‘RRR’ Roars With Golden Globe Noms for Original Song and Non-English Language Film

Despite being snubbed as India’s international feature at the upcoming 2023 Oscars, “RRR” picked up two nominations from the Golden Globes on Monday.

Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, the three-hour action-musical epic was nominated for best non-English language film and original song for the track “Naatu Naatu,” written by Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani and Rahul Sipligunj.

The film is coming off a strong start to its awards season run after winning best director at the New York Film Critics Circle for Rajamouli. This past weekend at the L.A. Film Critics Assn. Awards, the movie won best music score for composer Keeravani, and Rajamouli was the runner-up for best director. In addition, the movie was among the top 10 films selected by New York Film Critics Online.

In the best non-English language film category, “RRR” will be squaring off against “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany), “Argentina, 1985” (Argentina), “Close” (Belgium) and “Decision to Leave” (South Korea).

Other nominees in the original song category include “Carolina” from “Where the Crawdads Sing” written by Taylor Swift, “Ciao Papa” from “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” written by Roeben Katz and Guillermo del Toro, “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick” written by Lady Gaga and BloodPop, and “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” written by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler.

Variance Films, the U.S. distributor of “RRR,” launched a full awards campaign for the movie after India chose Pan Nalin’s “Last Film Show” to represent it in the Oscars’ international feature race.

“RRR” is a global sensation with impressive box office returns. With ₹240 crores ($30 million) worldwide on its first day, “RRR” broke the record for the biggest opening day collectively earned by an Indian film. Spoken in the Telugu language, it represents the first “Tollywood” film to enter and garner major awards recognition stateside.

For the Oscars, “RRR” is seeking awards consideration in all categories including best picture, director (S.S. Rajamouli), original screenplay (Rajamouli and V. Vijayendra Prasad), lead actor (for both N.T. Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan), supporting actor (Ajay Devgn), supporting actress (Alia Bhatt), original song (“Naatu Naatu”), original score (M.M. Keeravaani), cinematography, production design, film editing, costume design, makeup and hairstyling, sound and visual effects.