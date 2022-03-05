‘West Side Story,’ ‘Snowfall’ Win SOC’s 2022 Camera Operator Of The Year Awards

During a virtual celebration on Saturday, the Society of Camera Operators (SOC) announced winners for the 2022 camera operator of the year awards in film and television categories.

The recipients for camera operator of the year in film are Mitch Dubin and “B” camera operator John “Buzz” Moyer for “West Side Story.” Manolo Rojas and “B” camera operator Pauline Edwards earned the camera operator of the year in television award — for their work in the “Snowfall” episode “Betrayal” (S4 E8).

This year’s SOC Awards Celebration marked the first time that the SOC expanded nominations to include both “A” and “B” camera operators — allowing for increased recognition of the collaborative efforts among operator teams.

Dubin, Moyer, Rojas and Edwards topped an impressive group of nominees in both film and television. Additional nominations in the film category included Gilles Corbeil (“Nightmare Alley”), Matthew Moriarty (“A Quiet Place Part II”), David Thompson with “B” camera Ian Seabrook (“Finch”) and Mike Heathcote (“The Many Saints of Newark”).

In the television category, Mick Froehlich with Remi Tournois (“Hawkeye,” S1E3), Timothy Muir Spencer with “B” camera Mike McEveety (“For All Mankind,” S2E10), Reid Russell with “B” camera Jan Ruona (“Blindspotting,” S1E1) and Gregor Tavenner with “B” camera Alan Pierce (“Succession,” S3E7) were also nominated.

For Saturday’s celebration, hundreds of viewers tuned into the virtual event. In addition to the camera operator of the year awards in film and television categories, the SOC honored actor, producer, and director Danny DeVito with the Governors Award for career achievement — and welcomed Dr. Thomas Lee from the Vision Center at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles to spotlight the SOC’s continued charitable support.

Motion Impossible/AGITO Remote Dolly Systems and Cinema Devices/Ergorig System also accepted SOC Technical Achievement Awards.

After the SOC Awards Celebration, virtual after-parties were hosted by the nominees in breakout rooms.