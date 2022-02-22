Latino Entertainment Journalists Nominations: ‘West Side Story’ Leads With 13, Lin-Manuel Miranda and John Leguizamo Among Honorees

The Latino Entertainment Journalists Association announced its annual nominations where Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” leads the way with 13 nominations, including best picture, director, supporting actor, supporting actress, and adapted screenplay.

Lin-Manuel Miranda received the most individual nominations of any person with six: best director for “Tick, Tick … Boom!,” voice or motion capture performance for “Vivo” and a trio of song mentions from the animated film “Encanto” including “Dos Oruguitas,” “Surface Pressure” and “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” The LEJA membership also selected Miranda as the recipient of the Latino Activism Award. Past winners of that award include America Ferrera, Eva Longoria, Rosie Perez.

John Leguizamo is being honored with the 2022 Rita Moreno Lifetime Achievement Award for this year’s special honorees. For decades, the Special Tony and Emmy-winning actor, producer, and comedian have been a tireless force in the Latino community.

The Latino Breakout Award is bestowed on “West Side Story” star Rachel Zegler, who plays Maria following past honorees like Yalitizia Aparicio (“Roma”).

The winners will be revealed via the LEJA social media channels on Sunday, March 6, beginning at 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT.

Best Picture

“C’mon C’mon” (A24)

“CODA” (Apple Original Films)

“Dune” (Warner Bros)

“Encanto” (Walt Disney Pictures)

“In the Heights” (Warner Bros)

“King Richard” (Warner Bros)

“Licorice Pizza” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

“The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)

“Tick, Tick … Boom!” (Netflix)

“West Side Story” (20th Century Studios)

Best Director

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)

Tatiana Huezo, “Prayers for the Stolen” (Netflix)

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Tick, Tick … Boom!” (Netflix)

Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story” (20th Century Studios)

Guillermo del Toro, “Nightmare Alley” (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Clifton Collins Jr, “Jockey” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)

Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick … Boom!” (Netflix)

Anthony Ramos, “In the Heights” (Warner Bros)

Will Smith, “King Richard” (Warner Bros)

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” (Searchlight Pictures)

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter” (Netflix)

Penélope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Kristen Stewart, “Spencer” (Neon/Topic Studios)

Tessa Thompson, “Passing” (Netflix)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

David Alvarez, “West Side Story” (20th Century Studios)

Robin de Jesús, “Tick, Tick … Boom!” (Netflix)

Mike Faist, “West Side Story” (20th Century Studios)

Troy Kotsur, “CODA” (Apple Original Films)

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story” (20th Century Studios)

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)

Olga Merediz, “In the Heights” (Warner Bros)

Rita Moreno, “West Side Story” (20th Century Studios)

Ruth Negga, “Passing” (Netflix)

Best Voice or Motion Capture Performance

Stephanie Beatriz, “Encanto” (Walt Disney Pictures)

Abbi Jacobsen, “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” (Netflix)

John Leguizamo, “Encanto” (Walt Disney Pictures)

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Vivo” (Netflix)

Talia Tran, “Raya and the Last Dragon” (Walt Disney Pictures)

Best Animated Film

“Encanto” (Walt Disney Pictures)

“Flee” (Neon)

“Luca” (Pixar)

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines” (Netflix)

“Raya and the Last Dragon” (Walt Disney Pictures)

Best Foreign Language Film

“Drive My Car” (Japan)

“Flee” (Denmark)

“Parallel Mothers” (Spain)

“Prayers for the Stolen” (Mexico)

“The Worst Person in the World” (Norway)

Best Documentary Film

“A Cop Movie” (Netflix)

“Attica” (Showtime)

“Flee” (Neon)

“The Rescue” (National Geographic)

“Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” (Hulu/Searchlight Pictures)

Best Original Screenplay

“Belfast” (Focus Features) – Kenneth Branagh

“C’mon C’mon” (A24) – Mike Mills

“Don’t Look Up” (Netflix) – Adam McKay, David Sirota

“Language Lessons” (Shout! Studios) – Mark Duplass, Natalie Morales

“Licorice Pizza” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) – Paul Thomas Anderson

Best Adapted Screenplay

“CODA” (Apple Original Films) – Siân Heder

“Drive My Car” (Janus Films) – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

“Nightmare Alley” (Searchlight Pictures) – Guillermo del Toro, Kim Morgan

“The Power of the Dog” (Netflix) – Jane Campion

“West Side Story” (20th Century Studios) – Tony Kushner

Best Ensemble Casting

“CODA” (Apple Original Films)

“Don’t Look Up” (Netflix)

“In the Heights” (Warner Bros)

“The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)

“West Side Story” (20th Century Studios)

Best Production and Set Design

“Dune” (Warner Bros) – Patrice Vermette; Zsuzsanna Sipos

“The French Dispatch” (Searchlight Pictures) – Adam Stockhausen; Rena DeAngelo

“The Power of the Dog” (Netflix) – Grant Major; Amber Richards

“Nightmare Alley” (Searchlight Pictures) – Tamara Deverell; Shane Vieau

“West Side Story” (20th Century Studios) – Adam Stockhausen; Rena DeAngelo

Best Cinematography

“Dune” (Warner Bros) – Greig Fraser

“Nightmare Alley” (Searchlight Pictures) – Dan Laustsen

“The Power of the Dog” (Netflix) – Ari Wegner

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” (Apple Original Films/A24) – Bruno Delbonnel

“West Side Story” (20th Century Studios) – Janusz Kamiński

Best Costume Design

“Cruella” (Walt Disney Pictures) – Jenny Beavan

“Dune” (Warner Bros) – Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan

“House of Gucci” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) – Janty Yates

“Nightmare Alley” (Searchlight Pictures) – Luis Sequeira

“West Side Story” (20th Century Studios) – Paul Tazewell

Best Editing

“Don’t Look Up” (Netflix) – Hank Corwin

“Dune” (Warner Bros) – Joe Walker

“The Power of the Dog” (Netflix) – Peter Scibberas

“Tick, Tick … Boom!” (Netflix) – Myron Kerstein, Andrew Weisblum

“West Side Story” (20th Century Studios) – Sarah Broshar, Michael Kahn

Best Hair and Makeup

“Cruella” (Walt Disney Pictures)

“Dune” (Warner Bros)

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” (Searchlight Pictures)

“House of Gucci” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

“Nightmare Alley” (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Sound Design

“Dune” (Warner Bros)

“No Time to Die” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

“The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)

“Tick, Tick … Boom!” (Netflix)

“West Side Story” (20th Century Studios)

Best Visual Effects

“Dune” (Warner Bros)

“Eternals” (Marvel Studios)

“No Time to Die” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

“Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (Marvel Studios)

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony Pictures)

Best Musical Score

“Dune” (Warner Bros) – Hans Zimmer

“Encanto” (Walt Disney Pictures) – Germaine Franco

“Parallel Mothers” (Sony Pictures Classics) – Alberto Iglesias

“The Power of the Dog” (Netflix) – Jonny Greenwood

“Spencer” (Neon/Topic Studios) – Jonny Greenwood

Best Stunt Design

“Black Widow” (Marvel Studios)

“Dune” (Warner Bros)

“No Time to Die” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

“Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (Marvel Studios)

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony Pictures)

Best Song Written for a Film

“Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto” (Walt Disney Pictures)

“Surface Pressure” from “Encanto” (Walt Disney Pictures)

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from “Encanto” (Walt Disney Pictures)

“Be Alive” from “King Richard” (Warner Bros)

“No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

