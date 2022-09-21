Dwyane Wade Premieres ‘The Redeem Team’ and ‘Hocus Pocus’ Returns: Must Attend Calendar Listings Sept. 21-27

Sept. 21, Wednesday

Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli are honored at the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation’s Pioneers of the Year Dinner. Sam Smith performs.

The Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts honors Shelli and Irving Azoff.

The Wallis, Beverly Hills

Oprah Winfrey, Reginald Hudlin and Derik Murray premiere the Sidney Poitier doc “Sidney.”

Academy Museum, Los Angeles

Sept. 22, Thursday

Designer Billy Reid celebrates the opening of his Los Angeles pop-up with Southern-inspired cocktails.

Platform LA, Culver City

Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Tom Campbell, RuPaul Charles, Ronan Farrow, Carson Kressley, Alec Mapa, Ross Mathews and Michelle Visage co-host World of Wonder’s House of Love’s ExtraOrdinary Families benefit.

Private residence, Hancock Park, Los Angeles

Sony Music Publishing’s Jon “Big Jon” Platt is among the honorees at the Black Music Action Coalition’s Music in Action Awards Gala.

The Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills

Alaska Thunderfuck performs at the release party for her new album “Red 4 Filth.”

The Bourbon Room, Hollywood

Emayatzy Corinealdi, Larry Wilmore and Raamla Mohamed walk the red carpet at the “Reasonable Doubt” premiere.

NeueHouse, Hollywood

Dwyane Wade and director Jon Weinbach premiere Olympics basketball documentary “The Redeem Team.”

Netflix Tudum Theater, Hollywood

Anvil performs at the Beyond Fest screening of “Anvil! The Story of Anvil.” Steve-O moderates a post-screening Q&A.

The Saban Theatre, Beverly Hills

Sept. 27, Tuesday

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy and Sam Richardson walk the red carpet at the premiere of “Hocus Pocus 2.” AMC Lincoln Square 13, New York