Must-Visit Luxe Getaways Perfect for Post-Emmys Relaxation

The Emmys are right around the corner, so it’s the perfect time to book that vacation to kick back, relax and unwind. With the Creative Arts Emmys falling on Labor Day weekend and the Telluride, Venice and Toronto film festivals bunching up in early September, it’s time to focus on you.

Whether looking for a fun family getaway, a quiet romantic trip or maybe a solo adventure on a budget, here are some suggestions for seamless booking in the U.S. and abroad.

Alkera

SHOAL BAY, ANGUILLA

Want to splurge on an exotic group getaway? While the flight is only seven hours from New York, Shoal Bay, Anguilla, feels like a whole new world. Alkera is Anguilla’s top-of-the-line five-bedroom villa, with stunning views of the Caribbean Sea. With indoor and outdoor living areas, the villa includes a heated infinity-edge pool, an open-air shower, an indoor garden, an outside kitchen and a chef. For those looking for privacy, Alkera is perfect, as it’s booked via Leviticus Lifestyle & Travel, a concierge brand that specializes in luxury rentals that are not always listed publicly for rent. leviticuslifestyle. com/alkera-shoal-bay-anguilla

Alila Napa Valley

ST. HELENA

Enjoying some high-quality wine with girlfriends is an ideal vacation for many. For that, there’s nowhere like Napa Valley. A quick flight from L.A., in the St. Helena community, sits Alila Napa Valley, an adults-only boutique hotel close by hundreds of wineries. On the property, which features 68 luxurious rooms, there are opportunities to learn about the scents of the area and create your own aura; explore the chef’s garden and craft new cocktails; eat at Acacia House, led by “Top Chef Masters” winner Chris Cosentino; immerse yourself in meditation using the vibrations of crystals; or take a painting class while sipping on the best wines of the area. alilahotels.com/napa-valley

Alila Napa Valley Courtesy Image

Edgewood Tahoe

STATELINE, NEV.

For relaxing, Lake Tahoe is one of the most popular places to visit. Edgewood Tahoe Resort is a luxury resort amid the peaks of the Sierra that offers gourmet dining a full spa and golf course with an iconic view, to name just a few of the attractions. For the adventure-seekers, there’s no better place to go skiing or snowboarding. Couples or families can enjoy carriage rides and at night, head just minutes down the road to South Lake Tahoe’s famed casino district. edgewoodtahoe.com

Fairmont Grand Del Mar

SAN DIEGO

Although many of us are used to hopping down to San Diego for a busy weekend of work at Comic-Con or to hang out, there’s so much more to see — and a lot of relaxing to do. Only a two-hour drive from L.A., the Fairmont Grand Del Mar is located next to the Los Peñasquitos Canyon Preserve and is perfect for those who truly love nature and are looking for a sanctuary. Five miles from the beach, the hotel just added numerous activities to their roster, including an equestrian program, a center for well being, a Tom Fazio-designed golf course and a summer cantina concept created with Lola 55 and Gelato Paradiso. granddelmar.com

Jardin del Eden Boutique Hotel

COSTA RICA

At Jardin del Eden, it’s all about feeling at home while on vacation — without the pressure of having to clean up after yourself. The adults-only oasis includes access to pools, a private ocean-front garden and of course, the beach. The family-run hotel is also in the heart of Playa Tamarindo, perfect if you’re hoping to explore the area, check out the bars, galleries and shops. There is free beachfront yoga available and accesst o nearby adventures including golfing, surfing, horseback riding, volcano tours and a safari mangrove boat excursion. La Plumeria Restaurant, the on-site dining location, offers a breakfast buffet and a three-course menu for dinner. jardindeleden.com

Le Blanc Spa Resorts

MEXICO

Whether located on the West or the East Coast, an all-inclusive resort is a quick flight away. With locations in both Cabo and Cancun, Le Blanc Spa Resorts is an adults-only spot with multiple pools, private beaches and topnotch dining and spas. With transportation to and from the airport and everything at your fingertips, those who don’t want venture off the property can chill at the resort. leblancsparesorts.com

Lodge Torrey Pines

LA JOLLA

The Lodge Torrey Pines in La Jolla is a hidden gem. Currently celebrating its 20th anniversary, the resort offers fine dining, a chance to putt on the famous Torrey Pines Golf Course or enjoy a treatment at the nature-inspired spa. Plus, the spa is just a short walk away from the stunning 2,000 acres of Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve. lodgetorreypines.com

Naia Resort and Spa

PLACENCIA, BELIZE

For those looking to go further afield with friends, Naia Resort and Spa in Belize is worth a look. In fact, the resort — located on a private 200-acre reserve on the Placencia Peninsula — offers an all-inclusive special package for that alone. The deal includes a five-night stay at one of the two-bedroom beachfront houses with a private pool, three meals a day, local drinks, mimosas, a sunset cruise, spa experiences and more. The resort overall offers a feel of tranquility for those looking to relax and enjoy doing nothing; for those wanting to get out and explore, there’s also access to snorkeling, kayaks, paddle boards, bicycles and Monkey River excursions. naiaresortandspa.com

Nobu Ryokan Malibu

MALIBU

If you want to minimize the travel that goes into a vacation, staying local is a great idea. Many forget just how beautiful Malibu is since it’s right around the corner from Los Angeles. The Nobu Ryokan Malibu is a luxurious adult-centric getaway located right on the beach with 16 unique suites, each including Japanese-inspired teak soaking tubs and outdoor patios. Private transportation to nearby hiking trails is provided, as well as priority seating at the one and only Nobu Malibu. If you’re looking for even more exploring, it has also partnered with Nobu Hotel Palo Alto and Schubach Aviation for a special four-night retreat. malibu.nobuhotels.com

Nobu Ryokan Malibu Courtesy Image

Rosewood Miramar Beach

MONTECITO

Located only 90 miles north of L.A., Santa Barbara is a haven. Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel includes luxury beachfront guestrooms, suites and multi-bedroom bungalows, a fitness studio, two pools and first-class beach service on the shores of Miramar Beach. The property also features the only Forbes five-star spa in the area and multiple restaurant options, including Caruso’s and the Revere Room. rosewoodhotels. com/en/miramar-beach-montecito

Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort

ST. LUCIA

St. Lucia and the Caribbean couldn’t be a more relaxing, zen location. At Sugar Beach, it’s the best of both worlds with a view of the Piton mountains and the Caribbean Sea steps outside. Whether staying inside a private suite or villa with access to your own personal butler, or exploring St. Lucia, hiking and taking on water sports, this is a great option for couples, singles or families. In fact, many activities for kids are complimentary and childcare professionals on the property are available. The resort also works hard to reduce its carbon footprint with dedicated sustainability programs. viceroyhotelsandresorts.com/sugar-beach

The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA

Soak up the Santa Barbara charm, beauty and energy at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara, which spans 78 acres and features 358 guest rooms. Enjoy two gorgeous beaches, a large spa, three salt-water infinity pools and six different dining options. With easy access to some of the best vineyards, there’s something for everyone. The hotel also recently partnered with an all-electric bicycle subsidiary BCycle, which are complimentary for guests to use. https://www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/california/santa-barbara

Tommie Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS

Looking for a Southern getaway? Look no further: The Tommie Austin, located in the heart of downtown Austin, is all about sparking imagination and inspiration with unique, modern décor. Set in the arts and entertainment district, the location is ideal for any type of traveler — whether you want to relax with a cocktail at the rooftop pool and read a book in the attached coffee shop or head out to explore the nightlife. hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/ texas/tommie-austin/auste