about the glamorous gifts worth more than $50,000. Attendees included “Dopesick” creator Danny Strong, “Hacks” guest star Christopher McDonald, MMA fighter Chuck Liddell, “Yellowjackets” stars Samantha Hanratty and Sophie Nelisse, “Echoes” star Daniel Sujata and “9-1-1” star Angela Bassett.

The Television Academy’s Performer Nominees Celebration (Sept. 9)

Emmy-nominated actors got the chance to fawn over each other at the Television Academy’s North Hollywood campus on Friday.

“Where’s Melanie Lynskey?” said “The White Lotus” star Connie Britton when asked who she’s rooting for on Monday, laughing as she realized the “Yellowjackets” actor was right behind her. “Honestly, I haven’t even seen the show. I just love Melanie Lynskey so much.”

Natasha Rothwell, also nominated for “The White Lotus,” said that her plus-one for the ceremony will be her manager of over 15 years: “She’s been with me since I was at UCB with beer tickets for a Pabst Blue Ribbon, with a dream.” She also shared that, after gaining acclaim in several supporting roles, the next project to come out of her deal at ABC Signature will be “a show starring me.”

Sheryl Lee Ralph was humble about being nominated for her supporting role in “Abbott Elementary” after a decades-spanning career with no Emmys love: “I think a lot of people are affronted by it, but I’m not! I’m thankful. This is the way it was supposed to be for me. If it was supposed to be something different, God would have made it something different. I have arrived here, now, and I’m enjoying everything about it. And finally, I have a gown!”

Her co-star Tyler James Williams, who accurately predicted Colman Domingo’s win for guest acting in “Euphoria” at the Creative Arts Emmys, had a new round of picks. “Kieran Culkin [of ‘Succession’]. And I think the cast of ‘Barry’ will do well.”

The cast of “Abbott Elementary” was in high attendance, with Quinta Brunson, Lisa Ann Walter, Janelle James and William Stanford Davis also walking the the carpet, while Lynskey was joined by her husband Jason Ritter (“Raising Dion”) and her “Yellowjackets” costars Cristina Ricci and Samantha Hanratty. Later in the night, “Succession” stars Matthew Macfadyen and J. Smith Cameron dipped in and out. Also appearing were Sebastian Stan (“Pam & Tommy”), Ed Begley Jr. (“Better Call Saul”), Laverne Cox (“Inventing Anna”), Christopher McDonald (“Hacks”), Himesh Patel (“Station Eleven”) and Sam Richardson (“Ted Lasso”).