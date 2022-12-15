Viola Davis Inches Closer to EGOT after Grammy Nomination for Her Audiobook

Award-winning actress Viola Davis is one award closer to achieving EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) status.

If Davis wins, she joins the elite group of 18 artists who have won an Emmy Award, Grammy Award, Oscar and Tony Award for competitive acting.

Davis landed her first Grammy nomination in the audiobook, narration and storytelling recording category for her memoir “Finding Me.” The book takes readers through Davis’s illustrious career, benchmarked by defining moments such as when she was first cast for ABC’s “How to Get Away With Murder” the show that catapulted the actor to another level of fame. Davis also details the racism and incidents she has experienced growing up in Rhode Island and has experienced within Hollywood.

Davis, who already has two Tony Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award for “How to Get Away With Murder” and an Oscar for the 2016 film “Fences,” will compete against Jamie Foxx for “Act Like You Got Some Sense,” Mel Brooks for “All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business,” Lin-Manuel Miranda for “Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World” and Questlove’s “Music Is History.”

Davis has made history with her wins. In 2015, she became the first actress of color to win an Emmy for lead actress in a drama (“How to Get Away With Murder”). She also made history by becoming the first Black artist to win the triple crown of acting by winning competitive Oscar, Emmy and Tony awards.

This season could mark more history-making moments for Davis. Not only is she close to EGOT, if she lands an actress nomination at the Oscars for her role in “The Woman King,” she would continue her record-breaking run as the most nominated Black actress in Oscar history.