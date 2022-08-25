Beverly Hills Bar Association to Honor Litigator Mathew Rosengart and Judge David Cowan at 10th Annual Litigation Awards Dinner

The Beverly Hills Bar Association (BHBA) will honor two legal powerhouses at its 10th Annual BHBA Litigation Awards Dinner: leading litigator Mathew Rosengart, shareholder at the Greenberg Traurig law firm, and Hon. David Cowan, supervising judge of the Civil Division of the Los Angeles Superior Court.

The dinner will take place on Sept. 21 at the outdoor terrace of the Maybourne in Beverly Hills.

Rosengart, pictured at left, a former federal prosecutor and current litigator with clients throughout entertainment and other industries, will receive the Excellence in Advocacy Award, which honors a litigator whose case successes have resulted from expert legal skills, unique trial strategy and courtroom teamwork, and who also gives back to the community.

Well known for his litigation prowess on behalf of pop superstar Britney Spears in her fight against her restrictive conservatorship arrangement, Rosengart was Variety’s Power of Law honoree at the annual Power of Law Breakfast on April 20. The award was presented to him by Sean Penn, for whose charity, CORE, Rosengart serves as general counsel.

Cowan, pictured at right, noted for his outstanding public service and dedication to advancing the legal profession, will receive the Ronald M. George Award for Judicial Excellence, named for the former California Supreme Court Chief Justice who retired in 2011 and was its first recipient.

“The Beverly Hills Bar Association is pleased to recognize Mathew S. Rosengart and Judge David J. Cowan for their far-reaching impact in our legal profession,” says BHBA President Anthony D. Ross. “They are dedicated advocates of fairness and equal access to justice.”

The Honorary Dinner Committee includes Casey Affleck, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Brad Hall, Lena Dunham, Soleil Moon Frye, Greenberg Traurig, Kenneth Lonergan, Los Angeles Media Fund, Michael Mann, Sean Penn, Bruce Ramer, Winona Ryder, and Split Second Management.

Previous BHBA Litigation Awards Dinner honorees include Former Chief Justice of California Ronald M. George, Hon. Norman Epstein, Hon. Christina A. Snyder, Hon. Michael Nash, Hon. Arthur Gilbert, Roman Silberfeld, Marshall B. Grossman, Browne Greene, Thomas J. Nolan, Morgan Chu, and Kelli Sager.