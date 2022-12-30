Golden Globes Poised for Big Comeback With Movie and TV Stars Attending (EXCLUSIVE)

The Golden Globes are on their way to a celebrity-filled comeback, as the list of nominees set to attend the Jan. 10 ceremony is growing by the day.

After facing a nearly two-year boycott following critiques about the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s lack of diversity among its membership and complaints of unethical business practices, the Globes seeks to reestablish itself as one of Hollywood’s premiere awards ceremonies.

As of Thursday morning, I can exclusively reveal that film nominees for the 80th Globes expected to attend include Austin Butler (“Elvis”); “The Fabelmans” team of Steven Spielberg, Michelle Williams and Tony Kushner; Ana de Armas (“Blonde”), Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), and most likely, Daniel Craig (“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”).

There’s still no word if “Babylon” stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie and Julia Roberts (“Gaslit”) have plans to be at the ceremony.

Sources say Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) is still waiting to hear if he can get time away from filming the “Joker” sequel, “Joker: Folie à Deux,” to attend. The team behind animated film nominee “Turning Red,” including director Domee Shi, is expected to show up, as is “Decision to Leave” director Park Chan-wook, whose film is up for best non-English language film.

Other directors hitting the red carpet will be Rian Johnson (“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”), James Cameron (“Avatar: The Way of Water”) and Guillermo del Toro (“Pinocchio”).

Baz Luhrmann is likely to attend following a Jan. 8 appearance with Butler at an “Elvis” party hosted by Warners and New Line film bosses Pam Abdy and Michael De Luca at The Formosa.

On the TV front, confirmed attendees include Kevin Costner (“Yellowstone”), Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”), double nominee Julia Garner (“Ozark” and “Inventing Anna”), Niecy Nash (“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”), Elizabeth Debecki (“The Crown’), Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”), Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”), Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”), Jessica Chastain (“George & Tammy”) and Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”). Andrew Garfield (“Under the Banner of Heaven”) is likely coming too, as are “All Quiet on the Western Front” stars Felix Kammerer and Daniel Brühl.

“Only Murders in the Building” trio Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short are maybes, as they’ve recently began shooting Season 3 of the Hulu comedy in New York City. The same goes for Quinta Brunson, who is currently shooting “Abbott Elementary.”

Since the HFPA came under fire, the organization has added several journalists of colors to its ranks and has promised to adopt new and improved operations.

“We want the Globes to succeed,” one publicist said Tuesday. “I think you’re going to see a robust attendance at the show this year.”

“The Whale” star Brendan Fraser is the only nominee who has publicly said he would not attend because of his past experience with the HFPA. In an interview with GQ magazine, before the nominations were even announced, Fraser announced he was boycotting the Globes due to his accusation that Philip Berk, former president and member of the HFPA, groped him at a 2003 luncheon at the Beverly Hills Hotel. After Berk denied the accusation, the HFPA said no action would be taken because they believed Berk’s actions were a joke and not a sexual advancement.

“No, I will not participate… It’s because of the history that I have with them,” Fraser told GQ. “And my mother didn’t raise a hypocrite. You can call me a lot of things, but not that.”

Although mega box office hit “Top Gun: Maverick” is up for best picture, Tom Cruise is unlikely to join the festivities after the actor returned his three Globes to the HFPA amid the controversy.

There will be other no-shows, but not because of issues surrounding the HFPA. Hugh Jackman (“The Son”) will be in New York, where he is starring on Broadway in “The Music Man.” John Lithgow (“The Old Man”) is shooting in Europe, and Diego Luna (“Andor”) is most likely going to sit this one out because he’s in production for Season 2 of the “Star Wars” series.

The three-hour telecast, airing live on NBC and Peacock from the Beverly Hilton, will be hosted by Emmy winner Jerrod Carmichael. The evening will include tributes to Ryan Murphy, who will receive the fourth Carol Burnett Award, and Eddie Murphy, who is being honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

Dick Clark Productions and Jesse Collins Entertainment will produce in conjunction with the HFPA, with Collins and Dionne Harmon on board as executive producers.

The HFPA has yet to announce presenters for the ceremony.