Oscars: ‘The Power of the Dog’ Dominates Awards Weekend, But the Answer to Best Picture Lies Within the Screenplay Races

Netflix has the right to flex after this weekend’s trio of big wins from the Directors Guild of America (DGA), BAFTA and Critics Choice Awards, where it won the top prizes with Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog.” With its mighty 12 nomination haul, and the criticism from Oscar-nominee Sam Elliott over the movie’s homosexual themes, arguably helping it along, the film could be headed for B-E-S-T-P-I-C-T-U-R-E (so to speak). However, with two 50/50 screenplay categories up for grabs — “Belfast” and “Licorice Pizza” battling for original, and “CODA” and “The Power of the Dog” angling for adapted — the answer to which film wins the Academy’s top prize is within those races.

Walking into a ceremony with the most nominations is not always a given for Oscar success, shown by our last three tally leaders: “Mank” (2020), “Joker” (2019), “The Favourite” and “Roma” (2018). Campion’s methodical drama has brought Netflix the closest it’s ever been to winning the top prize from the Academy, something that’s been an obvious focus for the streamer. With final Oscar voting set to begin on Thursday and closing on March 22, massive momentum is in Netflix’s favor leading into the window. However, BAFTA provided a nail-biter for the Western, especially after losing adapted screenplay to Siân Heder’s “CODA,” which also won supporting actor (Troy Kotsur). The beloved auteur still managed to walk away with the top prizes for best film and director. Typically, the BAFTAs don’t “over-reward” movies. While the Oscars have awarded “Ben-Hur” (1959), “Titanic” (1997) and “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (2003) with 11 statuettes each, George Roy Hill’s classic western “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” (1969) is the most BAFTA-awarded movie ever with nine.

Assessing the pathway to victory, “Power” could mimic its BAFTA tally for best picture and director, but that outcome could be less likely than it picking up another one or two prizes for screenplay and possibly cinematography for Ari Wegner, who won CCA. Only Lewis Milestone’s “All Quiet on the Western Front” (1930) and Frank Capra’s “You Can’t Take It With You” (1938) have won best picture and director only. Since the best picture expansion in 2009, the most-awarded film has been “The Hurt Locker” (2009) with six and “The Artist” (2011) with five, with the rest with four or less. Tom McCarthy’s “Spotlight” (2015), a look at journalists exposing sexual abuse in the Catholic church, won two prizes for original screenplay and picture, the first winner with only two since “The Greatest Show on Earth” (1952). Coincidentally, 1952 was the first year that “The Bad and the Beautiful” became the most awarded film with five, not nominated for picture and director. Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” could be barreling towards unseating it on the director’s side.

“CODA” Courtesy of Mark Hill/Apple TV Plus

The scenario for a “CODA” winning night for Apple Original Films would be a sweep of its three Oscar noms — picture, supporting actor and adapted screenplay. It wasn’t nominated in BAFTA’s best film category, and a movie hasn’t won the Oscar without a nom there since “Million Dollar Baby” (2004) due to its late release. You have to go back to “Braveheart” (1995) for a film that was able to overcome the obstacles, but it’s worth nothing that BAFTA took place after the Oscar ceremony. However, “CODA” still won the two crossover categories it has with the Oscars.