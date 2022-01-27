2022 WGA Awards Nominations: ‘CODA’, ‘Don’t Look Up’ and ‘Dune’ Contending in the Screenplay Categories

The Writers Guild of America Awards announced its 2022 nominations, where huge boosts were given to films such as “Being the Ricardos,” “Don’t Look Up,” “The French Dispatch,” “King Richard” and “Licorice Pizza” in original screenplay.

Adapted screenplay includes “CODA,” “Dune,” “Nightmare Alley,” “Tick, Tick … Boom!” and “West Side Story.” Missing from the lineup are “C’mon C’mon” from Mike Mills and “The Tragedy of Macbeth” from Joel Coen.

On the adapted screenplay side, notable awards contenders that were ineligible included “Benedetta” (IFC Films), “Cyrano” (MGM/United Artists Releasing), “Drive My Car” (Janus Films/Sideshow), “The Lost Daughter” (Netflix), “Passing” (Netflix), “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix), “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony Pictures) and “Zola” (A24).

“The Harder They Fall” (Netflix) was moved from original to adapted for the WGA nods, but will remain in its campaigned category for the Oscars.

In the original screenplay category, the ineligibilities comprised of “Annette” (Amazon Studios), “Belfast” (Focus Features), “The Hand of God” (Netflix), “A Hero” (Amazon Studios), “Mass” (Bleecker Street), “Parallel Mothers” (Sony Pictures), “Pig” (Neon), “Titane” (Neon) and “The Worst Person in the World” (Neon).

The guild previously announced their nominees for television programs where shows like “Hacks,” “Only Murders in the Building” and “Yellowjackets” were among the selections.

The full list of nominations is below:

Original Screenplay

“Being the Ricardos” (Amazon Studios) – Screenplay by Aaron Sorkin

“Don’t Look Up” (Netflix) – Screenplay by Adam McKay, Story by David Sirota

“The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun” (Searchlight Pictures) – Screenplay by Wes Anderson, Story by Wes Anderson & Roman Coppola & Hugo Guinness & Jason Schwartzman

“King Richard” (Warner Bros) – Screenplay by Zach Baylin

“Licorice Pizza” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) – Screenplay by Paul Thomas Anderson

Adapted Screenplay

“CODA” (Apple Original Films) – Siân Heder

“Dune” (Warner Bros) – Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth

“Nightmare Alley” (Searchlight Pictures) – Guillermo del Toro, Kim Morgan

“Tick, Tick … Boom!” (Netflix) – Steven Levenson

“West Side Story” (20th Century Studios) – Screenplay by Tony Kushner

Documentary Screenplay

“Becoming Cousteau” (National Geographic) – Written by Mark Monroe & Pax Wasserman ; National Geographic

& ; National Geographic “Exposing Muybridge” (Inside Out Media) – Written by Marc Shaffer ; Inside Out Media

; Inside Out Media “Like a Rolling Stone: The Life & Times of Ben Fong-Torres” (StudioLA.TV) – Written by Suzanne Joe Kai; StudioLA.TV

The winners will be honored at the 2022 Writers Guild Awards ceremony on Sunday, March 20, 2022.